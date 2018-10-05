Alabama police chief charged with lewd act at Florida beach

An Alabama police chief has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for actions at a Florida beach.

News outlets reported 44-year-old Billy Maurice Driggers was arrested Thursday at his office in Level Plains, Alabama.

Panama City Beach, Florida, police said Driggers is accused of fondling himself while watching women at a condominium.

Police said Driggers was not a registered guest at the condo and had no valid reason to be there.

Driggers is being held in the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, awaiting extradition to Bay County, Florida.

It was not known if he has an attorney yet.

Level Plains Mayor Bruce Grantham said Driggers has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the Florida investigation.

Driggers has been police chief in Level Plains since 2016.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.