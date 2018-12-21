Alexander Shunnarah continues ‘Shunnarah’s Seasons of Giving’ program: surprises Birmingham residents with free groceries

The ‘most wonderful time of the year’ just got a little more magical. Thanks to Alabama attorney Alexander Shunnarah, smiles were wide and carts were full at the Piggly Wiggly in Birmingham’s West End community this Monday.

The often dreaded first day of the week turned into a joyous one when the well-known lawyer stopped by the store and surprised shoppers by paying for their groceries at the check-out line.

Shunnarah said the time he spent getting to know the shoppers was, “incredible,” and that he truly enjoyed “paying it forward.”



“We met a lot of people and passed out a lot of blessings,” he added.

This heartwarming act of kindness is part two of ‘Shunnarah’s Seasons of Giving,’ an initiative Alexander Shunnarah began this year in hopes of giving back to the Birmingham community. As part of the program, Shunnarah is traveling around the Magic City throughout the month of December and helping local area residents that need it the most.

