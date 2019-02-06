 Left ACLR Right ACLR

Watch: Hoover protesters burn American flag in response to Bradford decision

Protests are back in Hoover, with the community and Alabamians across the state hoping that things will not spiral out of control.

On Tuesday, the attorney general’s office released a report explaining the conclusions of the investigation into E.J. Bradford’s death on Thanksgiving night at the Riverchase Galleria. Bradford was shot and killed by an on-duty Hoover Police Department officer, who was found “justified” in his actions as Bradford was running towards civilians with a loaded gun in a firing position at the scene of the initial shooting.

Protesters threatened to turn Hoover into another Ferguson, Missouri, or Baltimore, Maryland, after Bradford’s death, and now the end of the investigation is bringing them back onto the city’s streets.

Outlets are reporting that protesters involved with the Birmingham Justice League burned an American flag Tuesday evening. They also reportedly spray-painted “Black Lives Don’t Matter” on the flag and on the pavement.

The Justice League is led by Carlos Chaverst, Jr.

The flag burning occurred as the widow of murdered Birmingham Police Department Sgt. Wytasha Carter is set to attend the State of the Union Address.

This is breaking news and may be updated throughout the evening.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

 

Shelby: Economy ‘hottest I’ve ever seen in my lifetime’

Ahead of Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) took time to highlight what is perhaps the crown jewel in President Donald Trump’s list of achievements: the record-breaking national economy.

In an interview with reporters on Capitol Hill, Shelby predicted that Trump would talk about finding common ground while also sharing some of his administration’s accomplishments during the annual speech.

“I would think he’s going to reach out to the Democrats and probably talk about some of the achievements,” Shelby advised.

The senator added, “The economy’s good, the hottest I’ve ever seen in my lifetime.”

The remarks came as Shelby serves as vice chair of the bicameral conference of lawmakers charged with reaching a solution on funding the remainder of the government for the rest of the fiscal year, immigration policy and border security appropriations.

In the conference’s first meeting last week, Shelby delivered a strong call to action, emphasizing,”[T]hese negotiations must not end with platitudes or future promises; they must yield results that actually secure the border.”

Shelby’s full statement from the meeting as follows:

For 35 days Democratic leaders in the House and Senate pledged that negotiations on border security would occur once the government was re-opened.

With a three-week continuing resolution in place, today we begin – in earnest – a negotiation to resolve our differences on this critical issue.

Thus far, all sides seem to agree that border security is important.

That is a good start, but it cannot end there.

These negotiations must not end with platitudes or future promises; they must yield results that actually secure the border.

What is necessary to accomplish this goal?

Our border patrol professionals – those on the front lines – tell us that a comprehensive approach is necessary.

An approach that includes technology, infrastructure, personnel and physical barriers.

Smart technology is part of a comprehensive solution, but it is not the solution in and of itself.

Cameras, sensors, drones and other smart technology highlight the gaps and vulnerabilities along our border.

In short, they provide a greater awareness of exactly where our insecurities lie along the border.

But smart technology alone does not actually stop anyone from crossing into the U.S. illegally.

And if that is happening, our borders are not secure.

Our border patrol tells us that they need physical barriers to help them do their job.

Not from coast to coast, but strategically placed where traffic is highest.

Combined with technology, manpower, and other infrastructure, these strategic barriers comprise a comprehensive solution that is capable of fully securing the border.

It is a commonsense, all-of-the-above solution to a problem that both parties have said for decades we need to fix.

Stepping back for a moment, it is unfortunate that this issue has become so politicized.

That has not always been the case, even up until very recently.

Just last May the Senate Appropriations Committee passed a Homeland Security spending bill that included money for physical barriers by a vote of 26 – 5.

There was no partisan vitriol surrounding that vote.

The Committee simply decided on a bipartisan basis to increase funding for a project that Congress had funded the previous year.

Since that time, the President has increased his funding request based on the advice of our border security professionals on the ground.

I hope we heed the guidance of these professionals as our negotiations proceed.

As appropriators, we know how to work together on a bipartisan basis and solve problems.

That is what we have done for the majority of the FY2019 process, and that is what the American people expect of us now.

So I hope these negotiations yield results, and soon.

And I hope that by reaching a compromise here we will set a tone of bipartisanship for the appropriations cycle ahead of us.

Chairwoman Lowey, Vice Chairman Leahy, Ranking Member Granger and all Members of this committee – I look forward to working with you, but I must stress that as long as we remain polarized, we will never resolve our differences on this critical issue for the good of the American people.

In interviews in recent days, Shelby has reaffirmed his support for a comprehensive border security package that includes physical barriers – or “walls” – in certain strategic locations. He also urged negotiators on both sides to put politics aside and listen to the experts that deal with the issue daily so the best policy solution can be reached.

Last month, the senior senator from Alabama called the economy under Trump “the best [he has] ever seen.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Del Marsh wants to allow Alabamians to help build border wall

Having grown tired of Washington’s lack of progress on funding a border wall, Alabama Senate leader Del Marsh (R-Anniston) wants to give Alabamians a chance to make their own contributions to the effort.

According to his office, Marsh prefiled a bill which would put into Alabama law the option for taxpayers to check a box on their tax returns should they want to donate to We Build the Wall, Inc.

“It is obvious that many people in the Federal government have little desire to address border security, so this is an easy way for people in Alabama, if they choose, to check a box and make a donation in support of building a border wall,” Marsh said.

Marsh has little doubt in his mind where people’s priorities lie right now, he shared.

“As I talk to people in my district and around the state, border security is the number one thing I hear about,” he added. “This is obviously an issue that has people very concerned and one that needs to be addressed.”

In addition to simply checking a box, taxpayers would be able to designate a specific amount of money they want to contribute to the fund.

We Build the Wall Inc. is the non-profit which was created by Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage to raise money to build the wall along the United States border with Mexico for national security purposes.

Marsh expects to take up the issue once Alabama’s legislative session begins March 5.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News.

Mo Brooks is not running for president, but the U.S. Senate race against Doug Jones presents an opportunity

Last week, the rift between President Donald Trump and conservative pundit Ann Coulter entered into a new phase. Coulter was not only openly criticizing the guy she wrote an entire book about trusting, but she was also courting challengers from the right.

She even mentioned one of those potential challengers by name, Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville).

Coulter was pressed by the hosts of Yahoo News’ Skullduggery podcast for a name and she replied, “Mo Brooks is terrific,” adding, “The one who should be the senator from Alabama instead of Doug Jones, but idiot Jared-boy said ‘No, endorse Luther Strange, he’s huge in Alabama! It’ll be great.”

Brooks addressed Coulter’s comments in an interview with WVNN radio’s “The Dale Jackson Show,” saying he was not interested in running for president.

“[T]here’s not any chance that I’m running for president in 2020. I don’t care what’s been polled, it’s not going to happen,” Brooks stated.

He even said he didn’t want to draw Trump’s ire, joking “Right now, I’m kind of in a foxhole lying low on this particular issue.”

In the interview, Brooks made it seem like challenging Doug Jones was something he also was not planning on doing. But he did mention there was one way he could enter the race, asking, “What percentage is there that President Trump is going to publicly ask me to run and endorse me?”

Brooks revealed that he feels he was burned by Trump’s endorsement of Strange in 2017 and argued he “would’ve prevailed in 2017 had President Trump not endorsed at the last second Luther Strange.”

The Huntsville congressman mentioned a conservative group has promised him $1 million in campaign contributions if he would run against U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), but Brooks pointed out that is “not enough” to run that race.

He also hinted at some polling done in Alabama that shows him with a lead over other potential candidates in a GOP primary to take on Jones. Yellowhammer News has obtained that poll of 400 likely Alabama GOP Primary voters done by “Victory Phones,” and it backs Brooks’ claim.

Poll results as follows:

Rep. Mo Brooks: 30 percent
Rep. Bradley Byrne: 17 percent
Rep. Gary Palmer: 12 percent
State Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh: 7 percent
Other: 6 percent
Undecided: 27 percent

It seems unlikely that Brooks gets in this race, but the fact that he is talking about it adds some intrigue to a race that is already expected to draw experienced political players and big money in a GOP primary that will likely decide who is Alabama’s junior senator in 2021.

Listen:

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Shelby says FBI investment could reach $1 billion

Alabama’s senior senator says the FBI’s investment in the northern part of the state could reach $1 billion.

News outlets reported that Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) met with business and community leaders in Huntsville on Monday.

Shelby said more construction by the FBI is expected at the Redstone Arsenal in coming years.

Shelby said “Huntsville is on fire” from an economic point of view.

The FBI said in November that it plans to transfer 1,350 jobs to the Redstone Arsenal.

The FBI has the Terrorist Explosive Devices Analytical Center and the Hazardous Devises School at Huntsville.

Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville already includes a U.S. Army base, as well as NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.

Shelby said he thinks Huntsville eventually will be second only to Washington for the FBI.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Attorney General’s Office determines Hoover officer ‘justified’ in shooting death of E.J. Bradford

The Hoover Police Department officer who shot and killed E.J. Bradford, Jr. at the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving has been found legally “justified” in his actions by the State of Alabama.

Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office made the official announcement Tuesday, concluding over two months of investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). Marshall’s office took over prosecutorial jurisdiction of the case in December.

The announcement included a release of video footage of the shooting, which Bradford’s family members and protesters have asked for throughout the investigation.

The officer “did not commit a crime under Alabama law and thus will not be criminally charged for his actions,” according to a press release from Marshall’s office.

“The Attorney General further noted that it was his understanding that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had reviewed the matter and found no evidence to initiate a case against the officer for civil rights violation(s),” the release added.

Governor Kay Ivey has previously expressed her confidence in SBI’s ability to handle the investigation.

The officer’s name has not been released and was redacted from the publicly available version of the attorney general’s case report.

The attorney general’s report concluded, “Officer 1 reasonably exercised his official duties, powers, or functions when he shot E.J. Bradford on the night of November 22, 2018. Accordingly, Alabama law declares his action ‘justified and not criminal.’ Ala. Code § 13A-3-22. Because Officer 1 did not commit a crime under Alabama law, Rule 3.8(1)(a) of the Alabama Rules of Professional Conduct dictates that the Attorney General ‘shall refrain’ from seeking criminal charges against Officer 1.”

The report also said that “it is reasonable to conclude that both [Bradford and Erron Brown] presented an immediate deadly threat to innocent civilians and first responders inside the Galleria.”

The full report on Bradford’s death is available here.

The video footage of the shooting follows (WARNING – graphic content):

Update 1:00 p.m.:

The case report also explains that the officer did not fire the bullet that struck a 12-year-old girl at the scene. Brown is the only other individual found to have fired shots at the scene; since he is facing pending criminal charges, the report could not go into details exclusively about his role in the incident. Bradford did not fire his weapon but had chambered a bullet before being fatally wounded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

