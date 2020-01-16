Watch it here first: Jeff Sessions releases latest TV ad — ‘I won’t back down’
Yellowhammer News on Thursday obtained the latest television advertisement for former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ 2020 U.S. Senate campaign.
Sessions is running in a crowded Republican primary field to reclaim his former Alabama Senate seat, the one currently held by Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).
The new ad is entitled “Won’t Back Down” and contrasts Sessions’ record and conservative principles with far-left policies being pushed by prominent Democrats across the country.
The ad will start running as soon as Friday. The television buy will cover all major markets in Alabama and run for two weeks.
The ad begins with a narrator saying, “Socialism. Open borders. Free healthcare for illegal immigrants. That’s the Democrats’ plan for America. And they plan to gut our religious freedom and our freedom of speech. These radicals always blame America First.”
Sessions then speaks directly into the camera, commenting, “Today’s Democrats want to redefine America, and they mean business. They don’t want me in the Senate, because they know I won’t back down.”
“Jeff Sessions, the man the Democrats fear, the conservative you can trust,” the narrator concludes.
Watch:
In a statement, Sessions campaign manager Jon Jones remarked, “Jeff Sessions is a nightmare for the left-wing socialists who run the national Democratic Party. Not only does his entrance into this race make it likely that Alabama will once again be represented by Republicans in the U.S. Senate, but the Democrats also know that Sessions will relentlessly fight for conservative principles and the implementation of President Trump’s agenda. Senator Doug Jones’ days in the U.S. Senate are numbered. Every day, the momentum generated by Mr. Sessions as he travels the state is building.”
Sessions is competing in the March 3 GOP primary with former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).
