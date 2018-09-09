Watch: Auburn players go nuts celebrating after walk-on awarded scholarship

A video posted by Auburn’s football program shows the moment on Thursday that head coach Gus Malzahn announced walk-on tight-end/H-back Robert Muschamp from Rome, Georgia has been awarded a scholarship for his senior year.

Malzahn, while addressing the team in the video, praised the scout team player for his unselfishness and versatility. Muschamp, the nephew of former Auburn defensive coordinator Will Muschamp, originally came to Auburn as a linebacker and has also played fullback besides his current positions on offense.

“Alright, pretty special day here,” Malzahn told the team following practice. “We’ve had a scholarship come available, which is rare at this time.”

He continued, “Like I [have] said, this is a really important thing for walk-ons, alright.”

Malzahn then began describing the player who was being awarded the honor.

“The guy that’s getting the scholarship here, is a guy that’s a senior – he’s been here since 2015,” Malzahn previewed. “Been here a long time. Plays linebacker, plays 3-back. Plays scout team. Plays special teams.”

“Robert Muschamp!” the coach exclaimed over the yells of Muschamp’s excited teammates.

The team’s reaction was really something to behold.

WATCH:

It was a special day today. Congrats @robertmuschamp on earning a scholarship! 💪#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/J6jB7TFYYZ — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) September 7, 2018

The walk-on player’s years of hard-work and dedication paid off – now literally.

Muschamp, who is also the grandson of former U.S. Poultry & Egg Association chairman and Fort Payne Mayor Bill Jordan, recently was given a “Senior Spotlight” by the Auburn Athletics Department.

“Growing up my whole life, I’ve been a huge Auburn fan,” Muschamp said. “I’m the 22nd person in my family to come to Auburn. Growing up, it was always ingrained in me, so that played a huge part. It’s something I always wanted to do as a kid, so being here and doing it is pretty surreal. This place means more to me than words can describe.”

“This is the best university in the country,” he added. “Auburn is a special place and will always be a special place to me.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn