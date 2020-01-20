Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Watch: Kanye West, Sunday Service Choir perform at Alabama evangelist’s conference

Kanye West and his 135-member Sunday Service Choir on Sunday performed during two sessions at the Birmingham-based Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association’s “Strength to Stand Conference.”

Dawson, a well-known Alabama evangelist, finished third in the Yellowhammer State’s 2018 Republican gubernatorial primary.

West has made waves internationally for his turn to religion, seemingly trading in a life often in public turmoil for one of public testimony. Beginning in January of last year, the West-led Sunday Service Choir has performed every Sunday, as well as Friday, September 27, when his album “Jesus Is King” was announced for release.

Their appearance this Sunday at Strength to Stand also featured West’s pastor, Adam Tyson. A second session was added after the first one sold out.

West during the sessions performed “Jesus Walks” from 2004, which brought his performance full circle to identify with his relationship with Christ. The talented choir led the audience in a moving version of “How Great Thou Art,” and “Closed on Sunday” was also reportedly a crowd favorite.

In a statement, Dawson said, “We were so thankful that Kanye West and his team were willing to come to Strength to Stand this year.”

The Strength to Stand conference is an annual event that has taken place in Pigeon Forge, TN, since 1994. The conference has served over 250,000 students since then, including 17,000 taking part this Sunday.

“It was an honor to have Kanye and the Sunday Service Choir along with Kanye’s pastor, Adam Tyson, join us for the conference to tell the world about Jesus!” he added.

Dawson recently interviewed on Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “Living Life on Purpose” podcast with host Matt Wilson. Read more about that interview, in which Dawson spoke about West’s turn to God, and listen here.

Highlights of West’s Sunday performances can be viewed below or here:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Tommy Tuberville goes on offense — ‘Paul Ryan and Jeff Sessions turned on our president’

On Monday, the rhetoric in the contest for the Republican nomination in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race heated up as former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, a candidate for the GOP U.S. Senate nod, took some shots at his opponent former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Tuberville weighed in on the response to the impeachment saga while out on the campaign trail and as to whether or not it was an important issue to voters.

Tuberville argued on “The Jeff Poor Show” that Sessions was one of the reasons for the impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, which is set to begin on Tuesday.

“You got one thing going on here — one of the guys that started all of this is running in this race, Jeff Sessions,” Tuberville said. “He’s the guy that stepped to the plate, or didn’t step to the plate, recused himself and turned all this impeachment stuff over to the bureaucrat lawyers in Washington, D.C. — the liberal left and turned it over to them. All it is has been a hornets’ nest. This is one of the reasons I got in. When Paul Ryan and Jeff Sessions turned on our president, I said, ‘Enough is enough. I’m going to try to do something.'”

“I don’t whether if I can get elected, but by golly, I’m going to run as an outsider and not as a career politician,” he continued. “I’m running to try to make a difference and try to help this president and try to help this state and country. I think people are looking at it, and if the guy would have done the right thing — if Jeff Sessions had done the right thing, this might not be a problem as it is today. Man, we have opened up a can of worms. I feel bad for the president. I really do.”

When asked what Sessions should have done, Tuberville argued he should have considered the precedent left behind by the Obama administration attorneys general.

“If you just go back and look at the previous president, Eric Holder — he stood up strong for President Obama,” he said. “He stood up strong. He fought it off. There’s many times a guy probably should have recused himself on some of that stuff they were involved in. And then you got Loretta Lynch. She did the same thing. She stood strong.”

“Coming out of the chute, we knew this was going to happen,” he added. “Jeff Sessions knew this was going to happen. He knew he was going to have to make a decision. So why in the world would you even take the position? Why would you even get involved in this if you know you’re going to recuse. He knew it going in. I mean, I’m sure he had his buddies telling him what to do, or this and that. At the end of the day, loyalty is what this country should be built on — not a lot of loyalty there.”

On the possibility of more involvement of Washington, D.C., both financially and organizationally, in the Senate race, as was the case 2017, Tuberville attributed Sessions’ entry into the contest to those efforts and touted his “outsider” credentials.

