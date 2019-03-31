Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

VIDEO: Trump’s ‘best week ever,’ Alabama still taxes food, Jones bucks Schumer on Green New Deal and more on Guerrilla Politics … 4 hours ago / Analysis
Mobile news anchor Mel Showers celebrates 50 years with WKRG 5 6 hours ago / News
Four Alabama firms tapped for work on new Airbus A220 assembly line 7 hours ago / News
Why We Value AlabamaWorks! 9 hours ago / Sponsored
Birmingham women talk workforce development, finding success 9 hours ago / News
Anne Moore is an Alabama Maker crafting simple but stunning jewelry 11 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Vending machines, toilets, prosthetic leg: Renew Our Rivers volunteers recall stuff pulled from Alabama waterways 12 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Episode 04: It’s elite eight to be an Auburn Tiger 22 hours ago / Podcasts
Port Authority’s Lyons: Everyone that voted for Rebuild Alabama will be running on it in four years 1 day ago / News
Jeanie Thompson of the Alabama Writers’ Forum finds the best connections are unscripted 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Saban’s fireside chat with students yields sage wisdom 1 day ago / Sports
After 133 launches, Alabama built rockets boast 100% mission success 1 day ago / Sponsored
Roby: Working to improve veterans’ care 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
New tunnel opens at Talladega Superspeedway 1 day ago / Sports
Lori Locust takes coaching prowess from Birmingham Iron to NFL’s Tampa Bay Bucs 2 days ago / Sports
Alabama fishing returning to normal after flooding 2 days ago / Outdoors
Brother of Jefferson County sheriff permitted for ‘slot machines’ in Graysville 2 days ago / News
Funeral services set for Alabama State Rep. Polizos 2 days ago / News
Yellowhammer Multimedia honors 20 Alabamians as Women of Impact 2 days ago / News
Doug Jones: ‘It’s harder to get to the polls, it’s harder to vote, it’s harder to register’ than in the past 2 days ago / News
4 hours ago

VIDEO: Trump’s ‘best week ever,’ Alabama still taxes food, Jones bucks Schumer on Green New Deal and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Is President Donald Trump vindicated in Russian collusion?

— Is the plan by State Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa) to remove part of the states tax on food an innovative idea or a submission?

— Why didn’t Democrats vote for the Green New Deal and why did Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) appear to seem worried about disappointing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)?

Jackson and Burke have no guest this week so they can continue discussing the lack of Trump/Russian collusion in 2016 that has been found after two years of investigations.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” discussing Trump’s best week of his presidency.

https://www.facebook.com/YHN/videos/2384666935152874/

6 hours ago

Mobile news anchor Mel Showers celebrates 50 years with WKRG 5

Earlier this week, Mel Showers celebrated a milestone few have and will ever get to experienced.

On Friday, the anchor of the evening newscasts on Mobile’s CBS affiliate WKRG marked 50 years with the same station. First, he started as a reporter and then later as the channel’s lead anchor.

As a reporter, Showers earned a reputation of arriving early on the scene of an event, even sometimes before many first responders. In 1980, he transitioned to the anchor’s role, which is one he now shares with co-anchor Rose Ann Haven.

170
Keep reading 170 WORDS

Showers acknowledged it hasn’t always been smooth sailing given his race, but explained he hasn’t allowed that to deter him.

“Those early years when the hate mail would come in, not quite used to, not quite ready for a person of my complexion to hit that air,” Showers said at his 2015 Alabama Broadcasters Hall of Fame induction speech. “But, I kept smiling.”

Showers also hails from Mobile, having grown up in the city’s “The Bottom” neighborhood. He credits having a television job in his hometown for his longevity.

“I’ve had some offers over the years, but this is my hometown of Mobile, Alabama,” he said. “And a lot of people in our business — we work where we can get to a position where we can go to our hometowns. Well, this is my hometown, and this is where I’ve worked all my life. And I like it here.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
7 hours ago

Four Alabama firms tapped for work on new Airbus A220 assembly line

Birmingham-based HPM, which is overseeing the construction of a second assembly line at Airbus’ manufacturing facility in Mobile, announced that four other Alabama firms will play major roles in the project.

The new assembly line will allow Airbus to accelerate production of a second aircraft in Alabama, the A220 passenger jet. Airbus said the expansion will increase its workforce in Mobile by more than 430 employees.

