‘Warrior for Truth’: Sessions releases ad with six days left until Alabama’s primary

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday announced the latest television ad in his bid to return to the U.S. Senate.

Sessions is running in a competitive March 3 Republican primary field that includes former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Entitled “Warrior for Truth,” the new Sessions ad will begin running Wednesday across Alabama with the primary only six days away. The spot, lasting 30 seconds, features Sessions reemphasizing his early support of Trump in the 2016 election cycle, as well as Sessions summarizing the reason why he is running for his old Senate seat currently held by U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

“This is a very unique moment in our nation’s history. With President Trump, we have a window of opportunity that may never come again to end lawlessness at our border, enact trade deals to protect American works, and stop the dire threat of socialism from radical voices on the left like Bernie Sanders,” Sessions said in a statement.

“Talk is cheap and action matters,” he continued. “That is why I want the people of Alabama to know that I haven’t changed. I will continue to be President Trump’s number one supporter in the Senate because I understand his platform and message better than anyone. I’ve stood up to the establishment in Washington before, and I’m ready to seize the moment again as a Warrior for Truth.”

Transcript of the ad as follows:

Some people ask me, “Jeff, why are you running for the Senate again?” Because America’s worth fighting for, that’s why. Socialists threaten our country, and President Trump needs our help now. Others talk big about Trump, hoping to get your vote. But talk is cheap. I’ve been with him from the start because it’s the right thing for America.

Republicans in Washington are too soft. Trump needs a warrior for truth. Let’s seize this moment. I’m Jeff Sessions; I approve this ad.

RELATED: Sessions begins closing argument: ‘I have the ability to help in a way a new person does not’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn