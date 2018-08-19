Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

VIDEO: Trump pulls a security clearance, Alabama Democrats are stuck on Nancy Worley, and the media comes together to prove they aren’t the enemy and more on Guerrilla Politics 37 mins ago / Analysis
Check out four innovative aerospace products from Alabama 3 hours ago / News
Charter schools are keeping promises 3 hours ago / Opinion
Walmart opens $135 million distribution center in Alabama 7 hours ago / News
Co-founder of Alabama restaurants finds American dream by following his heart to Tuscaloosa 9 hours ago / News
Sessions blasts ‘erroneous rulings’ as biased judicial overreach, costly to the taxpayers 22 hours ago / News
Alabama Power’s Hudson, Peoples taking leadership roles at Southern Company Gas 23 hours ago / News
Rep. Roby: Meeting constituents ‘enables me to be a better representative of our priorities in Washington’ 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Briggs & Stratton to open Alabama distribution hub, creating 20 jobs 1 day ago / News
Alabama port looks to add to its $22.4 billion economic impact with expansions 1 day ago / News
Here’s what Alabama might be if it copied California idea and split into several states 1 day ago / News
Gulf State Park Lodge rebirth on schedule 1 day ago / outdoors
A second former Prattville police officer sentenced for theft 2 days ago / News
77-year-old identical twin sisters ‘serving up smiles’ at Alabama McDonald’s 2 days ago / News
Jefferson State Community College gets grant to improve biomedical training program 2 days ago / News
Congratulations to all of Alabama’s Congressional delegation on their re-elections 2 days ago / Opinion
See where Alabama schools rank in Princeton Review’s list of best colleges 2 days ago / News
WATCH: ‘Billboard King’ Alexander Shunnarah sheds tear at the sight of unused billboards 2 days ago / News
Mobile Mayor Stimpson’s do-or-die ultimatum jeopardizes city funding for University of South Alabama stadium 2 days ago / Opinion
Rep. Martha Roby comments on infrastructure priorities, new interstate proposal 2 days ago / News
7 hours ago

Walmart opens $135 million distribution center in Alabama

Walmart on Tuesday officially marked the opening of a $135 million distribution center in Mobile that will create 750 jobs and strengthen the retailer’s supply chain network.

During a grand opening ceremony, Governor Kay Ivey highlighted how the new facility will contribute to economic growth in the region while providing career opportunities for residents.

“Walmart proves to be a great corporate partner to the state of Alabama, year after year, by investing in its stores, its employees and the surrounding community,” Governor Ivey said. “Their commitment cannot be better proven than by the opening of this new distribution center, which, when fully operational, will provide approximately 750 quality jobs in the Mobile area.

“We are grateful to Walmart for supporting the economic health of the Port City, and for the large role they play in propelling our great state forward.”

‘WARM WELCOME’

The Arkansas-based retailer announced plans for the 2.6 million-square-foot facility in March 2017. It will supply several regional distribution centers that support approximately 700 Walmart stores in Alabama, Mississippi and beyond.

“We are excited about how this facility will help us better serve our customers across the South and beyond, while creating a positive economic impact locally through job creation and future development,” said Jeff Breazeale, Walmart vice president, direct import logistics.

“We are grateful to the State of Alabama, Mobile County, the City of Mobile, the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce and the Alabama State Port Authorityfor the warm welcome we have received here, and we look forward to a strong partnership with the community for years to come.”

The Mobile facility currently employs 575 full-time workers, with plans calling for a total of 750 once it’s fully operational. Pay for associates starts at $16.50 an hour, while managers earn $50,000 a year or more and are eligible for additional annual incentives.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

37 mins ago

VIDEO: Trump pulls a security clearance, Alabama Democrats are stuck on Nancy Worley, and the media comes together to prove they aren’t the enemy and more on Guerrilla Politics

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Should President Donald Trump be threatening the security clearance of critical members of the intelligence community?

— Why can’t the Alabama Democratic Party move on from the past?

— If the media wants to be seen as “independent” should they be teaming up to take on the president?

65
Keep reading 65 WORDS

Democrat candidate for State Supreme Court Justice Bob Vance joins Jackson and Burke to discuss his previous campaign against Roy Moore, the Democrat brand and how we should select judges.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” directed at members of the media who think they are the only people the First Amendment applies to.

Show less
3 hours ago

Check out four innovative aerospace products from Alabama

From space exploration to national defense, Alabama’s aerospace workers are playing key roles in all areas of the global industry, and they’re responsible for innovative, headline-grabbing products.

Here are four of those products that illustrate Alabama’s continuing contributions to an industry that is shaping the future.

861
Keep reading 861 WORDS


No. 1: Rocket drone airplane

An Alabama startup is developing a fully autonomous unmanned airplane that could launch satellites every three hours.

Ravn is an air-launch system from Huntsville-based Aevum.

“Ravn is designed to launch every 180 minutes,” Jay Skylus, Aevum’s CEO and chief launch architect, told Space.com. “Other launch vehicles fly only a handful of times a year with an average of 18 months of lead time.”

Aevum is focused on launching many tiny satellites into space, a network that could mean drastic improvements in communications around the world, such as wireless internet access everywhere, Skylus said.

Being unmanned is key to Ravn’s launch rate, and it also simplifies and reduces necessary ground operations, compared to the needs of other launch systems.

Ravn takes off and lands horizontally on any standard runway, and it carries an expendable two-stage rocket engineered for spaceflight.

According to Aevum, Skylus’ determination to break down digital barriers followed Operation Red Wings, when 19 U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan in 2005, partly because of a communication failure.

Skylus’ own brother served in the military, and he was moved for those who lost loved ones.

“Space, as the ultimate vantage point, is part of the solution to overcoming similar communication challenges,” the company says. “However, the extreme cost of accessing space has limited it to a select few. Fueled with compassion, Jay set out to change the high costs of deploying technologies in space and never looked back.”

No. 2: Inflatable satellite communications

GATR Technologies’ inflatable invention enables high-bandwidth satellite communications in remote areas, an ability that has led to a host of military, commercial and humanitarian aid organization applications around the world.

A Metro US report notes the lightweight, portable, inflatable antennas from Huntsville’s GATR Technologies – which can fit inside a backpack – kept Puerto Rico from being completely cut off after the island was ravaged by Hurricane Maria last year.

It was able to maintain cell phone signals and Wifi hotspots in the disaster zone. Since then, the company has been working on more developments to the system to speed up disaster recovery, such as “unified video” software and tools to clarify those video images.

“Radar antennas have been used in the military for quite some while now and we’re looking at things like what happened last year, where you had disasters both in Houston and down in Florida and again in Puerto Rico, and how we could get all those centers to communicate together so that relief operations will be more efficient,” GATR Technologies’ Paul Garzon told Metro US.

GATR Technologies was recognized by the Alabama Department of Commerce in the 2016 Governor’s Trade Excellence Awards for successful exporting strategies. Last year, the company announced an expansion in Huntsville and a plan to double its 125-member workforce over two years.

No. 3: Fuel bladder systems

GKN Aerospace announced an agreement last year with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. for the design, development and manufacture of fuel bladders for Predator B aircraft.

The agreement covers the fuel bladder system for the first production aircraft of the MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft system. MQ-9B is a “Type-Certifiable” version of GA-ASI’s Predator B product line.

GKN Aerospace’s facility in Tallassee is responsible for the work. The engineering process includes a vacuum forming process coupled with the latest polyurethane material, which is extremely durable and lightweight. The new fuel bladder also includes improved rubber fittings to provide better tear resistance.

Vacuum forming allows the company to create fuel bladders in complex shapes that fully exploit all available space on the MQ-9B airframe, maximizing the fuel load capacity and platform endurance. These developments also produce a bladder system with a lower parts count, simplifying manufacture, bladder installation and system support.

“We look forward to working with GA-ASI to provide a vital fuel system solution for this long-endurance Predator B platform variant. We have been supplying fuel systems for many decades and for many airframe platforms and MQ-9B fully exploits all our recent advances in both manufacturing and materials technologies,” said Staffan Svensson, vice president of GKN Aerospace Special Products Group.