HPM, which acted as project manager for Airbus’ $600 million first assembly line, will join with its partner Mott MacDonald to perform in the same role for the expansion. Airbus kicked off construction on the A220 assembly line in January.

421
Keep reading 421 WORDS

The new assembly line will be located at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley, adjacent to the A320 Family production line and will facilitate assembly of A220-100 and A220-300 aircraft for U.S. customers.

“Our intent is to implement and execute a fast-track delivery process to ensure the goals of this project are met,” said HPM Vice President of Program Development Greg Ellis.

“We’re confident these teams have the industry expertise and resources necessary to meet the goals of Airbus and the A220 project as a whole.”

ALABAMA PARTNERS

HPM said today that Birmingham-based Brasfield & Gorrie, teamed with Huntsville-based design firm BRPH, has been selected for Package 1 of the project, which consists of design-build services for the building of the new A220 final assembly line and existing logistics center expansion.

“Brasfield & Gorrie is honored and excited to continue its relationship with Airbus, HPM/Mott MacDonald, Mobile Airport Authority, and the City of Mobile by building the new A220 Final Assembly Line,” said Brasfield & Gorrie regional vice president and division manager John Strid.

“Having built multiple projects at the Brookley Aeroplex, including the first Airbus Final Assembly Line, we are able to bring considerable experience to the construction of this important facility,” he added.

The project is targeted for completion in mid-2020.

HPM also said that H.O. Weaver and Sons of Mobile will carry out preparations to make the building site ready for construction. This covers activities from site preparation, creation of access routes, and the installation of facilities like security fencing, ramps, and signage placement.

In addition, BL Harbert International of Birmingham has been selected for Package 3 of the project, which consists of design-build services for four additional hangar bays. BL Harbert is teaming with the design firm FSB.

“BL Harbert International is honored to continue our relationship with Airbus on this expansion,” said Jeremy Pipkin, vice president of BL Harbert International.

“It is a privilege to play a part in the immense impact that Airbus is having on the local and state economy.”

A320 PRODUCTION RAMP-UP

Airbus began manufacturing A320 Family aircraft in Mobile in late 2015 and plans to expand production of the passenger jet in Alabama. To date, it has delivered more than 100 Alabama-built aircraft to customers.

HPM, which has offices in Alabama, Georgia, Texas, and Florida, is responsible for managing all aspects of the design and construction of the new A220 facility, as well as expansion of Airbus’ current facilities to accommodate increased A320 family production on the site.

HPM was involved in the construction of the Airbus Engineering Center in Mobile over a decade ago.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Show less
9 hours ago

Why We Value AlabamaWorks!

It’s a good time to be living in Alabama. Our economy is booming. Our unemployment rate is reaching record lows. People are getting jobs and the training they need. Companies, like ours, are expanding. Our state, and our people, are prospering.

524
Keep reading 524 WORDS

This is great for us as a whole, but it can be challenging for businesses like ours. The competition for employees is fierce. We needed an avenue to help us get an edge in the recruiting world. This is when we discovered the Alabama Workforce Council.

The AWC is a group composed primarily of business representatives that seeks to close the gaps between open jobs, training and qualified employees. It includes the Alabama Community College System, the Alabama Department of Commerce (including AIDT), the Alabama Department of Education and the Alabama Technology Network. The AWC does this primarily through AlabamaWorks.

AlabamaWorks is comprised of seven workforce regions around the state. Each region hosts quarterly meetings in its geographic area to bring all groups together (like the AWC), but they also have several business/industry clusters to further assist those sectors with particular challenges.

We have found many benefits by being involved in our regional division, Central AlabamaWorks. As active participants in the advanced manufacturing cluster, we are able to share our needs and network with our peers to discuss which processes are working and which ones need improvement.

Central AlabamaWorks is not only providing resources for today, but they are also working towards strengthening the future of our workforce pipeline by hosting two Career Discovery Expos in our region. It has been our pleasure to volunteer to support the mission of Central AlabamaWorks through the Career Discovery Spring Expo, April 4-5 at Trenholm State Community College.”

In addition to talking with our peers, we get the opportunity to learn about financial reimbursement programs, such as on-the-job-training, and the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act, which provides federal dollars directly to the trainee. Outstanding resources are also available through Apprenticeship Alabama.

AlabamaWorks even has a website, www.alabamaworks.com, which provides a venue for us to post jobs/paid apprenticeships, search resumes and list our free training programs. Best of all, it is free for both the employer and those who are seeking training and/or employment.

What’s great about AlabamaWorks is that it continues to evolve to meet our state’s needs to be competitive now and in the future. With the roaring economy and record number of people employed, Governor Ivey saw a need to determine exactly how many certified/degreed individuals our businesses would need for their workforce of today and tomorrow. She formed a special subcommittee of the AWC to study this and make recommendations to determine this number and to formulate a pathway to make it a reality.

Through data collection, research and focus groups, the special committee determined that the state would need an extra 500,000 highly-skilled individuals added to our workforce by 2025. This initiative, entitled AlabamaWorks Success Plus, was published and presented to Governor Ivey earlier this year.

Like everyone else, we have busy schedules. But, we make time to attend and actively participate in AlabamaWorks’ quarterly summits and cluster meetings. We believe it is worth our investment and think you will, too. Visit the website to learn how your company can benefit from AlabamaWorks’ programs, opportunities, networking and resources.

Written by: Tony E. Wojciechowski, chief human resources officer and Robin Ricks, recruitment, workforce development and public relations specialist Hyundai Power Transformers USA

Show less
9 hours ago

Birmingham women talk workforce development, finding success

To commemorate Women’s History Month, Alabama Power hosted a panel discussion Friday on workforce development with Birmingham leaders Melanie Bridgeforth, CEO of the Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham; Yazmin Cavale, CEO/co-founder of Glow; and Britney Summerville, vice president of community engagement at Shipt.

“Today, we are here to celebrate Women’s History Month,” said Cathy Sloss Jones, panel moderator and CEO/president of Sloss Real Estate. “We are here to celebrate the contributions that women have made to the workplace here in Alabama and continue to make every day in workplaces throughout our state.”

369
Keep reading 369 WORDS

The discussion focused on inclusion, workforce development, work-life balance, mentoring, giving back to the community and Birmingham revitalization.

“I feel like Birmingham is in this neat phase right now, and we’re all getting to experience it, we’re kind of in a resurgence,” Summerville said. “(We’re) definitely getting on the map in terms of technology, that is something that we’ve never been known for before.”

Partnerships between city officials and companies like Shipt work “to grow and improve the image of the city, to retain the talent that we have, (and) to also attract new people to our city, and say ‘this’ is Birmingham,” Summerville continued. “You can grow and scale your business beautifully here.”

For Cavale, who co-founded her company as part of the Velocity Accelerator program, increasing the number of women in technology is an important goal.

“There’s definitely something out there in society that’s telling women that tech is really just for men,” Cavale said. “That developers, engineers can’t be women. I think we need more events like this that are focused on women and entrepreneurship … and specific tech programs for women and girls.”

The Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham hopes to be part of the change. According to Bridgeforth, less than 7 percent of philanthropy in the U.S. targets women and girls.

“Nearly half of the women with children in Alabama live in poverty; that’s less than $22,000 a year,” Bridgeforth said. “So, when you compare that and combine that with the fact that less than 7 percent of giving is targeted toward the populations that need it most, that’s a problem.”

Working toward a solution, the Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham has been investing in Alabama’s community college system.

“We’ve been investing our funding in those programs, so that they can find women who need the opportunity for advancement but don’t have the funds,” Bridgeforth said. The initiative has been so successful that they’re now seeking public dollars to invest and promote multigenerational change on a larger scale.

“In order to be able to lift all ships, you have to be targeted – you have to think about the people that are most vulnerable,” Bridgeforth said. “Equality is no longer an option, we have to be fighting for equity.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
11 hours ago

Anne Moore is an Alabama Maker crafting simple but stunning jewelry

After finding her vibe as a metalsmith, Anne Moore creates simple and clean jewelry for everyday use.

She started making beaded pieces for family and friends but wanted to start adding metal elements. That’s when she started taking metalsmith classes.

“I can pretty much tell who my client is when they walk into my booth,” Moore said. “They like simple, clean lines and nothing too busy or extravagant.”

93
Keep reading 93 WORDS

Moore’s jewelry includes bracelets, earrings, necklaces and rings all handcrafted by her.

She primarily works in gold-filled, rose gold-filled and sterling silver jewelry. The cost of each piece has more to do with how much time she spent working on it than the materials.

“A lot of times my customers will have ideas which are really good ideas and I am able to run with that,” Moore said.

Moore said her clients are all about simplicity and having something they feel comfortable wearing every day.

“That’s what I like to do, simple things.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less