Alabama’s ULA powers latest Air Force satellite into space

Alabama rocket builder United Launch Alliance (ULA) successfully launched the fifth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF5) satellite into orbit. The latest in U.S. Air Force satellite technology, AEHF5 provides high-tech global communications for American warfighters.

The launch was powered by ULA’s Atlas V rocket assembled at its Decatur manufacturing plant. ULA’s 1.6 million square foot Decatur plant is the largest such facility in the western hemisphere.

The rocket powering AEHF5 into orbit left Decatur on the Mariner cargo ship on April 13 for its journey to Cape Canaveral, Florida, site of this morning’s launch.

ULA rockets have now carried all five of the AEHF satellites into space. According to ULA, “AEHF gives the warfighters what they need — enhanced communications traffic, increased bandwidth throughput and faster data transmissions.”

Developed by Lockheed-Martin, AEHF5 will allow the Air Force to improve “global, survivable, protected communications capabilities for strategic command and tactical warfighters.”

The Atlas V, which lifted off Thursday morning, is the most powerful of the Atlas V fleet, producing more than 2.5 million pounds of thrust.

Aerojet Rocketdyne manufactured five solid rocket boosters for this Atlas V.

The Air Force plans to launch a sixth AEHF satellite next year.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer News

Watch: Alabama’s aerospace industry highlighted at ‘Prepare for Launch’ News Shapers event

Yellowhammer News recently held the third of its 2019 News Shapers events: “Prepare for Launch.”

Hosted at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), key stakeholders from industry, government and academia came together to discuss Alabama’s soaring aerospace and defense industry.

On Wednesday, Yellowhammer released a video on social media with highlights from Prepare for Launch.

Watch:

You can read Yellowhammer News’ full coverage of Prepare for Launch here.

What’s next for News Shapers?

The Prepare for Launch video’s release came one day before Yellowhammer’s fourth News Shapers event of 2019.

Entitled, “West Alabama and the coal industry,” the Thursday event in Jasper will feature an evening networking reception followed by a live forum on the coal industry’s impact on the Yellowhammer State.

The event is free and open to the public. Read the details here.

The legislative edition of Yellowhammer News Shapers kicked off 2019’s series and was followed by the rural broadband edition on July 18 in Guntersville.

Several more Yellowhammer News Shapers events will take place across the state this year. The series is non-partisan, on-the-record and designed to localize issues and highlight thought leaders.

Continue to visit Yellowhammernews.com for announcements during the 2019 calendar year.

Mooney: Tuberville comments on veterans an ‘insult,’ gave Dems ‘a gift’ to hurt Trump

Even though the controversy surrounding the comments from former Auburn former head football coach Tommy Tuberville about President Donald Trump’s handling of veterans issues has died down, it is still fresh in the mind of one of his U.S. Senate opponents, State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Mooney addressed the comments during an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Wednesday.

He said Tuberville stabbed Trump “in the back about veterans” and warned his remarks gave Democrats a gift to hurt Trump.

“It’s just like what we’ve had going on this last week,” Mooney said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “President Trump is under attack on all fronts, and you know here in our state we have Tommy Tuberville stab him in the back about veterans. If Tommy were to simply say, ‘I made a mistake,’ apologize and move on – well, that’d be great. But that’s not happening. And what’s happening is we’re giving to the Democrats a gift to them to hurt our president. It’s an insult to our president.”

“I mean, do we have a problem with the VA just like the debt?” he continued. “Yes, of course. But it existed before President Trump got here and before all of this hard work that he has put into it.”

Mooney listed some of the accomplishments of the Trump administration regarding veteran health care.

“In the first two-and-a-half years, the president placed more emphasis on veterans’ mental health than any other president in U.S. history,” Mooney said. “He passed the MISSION Act, which is ending the horrible waiting list at the VA and helping our veterans get timely care. He’s secured more than $73 billion in additional funding. He’s removed, fired, suspended and demoted more than 4,000 employees for their poor performance. He’s created a 24/7 VA White House hotline that provides huge support for veteran questions and issues surrounding the Veterans Administration. He’s helped more than 50,000 veterans find housing and access to support services.”

The Shelby County Republican went on to reiterate there was more work to do and that he had inherited many of those problems from the previous administration.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Alabama man selling Bear Bryant’s last car

A Scottsboro man is selling University of Alabama football legend Paul “Bear” Bryant, Sr.’s last car — a green 1972 Cadillac DeVille.

The Sand Mountain Reporter reported that Roy Sanford, who was born and raised in Tuscaloosa, met Bryant in 1958.

Bryant even reportedly told Sanford his calling was to preach, which proved prophetic when Sanford became a church pastor by his senior year in high school.

Much later on in Sanford’s life, long after the coaching icon had passed, he became the proud owner of Bryant’s former vehicle at a sale in Bastrop, Louisiana.

“In June 2011, I was blessed to become the proud owner of the last Cadillac [Bryant] owned,” Sanford advised.

Now, Sanford is selling the car.

His offering price is $30,000, but he told WAFF that he willing to listen to “any reasonable offer.”

Sanford also told the North Alabama television station that the car comes with the original factory guarantee showing it was delivered to Bryant at the University of Alabama.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 Things: Trump visits and Democrats attack, Alabama loves Trump, illegal immigrants were stealing jobs and more …

7. Twitter, your bias is showing

  • After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) reelection campaign posted videos on Twitter where protesters were outside of his house in Kentucky saying that McConnell should be stabbed “in the heart” and that he should break his “raggedy neck,” Twitter locked the senator’s Twitter account.
  • McConnell’s campaign manager, Kevin Golden said, “Twitter locked our account for posting the video of real-world violent threats made against Mitch McConnell. This is the problem with the speech police in America today.” Golden pointed out how Twitter allowed “Massacre Mitch” to trend, but they will not unlock McConnell’s account until the video is deleted. This is why the president is working on an executive order on this issue.

