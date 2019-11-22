Watch: Jessica Taylor hoops it up in game of ‘S.W.A.M.P.’ against D.C. reporter

Jessica Taylor has got some game. During a recent trip to Washington, D.C., the GOP candidate for Alabama’s second congressional district race stopped by an outdoor court to play Daily Caller reporter Will Davis in a game of H.O.R.S.E.

Except, since they were in D.C., Taylor changed the acronym to S.W.A.M.P.

Taylor, who drew national attention with her splashy launch video, is running to be the Republican nominee in the race to replace retiring Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery).



“If we’re playing Democrat rules I get my points and half of yours,” she quipped before the match started.

Taylor grew up playing basketball. She says the game was her “first love.”

Watch:

After Taylor defeated Davis, she joked that Republicans do not give out “participation trophies.”

She added, “[I] hope to take it to the Swamp just like that when I get here.”