No. 4: Missile defense targets

Lockheed Martin’s Huntsville operation is designing and producing modified ballistic re-entry vehicles and separation modules for missile defense tests.

The Missile Defense Agency recently awarded an $80.6 million contract to the company for the work, which runs through 2022.

Instead of warheads, modified ballistic re-entry vehicles carry sensors to measure the accuracy and effectiveness of the target, interceptor and missile defense system. Such testing helps ensure the ballistic missile defense system is ready to detect and destroy enemy missiles.

“The re-entry vehicle is essentially the bullseye for an interceptor missile, and it is also one of the most complex parts of the target,” said Sarah Reeves, vice president of Missile Defense Programs at Lockheed Martin Space.

“In today’s environment, it’s incredibly important to test against threat-representative targets that look like enemy missiles, and we are proud to continue to provide that capability to the Missile Defense Agency.”

Lockheed Martin has helped the Missile Defense Agency’s systems keep pace with threats since 1996, delivering more than 50 threat-representative missile targets and 36 modified ballistic re-entry vehicles.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
3 hours ago

Charter schools are keeping promises

On the campaign trail in 2012, Mitt Romney remarked that “charter schools are so successful that almost every politician can find something good to say about them.”

Romney was right.

President Bush told crowds he was a “big believer” in charter schools, President Obama proclaimed National Charter Schools Week year after year, and 2016 presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, and Hillary Clinton are all on record praising public charter schools.

From 2016 to 2017, however, support for charter schools dropped a startling 12 percent, from above 50 percent to below 40 percent, according to a 2017 EdNext poll. Interestingly enough, the decrease was equal for both Democrats and Republicans.

One reason for falling support is likely an increased public awareness of the failures of some charter schools and charter school executives.

In 2016, documented cases of charter school executives turned criminals hit the airwaves in multiple states. Additionally, reports of charter schools suddenly closing, leaving students to fend for themselves in the middle of the school year, have made headlines and been the subject of many op-eds in national newspapers.

351
Keep reading 351 WORDS

It’s easy to see why these public failures might quell support for charter schools. Truthfully, however, across the nation and in Alabama, many charter schools are fulfilling their promises.

For example, KIPP, the nation’s largest non-profit public charter school network with over two hundred schools, sees a majority of its students outpacing national growth averages.

Additionally, most KIPP schools are outperforming the traditional public schools in their districts.

Although there are no KIPP schools in Alabama, Sumter County’s new University Charter School opened its doors on Monday. As described in Trisha Powell Crain’s AL.com article, the mission of UCS is to integrate the community while providing a high-quality education.

UCS is on its way towards achieving that mission.

Contrary to county tradition, UCS boasts a student population that is about half black and half white. Before UCS, the schools in Alabama’s poorest county were still segregated, decades after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that separating white and black children in different schools was unconstitutional.

Although charter schools are few and far between in Alabama (only five have been approved since charter school legislation made them possible in 2015), the strides that University Charter School has made for its community should encourage more districts to pursue innovative ideas for their school systems.

Innovative ideas include charter schools, of course, but NBA superstar LeBron James’ I Promise School in Akron, OH, a public non-charter school that is a partnership between the I Promise Network, the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools – proves that solutions to education woes can come in many forms.

Regardless of the specifics, Alabamians should be thankful for the good that charter schools and other innovative education options have created for students across the country. We must not, however, neglect to learn from the failures of schools in other areas. Alabamians should work, therefore, to replicate those innovate schools that are successful, as University Charter School is doing, here in our state.

Parker Snider is Manager of Policy Relations for the Alabama Policy Institute, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to strengthening free enterprise, defending limited government, and championing strong families.

Show less
9 hours ago

Co-founder of Alabama restaurants finds American dream by following his heart to Tuscaloosa

For Jheovanny Gomez, the path to the American dream began by pursuing his high school sweetheart to Tuscaloosa.

In his native country of Colombia, his life choices were pursuing drug cartel members as an undercover army intelligence operative, going to college there or following his love.

Love won.

1152
Keep reading 1152 WORDS

In 1999, two years after his girlfriend moved to America, Gomez followed her and started college in Alabama while working as a busboy in the same restaurant his girlfriend’s parents worked.

“That was my job to pay for school” at Shelton State Community College, he said.

While working that college job, Gomez met Wayne Grimball.

“He was my customer,” Gomez said. “He called me and said, ‘Look, I have this vision. I know there is potential to have a really good business in downtown. Do you want to be my partner?’ I didn’t hesitate. I said, ‘Absolutely.’”

Thus, began Jalapeños Mexican Grill.

“We were just two kitchen people, myself and another waiter,” said Gomez. “We started with no reputation, with just experience in waiting tables. Six months down the road, we had people lining out the door. Two years later, we decided to build our own restaurant. We built the first restaurant in 2004 in Northport.”

That is when Justin Grimball entered the business.

Like Gomez, Justin Grimball began pursuing the American dream when he was in college. While a student at the University of Alabama, Wayne’s son owned a graphic design business, working with area bands and businesses.

“I was trying to figure out what I was going to do with my life,” said Justin, who studied criminal justice. He uses that degree now for loss prevention and pursuit of worthless checks, some of his many duties at Jalapeños. His father brought Justin into the business when the Northport restaurant opened after Justin had graduated from college.

Today, Wayne and Justin Grimball and Gomez own Jalapeños Mexican Grills in Tuscaloosa, Northport and Cottondale. They closed the downtown Tuscaloosa location in 2007.

Gomez is in all three restaurants, every single day.

“I try to be at each restaurant during three different periods each day,” he said. The restaurants on Rose Boulevard in Northport, New Watermelon Road in Tuscaloosa and on Old Birmingham Highway in Cottondale “are close together, but they are so different,” he said. Each has its peak times and loyal customers.

Justin spends much of his time on social media, graphic design and branding for the three restaurants. He originated the mascots, Jala and Peño, to incorporate into the restaurants’ logo. Jala and Peño eventually became people-sized to appear at community and restaurant events.

Gomez said he and his co-founder leave any work associated with computers and technology to Justin.

“I’m in the office, in the restaurants, running errands or doing catering events,” said Justin, noting there’s no typical day for him.“We’ve got a good partnership.”

Like Gomez, Justin fell in love with a Colombian. He and his wife, Alexandra, have two daughters, Mariana and Lily.

Living the dream and giving back

Gomez, who learned English while waiting tables, has become ingrained in the Tuscaloosa community. He and his wife, Johana, are raising their three children – Jheovanny Jr., Josephine and Jacob – in their Alabama home.

“Jheovanny’s story about moving to the United States, following a beautiful woman, pouring his heart and soul into the American dream, starting a business and raising a family here, it has really been inspiring, not only for others who have followed a similar path, but also the people who are born and raised in Alabama and here in Tuscaloosa,” said Jim Page, president and chief executive officer of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

Page was on his first day on the chamber job when he met Gomez. “I was drawn to him because of his personality and outgoing nature, and you could tell everybody in the restaurant felt the same way.”

Even before Gomez was an American citizen, he was the chamber’s Member of the Year. He has served on the chamber board and executive committee, leading the charge for recruitment. In 2016, he was named an Alabama Retailer of the Year. This year, he was named by SCORE, a network of volunteer business mentors, as an American Small Business Champion.

“Jheovanny sets the standard among the local business community as far as paying his civic rent, as far as being engaged and by leading by example. He is a role model for people who have been in business a lot longer than he has by the way he puts Jalapeños out there as being part of the community,” Page said.

For almost a decade, Gomez has been a board member for the Boys and Girls Club of West Alabama. This year, he is the chairman. He said being involved in the program that provides mentoring and homework support for children from age 6 to 15 “became a passion for me.”

He talks with students in the Junior Achievement League and career technical education programs in Tuscaloosa County. “They are the future of America,” Gomez said. “It is important to me, through my knowledge and experience as a business leader, to teach them and give them a little bit of knowledge about how to run a business, how to build good character.”

Small business advocate

Building up other businesses also appeals to Gomez.

Since 2014, he has been a member of the Alabama Small Business Commission, which advises governmental entities on policies that encourage new businesses and expansion of existing businesses.

“I’m glad to be a liaison between the small business community and Montgomery,” said Gomez.

“I talk to all kind of retailers around town, not only restaurants, but grocery stores and small mom and pop shops” about business licenses, taxes and “a whole variety of business issues,” he said, adding it is an honor to be trusted to convey the concerns of small business to governmental leaders.

Still growing

As for his own business, “we are still in the growing mode, building our brand,” Gomez said. Both he and Justin mentioned the possibility of a fourth Tuscaloosa-area restaurant. “Right now, though, we are good just focusing on” improving the three current restaurants and expanding the customer base, Justin added.

“We are so blessed and so grateful for this community,” said Gomez. “Everybody has embraced us. Everywhere you go in Tuscaloosa, you say ‘Jalapeños,’ and everybody knows who we are.

“Ever since we opened this business, started meeting people and making friends, this community as a whole surrounded us and supported the business and our families.”

The spicy details

Jheovanny Gomez and his partners, Wayne and Justin Grimball, own Jalapeños Mexican Grills in Tuscaloosa, Northport and Cottondale.

Founded: 2001

Number of employees: 49

Mentor: Wayne Grimball

Smart Move: Bringing Jala and Peño to life as mascots.

Learning Moment: “When we realized that we had to jump on the social media wagon. We used to think: We will never have to use it. We were wrong.”

Wisdom Shared: “Surround yourself and your business with others you like and who are in similar situations. It’s a lot easier to go through obstacles and face difficulties when you have people who can give you advice and wisdom. Chances are they have been down that road before.

This story originally appeared in the Alabama Retailer magazine of the Alabama Retail Association.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
22 hours ago

Sessions blasts ‘erroneous rulings’ as biased judicial overreach, costly to the taxpayers

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday told a crowd of hundreds of judges and attorneys from seven central states that “erroneous rulings” by biased federal judges have been costly to American taxpayers, and the former United States Senator from Alabama sharply criticized those who have obstructed some of President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.

“Judges aren’t sent from Olympus. They’re not always correct,” Sessions said, while speaking during the conference in Des Moines, IA, per the Associated Press.

The Attorney General also denounced the escalating number of appeals courts that have issued nationwide injunctions on federal policy. Sessions said President Trump’s administration has been hit with 22 such injunctions in under two years in office. Prior to 1963, however, there were no national injunctions blocking policy, despite numerous hotly contested legal controversies.

As examples, he pointed to a lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s sanctuary cities policy and decisions by federal judges that repeatedly impeded the President’s travel ban. The travel ban was eventually upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, affirming Trump’s right to safeguard the security of the nation.

“I’ve got to tell you, it’s not the duty of the courts to manage the executive branch or to pass judgment on every policy the executive branch was elected to carry out,” Sessions emphasized.

222
Keep reading 222 WORDS

He continued, “I’m the top lawyer for the executive branch. It’s a coequal branch. It’s entitled to proper respect from the legislative and the judicial branch, too.”

Sessions outlined that the overreaching rulings, which are eventually overturned, are costly to taxpayers and delay actions taken by the Trump Administration. He also explained that these rulings provoke unwarranted criticism of the administration from the mainstream media and liberal advocacy groups.

“I may have withdrawal symptoms when this thing is over,” Sessions said. “The constant criticism kind of wakes you up in the morning. What are they going to say today?”

Dissenters protested outside the Iowa Events Center where Sessions spoke and earlier that day outside a meeting of the Des Moines Rotary Club, where he also spoke, to object to the administration’s stances on immigration, LGBTQ policies and voter rights.

Protesters held signs equating the Department of Justice to the Ku Klux Klan and chanted “No hate. No fear. No KKK. No racist USA.”

Their signs also depicted Sessions personally as a Klansman, with one reading “Sessions Out” and another saying “No human is illegal.”

“I think the rule of law is one of the great things that separates this country from almost any other on Earth,” Sessions told the conference’s attendees.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less