6. “Easier to vote and harder to cheat”

  • The Alabama Act 2019-507 has created new requirements for voters casting absentee ballots in Alabama. Secretary of State John Merrill has said that this will make it “easier to vote and harder to cheat!” which infuriates simpletons.
  • In addition to making it easier to submit absentee ballots, election managers are no longer allowed to release voter information so that their privacy is protected and they’re less likely to be contacted by those intending to influence elections.

5. Alabama-based “J̶o̶u̶r̶n̶a̶l̶i̶s̶t̶” Twitter user goes hunting for big dollar Trump donors

  • The Alabama Political Reporter’s Josh Moon wanted to copy the terrible decision by U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX) to post the names and businesses of political enemies to make them afraid to donate money, but apparently, Moon couldn’t find any maxed-out donors.
  • Moon’s embarrassing failure and cowardice is made worse by the fact that he didn’t have the stones to follow Castro’s terrible, and self-defeating, actions and instead weakly tweeted, “Trump’s top individual donor in Alabama is a retired lady in Vestavia. Only 4 people in the state have maxed out the individual contribution for the primary. A property mgr from Athens, a PowerSouth employee and a Citadel professor,” surely hoping someone else would complete the job he was afraid to do.

4. Bradley Byrne “doubles down” on your rights

  • U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) held a town hall meeting in Hoover, AL, where he said, “There are people in politics and government in America who do not believe in God. They’re actively passing bills that would take away your right and my right to freely exercise our religion.”
  • Of course, AL.com’s Abbey Crain finds this all offensive and framed this all as Byrne doubled down on his belief in upholding the Second Amendment which is an insult to murdered people, but all Byrne was saying is that we need to deal with “the heart of the problem” and not just the “superficial thing,” adding that just taking people’s guns away isn’t the solution and violates the constitution.

3. ICE raids in Mississippi

  • Several food processing plants in Mississippi were raided by U.S. immigration officials where 680 arrests were made. These 680 illegal immigrants took jobs from American citizens and suppressed wages.
  • Workers who were able to confirm their legal status were released, but those who were illegal were taken to a military hangar to deal with immigration violations. The media used this as an opportunity to complain about the evilness of separating criminals and their children.

2. Alabama loves Trump

  • A poll released by Morning Consult shows that Alabama has the highest approval rating for President Trump for three consecutive months at 61% of people in Alabama approving of Trump’s job performance and 35% disapproving.
  • Since June, Trump’s approval rating in Alabama has increased 2%, but overall, Trump’s approval rating is actually down 10% since he was inaugurated in January of 2017. On the other end of the spectrum, Massachusetts, California and Vermont have the lowest net approval ratings for Trump

1. They all couldn’t stop for one day

  • President Trump visited the victims of the Dayton shooting and afterward took to Twitter to criticize U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley for politicizing the visit and misrepresenting how Trump’s visits in the hospital went.
  • Trump tweeted that the press conference Brown and Whaley held was “a fraud” and that it was actually a “warm & wonderful” visit, but despite how “warm” the visits may have been, when Trump arrived in Ohio, he was met with protesters that were demanding gun control legislation.

Zeigler: ALDOT’s John Cooper sounds like the old George Wallace inaugural speech, except substitute ‘tolls’ — ‘Tolls now, tolls tomorrow, tolls forever’

Tuesday on Birmingham radio’s Talk 99.5, State Auditor Jim Zeigler, who is one of the leaders of the effort challenging the proposed I-10 Mobile Bayway toll, spoke out critically of Alabama Department of Transportation director John Cooper.

Zeigler blamed Cooper for the tolling proposal and said such type toll proposals were the vision of Cooper for the future in Alabama.

He was asked by “Matt & Aunie Show” co-host Andrea Lindenberg what the possible motivations could be for the tolling proposal given the negative politics surrounding it. Zeigler initially called it “insanity” before invoking former Alabama Democratic Gov. George Wallace.

“If there were some tie, some of the players in Alabama who were subcontractors for this outfit — if we could find that out, we would have already brought it out,” he said. “We’re looking for that. But it looks like John Cooper, the ALDOT director, just firmly believes that we need tolls now, and tolls in the future and tolls forever. It almost sounds like the old George Wallace inaugural speech, except substitute ‘tolls’ — Tolls now, tolls tomorrow, tolls forever.”

Co-host Matt Murphy asked about the possibility of tolling for U.S. Highway 280 and I-20/59, which for at least the U.S. Highway 280, Zeigler had warned of possible tolling in the future.

“Tolls are the new taxes of the future in the minds of the ALDOT planners,” he said. “And they have said things that they’re going to be looking at toll plans. This one in Mobile is just the first one. They’re eventually going to come with a project to fix congestion on Highway 280, particularly rush-hour congestion. They will at least look at a toll.”

He also suggested it could come for North Alabama, as well.

“In Huntsville, with [Interstate] 565 and [U.S. Highway] 72 that will have to be servicing 4,000 extra jobs just west of Huntsville for the Toyota Mazda,” he continued. “They’re going to be coming with a project there, and they will at least look at a toll.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