“What else would you expect?” Tuberville replied. “You know, I was doing pretty good in the polls. I was doing very well, as a matter of fact. And why do you think he got in? They don’t want me up there. I’m not swamp, OK? I’m not a career politician. I’ve actually had a job. I want to go up and help them solve the problems that I’ve seen because my goodness, we’ve got them.”

Immediately following his WVNN appearance, Tuberville’s campaign issued a statement echoing his earlier sentiments.

“In football, a player has to know that he can count on his teammates to watch his back, and a coach has to know that his players will play their hardest until the last second ticks. As attorney general, Jeff Sessions handed the ball to the other team and walked off the field the moment play started getting rough,” Tuberville said according to the statement. “As a result, history’s greatest president will face his darkest day tomorrow as liberal Democrats looking to turn our country socialist argue for his removal from office in a bogus impeachment trial.”

“If Jeff Sessions had stood up and fought instead of letting a bunch of anti-Trump attorneys in the Justice Department bully him into recusal, the Democrats’ persistent persecution of the president could have been stopped a long time ago,” he continued. “It is time for Alabama to elect a senator who will support President Trump, guard his flank, and fight the socialist mob that wants to run him out of Washington. Jeff Sessions had his chance, and he fumbled the ball because he doesn’t know the difference between ‘won’t back down’ and ‘cut and run.’ It is time to elect a senator who knows how to win.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Donald Trump, Jr. rallies support for Alabama Marine recovering from life-threatening injuries

Matt Pierce has served his country his entire adult life. Even after retiring from the Marine Corps in 2012 after seven tours of duty, Pierce dedicated himself to a career training and educating law enforcement and military personnel.

Now, this American hero needs our help.

Yellowhammer News has covered Pierce’s incredible service in the past. The Alabamian was one of the first U.S. military service members sent on a plane to Afghanistan following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the nation.

He then served three tours as an explosive detection dog handler, followed by four tours as an explosive ordinance disposal technician (EOD tech) — the person disarming bombs. All of his tours occurred in the Middle East: two in Iraq and five in Afghanistan.

As detailed in a past Yellowhammer News article, Pierce technically entered the private sector upon retirement from the Marine Corps, however, he continued to serve the United States in a similar fashion. This warrior continued to save lives; while he was no longer the individual personally handling bomb-sniffing dogs or disarming bombs in war zones, Pierce became an expert trainer of military and law enforcement personnel who were doing exactly that at home and abroad.

Pierce’s post-Marines career came through Alabama-based Xtreme Concepts and its subsidiary iK9.

It was while working at iK9’s headquarters in Anniston on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, that Pierce came to be critically injured.

Now, this is a soldier all too familiar with brushes with death. However, it was following a training accident this past December that Pierce was faced with one his toughest tests yet.

According to information provided to Yellowhammer News, Pierce was injured while disposing of black powder and smokeless powder used during iK9 military working dog training exercises.

He reportedly suffered a broken arm, second degree burns and a deep laceration to one of his legs and was airlifted to UAB Hospital.

Following that incident, his mother, Carleen, started a GoFundMe, which set a goal to raise $50,000 for his medical and rehab costs while also detailing the severity of what he faced.

Carleen stated about the aforementioned injuries that Pierce also had third-degree burns and “multiple fractures.” He had either second or third-degree burns on his face, torso and arms.

“After his second surgery to save his right arm the doctors are still unsure if he will ever make a full recovery. He remains in the ICU Burn Trauma Unit,” Carleen wrote.

“While my family asks for continued prayers that the many surgeries he has ahead are successful and that we can keep him infection free we are now also asking for help. Matthew is the father of 3 children and to make sure that they need for nothing while he battles down this long road ahead is his biggest concern. If you could find it in your hearts to either make a donation or share this with your friends it would be greatly appreciated. I understand it’s the holidays but anything donated will go directly to his children or to his medical bills and long term care,” she added.

Fortunately, things have trended in the right direction since then.

On Monday, January 20, Carleen wrote, “I wanted to post another update as we are coming up on two months since the accident. My son has undergone all of his surgeries successfully and has been released from the hospital. He is dealing with day to day life of visiting nurses, occupational therapy and physical therapy. His right arm is proving most difficult and unsure if will ever regain full mobility. He is recovering nicely and showing how strong he truly is. I want to send a heart felt thank you to everyone involved. The medical treatment he has received has been tremendous and support from our family, friends and community has been above and beyond. We thank you all for continued prayers.”

Yet, while the prognosis is positive, Pierce is still faced with a costly and lengthy process moving forward.

This is one reason why Donald Trump, Jr., the president’s eldest son, on Monday tweeted his support of Pierce and urged people to support the GoFundMe.


Money quickly poured in after the tweet from “Don Jr.,” and the GoFundMe is now “trending” due to the high volume of donations pouring in.

While the money will certainly have a tangible effect in helping Pierce with his rehab, the backing from the president’s son is also sure to be an important morale boost for Pierce as well.

In an exclusive statement to Yellowhammer News, Pierce reacted to Trump Jr.’s tweet, saying he was “blown away” that Don Jr. was willing to rally support behind him.

“As I am starting my road to recovery, my family and I are so incredibly grateful for all the amazing people that have been willing to help,” Pierce added. “I am so very blessed. May God look over each and every one of them. Semper Fidelis.”

You can support the cause here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

White House highlights Ivey, Marsh support of ‘phase one’ trade agreement with China

President Donald J. Trump on Wednesday signed the “phase one” trade agreement with China, and in the following days, the White House highlighted two prominent Alabama elected officials for supporting the big announcement.

The agreement includes a commitment from China to buy more American agricultural goods, including soybeans and pork. China has also reportedly pledged to increase its spending on all American goods by $200 billion over the next two years compared to 2017 levels. At least $40 billion of that total will be spent on U.S. farm goods, according to the administration.

The deal was praised by Alabama Farmers Federation president Jimmy Parnell and, as the White House underlined, Governor Kay Ivey (R-AL) and State Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston).

In an official release from the White House entitled, “WTAS: Support for President Donald J. Trump’s Phase One Trade Agreement With China,” the administration picked out reactions about the trade agreement signing from across the country. WTAS stands for “what they are saying.”

A tweet from Ivey was included in the compilation. She mentioned that Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield was personally on hand to witness the signing ceremony Wednesday at the White House.

Marsh was featured as saying, “This agreement is a major win for our economy and should be applauded by all Americans, regardless of political party, as a great first step in creating a more level playing field for the United States. I commend President Trump for his leadership and commitment to negotiate better trade deals which will benefit not only farmers in Alabama but across America.”

RELATED: Alabama Farmers Federation members hear from Trump at national ag conference

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Rick Santorum endorses Bill Hightower in AL-1 GOP congressional race

Former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) on Monday announced he was supporting former State Sen. Bill Hightower (R-Mobile) in March’s GOP first congressional primary.

Hightower is one of five candidates vying for the opportunity to represent the Republican Party on the November 3 general election ballot.

Santorum, who has won statewide in Alabama before, in the 2012 Republican presidential primary, made his announcement on Mobile radio’s FM Talk 106.5 during an interview with Sean Sullivan.

“One of the things I try to do because I do care about the future of the country,” he said. “I’m looking for folks who model my brand of conservatism, and are very consistent with Donald Trump, as we were just talking about — Donald Trump’s brand of conservatism: someone who is strong on national security, but someone who is reasonable. Not someone who is a neo-conservative. Someone who wants America to be strong but doesn’t want to jump at the first thing with a hair-trigger. That’s Bill Hightower.”

“Someone who is not just for family values but to me, the thing that always gets me to commit to a candidate is someone who has proven it in their life’s work,” Santorum continued. “And Bill has unlike most people has led on issues in the legislature on the issue of abortion, which to me is a very very important thing. It shows the person that not just has these convictions but the courage of your convictions to be a leader. That, to me, is a whole separate issue.”

According to the Pennsylvania Republican, now a cable news commentator, Hightower’s candidacy also reflects that of his and President Donald Trump.

“Obviously, the whole blue-collar conservatism — I mean, like me, and I think like Donald Trump — we’re free traders, but at the same time, you know, I think we want to make sure our workers are being treated fairly,” he said. “I know he shares my and Donald Trump’s point of view on the issue of China and making sure we do our best to deal with the unfair trading situation China has created over the last 30 years.”

“He’s the kind of guy on all the issues lines up, and that’s why I get involved in races like that,” Santorum added on Hightower.

When asked by Sullivan what sets Hightower apart from the other four candidates, given they seemingly agree on policy, Santorum cited a personal relationship with Hightower and a strong pro-life stance on the abortion issue.

“There’s a variety of different things,” he said. “Number one, I know Bill, and that helps. The fact that I’ve known him for a few years and had the chance to get to know him a little bit outside of politics. Number two, again that track record to me, is very important — the track record on the pro-life issues. We’re headed up to the March for Life this Friday. I know a lot of churches are preaching on that, and the centrality of that issue for me is very, very important, in knowing somebody I know who is going to be a warrior on that is an important aspect for me.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

AL-1 congressional candidates voice concerns over refugee resettlement costs, burdens on health care and school systems

DAPHNE — One of the hot-button issues Baldwin County residents have had to deal with in recent years is the possible resettlement of refugees at two abandoned U.S. Navy airfields in southeastern Baldwin County, one at Navy Outlying Field Wolf north of Orange Beach and the other at Navy Outlying Field Silverhill.

The issue is back as the Trump administration has put the ball in the state of Alabama’s court by allowing states to determine whether or not refugee resettlement should be permitted within the state. Although a U.S. District judge in Maryland has placed a temporary halt on the administration’s policy, Gov. Kay Ivey has been noncommittal as to whether or not she believed Alabama should be open to refugee settlements.

During a debate between the five declared Republican U.S. congressional hopefuls for Alabama’s first congressional district hosted by the Baldwin County Republican Party on Saturday, each of the candidates gave their views on whether or not Ivey should open the state to allow for refugee settlement.

Former State Sen. Bill Hightower

“We had this issue before with Obama,” Hightower said. “He forced it on us to take the children of illegal immigrants into our area. It created a tremendous burden. The governor has a right to say whatever she wants to on that. What I appreciate about this issue is it is a state’s right issue, and we need to decide what we want. I’ve talked to ministers about whether they want to see this, and they have total confidence in the Gospel of telling these people about a changed life, and they become normalized citizens.”

U.S. Army veteran John Castorani

“We can’t afford it,” Castorani replied. “Look at our education system, dead last [nationally]. We’re a joke. If you go anywhere in the country, we’re the laughing stock of America. If I had a dollar for every time I was in D.C. while working for the agency and someone laughed at me from being from Alabama, I wouldn’t have to fundraise. They google our education system and laugh.  So no, the answer is simple. But I am for refugee resettlement into the United States. That’s what we were founded on.”

Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl

“On my desk right now is a letter from an organization who wants permission to move refugees into Mobile County,” Carl said. “It is a county issue. We on the commission get the last vote on it. The local people get a last vote on it. That’s what happened here when your senators, and your legislators and your county commissioners and all your folks stood up and stopped the refugees. I am not in favor of the refugees being moved here. Let’s deal with it at the border. Let’s deal with it at the border – not here in Mobile, not here in Baldwin County.”

State Rep. Chris Pringle

“I agree it is an issue that is a local issue,” Pringle said. “If the local people want it – that is their decision. But I’m deeply concerned about these children that are coming into our country, being dumped in our education system, and the burden it puts on our teachers, and our faculty and administrators, not speaking their foreign language. They’re not immunized. They’re bringing different diseases in this country we’ve not seen in years. It creates problems. If the local community is willing to address it and pay for, that should be a local decision.”

Restauranteur Wes Lambert

“The cost is going to be outrageous for us to support refugees coming here,” Lambert said. “It’s going to take a toll on Alabama kids and education and our health care system as well because we’re going to be paying for their health care as well. I’m against refugee resettlement as well as illegal immigration, which is what it is.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

