WATCH: University of Alabama gets keys to success from world-famous entrepreneur

Players on the University of Alabama’s football team heard from a special motivational speaker on Wednesday as they continue to prepare for their opening game against Louisville on September 1.

Gary Vaynerchuk, a renowned entrepreneur who was named to Fortune’s Forty Under Forty in 2014, shared powerful lessons from his life and his key to success.

You can watch a clip of the speech below.



Vaynerchuk is a self-made tycoon who grew his family business’ sales to $60 million annually while he was still in college. Now with 800 employees of his own scattered around the world, he is a mentor to young people across the nation.

He is also a five-time New York Times best selling author and has always had a keen sense for business.

As a kid, he cut the flowers in his neighbors’ yard and sold them back to those same neighbors at a profit. Additionally, he ran a lemonade stand and made thousands of dollars in one weekend peddling baseball cards as a teenager.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn