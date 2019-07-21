Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Alabama Dem chairwoman Nancy Worley: ‘I oftentimes wonder if maybe the Republicans are paying these folks to challenge us’ 6 hours ago / News
Alabama based scientists help secure the future of chocolate 8 hours ago / News
VIDEO: Trump vs. ‘The Squad’, Secretary Merrill’s controversial comments, tolls in Mobile and more on Guerrilla Politics … 8 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama Crimson Tide players looking ahead to new football season 10 hours ago / Sports
City of Mobile partners to bring electric vehicle charging stations downtown 12 hours ago / News
Tuberville to the ‘kids in Congress’: Trump ‘exactly right’ — ‘If you don’t love it, go back to where you want to go’ 13 hours ago / News
Auburn football players hungry for wins 14 hours ago / Sports
Rep. Martha Roby: Celebrating 50 years of Alabama’s role in Space exploration 16 hours ago / Guest Opinion
How far should we take equal pay? 18 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama Democratic Party chair: Trump and ‘a lot of folks’ in Alabama are ‘racist’ — ‘I guess we all are to a little extent’ 1 day ago / News
Ashley Chestnut getting students up to speed with history in ‘Down in the Ham’ series 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Roy Moore on 2020 US Senate race: ‘A different race,’ ‘I don’t think it will be as notable, vicious’ 1 day ago / News
Alabama-based Apprenticeship Readiness Program graduates first students 1 day ago / News
Auburn professor pens new book on Neil Armstrong, travels globe to discuss ‘First Man’ 1 day ago / News
Alabama tech president: Apollo 11 landing gave father his final wish 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama coach Nick Saban out to re-establish the standard for this year’s Crimson Tide team 2 days ago / Sports
Auto supplier Motus Integrated Technologies chooses Alabama for new plant 2 days ago / News
John Merrill: Media focus on ‘homosexual activity’-TV remarks ‘really disappointing’ 2 days ago / News
Free range days set for WFF facilities in August 2 days ago / Outdoors
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn excited to call offensive plays again 2 days ago / Sports
VIDEO: Trump vs. 'The Squad', Secretary Merrill's controversial comments, tolls in Mobile and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Was President Donald Trump being racist when attacking the “The Squad?”

— What did Secretary of State John Merrill mean when he was talking about the media’s preoccupation with “homosexual activities?”

— Can tolls for the Mobile Bay bridge lead to tolls elsewhere in the state?

Jackson and Burke are joined by State Senator Sam Givhan (R-Huntsville) to discuss prison reform, tolls, lottery and more.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” at the folks who cry racism and sexism at every single turn and how we already watched this tactic fail in 2016.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Alabama Dem chairwoman Nancy Worley: 'I oftentimes wonder if maybe the Republicans are paying these folks to challenge us'

The turmoil within the Alabama Democratic Party over the past year has been well documented. Given the party’s alleged dysfunction, many of Alabama’s Democratic politicians are crying foul and even to the extent that the Democratic National Committee has taken notice.

Among those is Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook), whose special election win in 2017 was thought to be a turning point for Democrats in Alabama. However, Democrats were unable to build off of those successes in the 2018 general election. With the lack of results by Democrats, there have been challenges to the Alabama Democratic Party for how it chooses its leadership structure.

During an appearance on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” on Friday, Worley suggested that Republicans could be behind those challenges so that the Alabama Democratic Party is preoccupied with that instead of elections.

“I think it is most unfortunate that people who lose sometimes can’t accept loss,” Worley said of the challenges to the party’s leadership. “And so we’ve had to work on this for a year and really lose some time. I oftentimes wonder if maybe the Republicans are paying these folks to challenge us because you know the Republicans obviously want us to sit around, spin our wheels on things like this, as opposed to getting out there, working to get Democrats elected. And so, I’m not saying that they sit in a room and contemplate those things, but it is unfortunate we’ve had to spend a full year almost working on what should have been settled last August.”

Worley also suggested that Jones’ dissatisfaction with the party goes back to a previously failed effort to be the chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party.

“No, Doug wanted to be chair at one time – several years ago, he ran for chair,” she said. “He was beaten for chair, and I don’t think he’s ever gotten over that as a matter of fact. If I had a piece of advice to give him, I would tell him to concentrate on his own race. He has a race to run of his own. We wish him well.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Alabama based scientists help secure the future of chocolate

People around the world consumed nearly 7.7 million tons of chocolate in the last year, but the cacao crop that supports the production of these sweets is under significant environmental threat.

Millions of cacao farmers in West Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America feel the pressures of ever-increasing consumption, a changing climate and devastating fungal infections. In 2017, The New York Times declared that we have entered “a battle to save the world’s favorite treat.”

Scientists at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology with the help of Mars Wrigley Confectionery have created the newest weapon in that battle — an improved reference genome to help researchers and farmers develop healthier, more productive cacao crops.

Sweets Under Siege

The production of one of the world’s favorite delicacies relies on a particularly delicate plant. Cacao can only be grown within 20 degrees of the equator, and global studies suggest that the effects of climate change will shrink the farmland currently suitable for production even further. Increasing temperature and decreasing humidity in the areas that currently produce cacao will mean the crop must be grown at higher elevations.

Cacao also proves particularly vulnerable to fungi and diseases. It suffers from a number of menacingly-named blights, including frosty pod rot, witches’ broom, black pod and cacao swollen-shoot virus. One fear is that if any of these blights spread from its native region, it could sweep through global crops, devastating worldwide production.

The Newest Weapon in the War to Save Cacao

HudsonAlpha scientists have completed and released an updated reference genome for Theobroma cacao, the tree that produces cacao beans. With the help of funding from Mars Wrigley, HudsonAlpha researchers generated this new resource using advanced long-read sequencers, producing a more modern reference genome than the first version, which was completed in 2010.

A reference genome allows you to identify parts of the genome you wish to see carried through to the next generation of plants, like genes that promote drought tolerance, increase yield or improve disease resistance. Then, researchers can sequence each generation of selectively bred plants to quickly find which ones carry the desirable traits.

This most recent effort was co-led by HudsonAlpha faculty investigators Jane Grimwood, PhD, and Jeremy Schmutz. Schmutz said of the project, “As our technology improves, we’re able to produce more detailed, versatile reference genomes, which are critical for the kind of rapid crop improvement you want to see with cacao.”

Farmers have used selective breeding to improve crops for centuries. The process works by crossbreeding two plants, hoping to combine desirable traits and make hardier plants. Then you take the offspring that show those traits and breed them again. This selective breeding process takes time though, as you have to wait for each crop to reach maturity. A cacao tree, for example, takes about five years to start generating fruit.

A Better “Chocolate Tree”

Cacao trees, like many modern crops, do not show a lot of genetic diversity. Most of the cacao trees worldwide come from a handful of clones selected in the 1940’s. Because the trees are so closely related, they have similar genetic weaknesses. If a disease reaches a group of cacao trees that doesn’t carry any genetic resistance to that disease, it can destroy the entire crop.

“Having so little genetic diversity leaves the cacao tree vulnerable,” noted HudsonAlpha Faculty Investigator Jane Grimwood, PhD. “However, it also means that genes can be exchanged between trees, which gives researchers and farmers an opportunity.”

Using this new reference genome, researchers will be able to guide crossbreeding and hybridization efforts more quickly. That means traits like drought tolerance can be bred into a population faster and disease resistances can be introduced more efficiently.

The “chocolate tree” remains under threat, but now scientists and farmers alike have a more complete toolkit to produce more robust cacao crops.

About HudsonAlpha: HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology is a nonprofit institute dedicated to developing and applying scientific advances to health, agriculture, learning, and commercialization.

Alabama Crimson Tide players looking ahead to new football season

The three Crimson Tide players who attended SEC Football Media Days 2019 are more interested in what the team can accomplish this year than they are in looking back on the loss to Clemson in the national championship game to end the season earlier this year.

That doesn’t mean they’re not learning from the loss.

A healthy Tua Tagovailoa, a more experienced Dylan Moses and an unsatisfied Jerry Jeudy weighed in on what awaits the Tide in the new season.

Crimson Tide football players at SEC Media Days 2019 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Get ready for a 100% healthy Tagovailoa

One of the biggest questions for Crimson Tide quarterback Tagovailoa going into the offseason was his health and fitness. After suffering injuries last season, Tagovailoa feels better than ever.

“I stayed off my legs as much as possible,” he said. “Of course, you’re going to gain weight and whatnot, but it was very important to me to get back into shape. I feel better than, probably, since I’ve got to the University of Alabama. I’m at 100%. Thank you, guys, for caring for me.”

He and Tide strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran have made some modifications to Tagovailoa’s workouts.

“We’re doing things a little different,” Tagovailoa said. “The next step for me is getting into the training room, whether I’m hurting or not. If you don’t get a tuneup for your car, it’s not going to work the same as it did when you drove it off the lot.”

The Crimson Tide has had amazing success with Tagovailoa, despite the loss to Clemson.

“We just didn’t finish the way we were supposed to finish,” Tagovailoa said.

“I think it’s good to both get the opportunity to win and have the opportunity to lose as well,” he continued. “I know this sounds bad, but I’m glad I had that opportunity to feel loss like that. What can you learn from winning? You can’t learn as much. When you lose, you start appreciating things a lot more and with a different perspective. Many lessons have been learned.”

Moving forward as a leader of the team, Tagovailoa talked about the philosophy moving forward into next season. “Our mantra now for our guys that we have as a leadership group is to ‘Never Be Satisfied,’” Tagovailoa said. “It’s the way to go for us. We have to keep going until we get what we want.”

One of the emerging leaders alongside Tagovailoa is linebacker Dylan Moses. “I can tell you one thing that Dylan has gotten really, really good at is being a leader for the defense, you know?” Tagovailoa said. “Dylan’s not a person that talks as much but him being able to come out of his comfort zone, his shell, being able to be open with guys, build a relationship with guys on the defense as well as the offense guys on the team, is what earns him respect from all these guys who want to listen to him.”

Moses grows into defensive leadership role

Moses is one of the team’s emerging leaders.

“I’m happy to be where I’m at right now,” he said. “I’m happy to be a leader for the defense, I’m happy to have guys depending upon me to lead them because I want to lead them. I want to be a great leader for them.”

Moses was asked about the difficulty of moving from home in Louisiana to Tuscaloosa.

“It wasn’t really that difficult,” he said. “My senior year I went to IMG Academy (Florida), so I had that experience of leaving home and having, just like, that pressure taken off of me. I was comfortable with leaving home after going to IMG, I was like ‘OK, I can do this.’”

Moses is a go-to contact for other athletes from Louisiana who are about to experience a big move, and he enjoys giving advice.

“I’m happy I was able to do that for a lot of guys and still to this day I have guys reaching out to me, trying to get advice from me on how I did it,” he said.

Moses has nothing but praise for the defensive unit the Tide will field this year, saying it is full of “very hardworking guys who are on the same page with each other. They’re very athletic, strong. Just having all those guys on the same team is a blessing.”

Moses’ policy is like others on the team: finishing strong. “I don’t want to leave the field. I’m very motivated. I don’t want to leave the field.”

Jeudy looks to add his name to Crimson Tide history

Jeudy is seen by many as the next great receiver in Alabama football. A confident Jeudy is motivated to be a part of “the best team to come through Alabama.”

“Working day by day, working on the little things, the fundamentals, things like that. I want to better myself as a player,” Jeudy said about the offseason work he’s put in.

That work is necessary to be that next legendary wideout, he said.

“When I got out of high school it was Calvin Ridley. When I was in high school it was Amari Cooper,” Jeudy said. “Now I like watching a lot of receivers in the NFL. I like taking things from other receivers and adding it to my game. It’s just a blessing being compared to those guys. It’s a great group of guys that came through Alabama who created a legacy for themselves and created a path for other young wide receivers at Alabama.”

The loss to Clemson showed Jeudy and the team what can happen if they don’t bring their best efforts for an entire game.

“Clemson took advantage of every opportunity they had to do so,” he said. “We just had to secure our plays better and play a better game, but we didn’t. My goal for this season is finishing the year strong and everybody finishing healthy – go back to the national championship, go undefeated, being a better team than we were last year.”

Finding the motivation to finish the season strong comes down to leadership, Jeudy said.

“We’ve got a lot of leaders on the team helping us with that. It’s very good to have leaders on the team to help motivate guys instead of the coaches. When you have coaches and leaders on the team who do that, it really motivates the team to try and be the best team possible.”

As unsatisfied as Jeudy is with how last season ended, he is excited to play a role in the next Alabama team to build on the modern dynasty.

“It’s a great team, a great coaching staff,” he said of this year’s team. “Just me being a part of Alabama means a lot. Twenty or 30 years from now you want to bring your kids back to Alabama to show them all the rings you won, the accolades, who was on the team, the type of players we had and stuff like that. It’s great playing for Alabama.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

City of Mobile partners to bring electric vehicle charging stations downtown

The city of Mobile and Alabama Power have partnered to bring the first residential electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to downtown.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Alabama Power Division Vice President Nick Sellers unveiled the charging stations at a news conference Monday.

“The addition of the EV charging stations ensures the city of Mobile is at the forefront of changes in energy and cleaner mobility,” Stimpson said. “Alabama Power continues to be a great partner for the city, and this investment only enhances amenities of our great downtown.”

EV charging stations Mobile from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Charging stations are in 11 locations across downtown: the Mobile Convention Center, Church Street parking lot, Cathedral SquareBienville SquareMardi Gras Park, the Mobile Federal BuildingStaples Pake Building, old Gayfers building, Buick buildingMobile Cruise Terminal and One Saint Lewis Center. Each station can charge two vehicles at a time.

Residents and visitors who want to use the charging stations should download the Charge Point app on their smartphones and follow the directions.

“Electric vehicles are the future of transportation and the future is happening today,” Sellers said. “In addition to environmental benefits, electric vehicles are cheaper to fuel than traditional combustion engine vehicles and they require less maintenance. We are pleased to partner with the city to bring EV charging stations to downtown. This partnership represents a great example of innovation as we continue to build the future of energy.”

By the end of 2018, a record 1 million electric cars were on U.S. highways. An Edison Electric Institute study projects that 18 million electric vehicles will be on highways by 2030. The projected increase is largely due to advancements in technology, faster charging times and the availability of affordable vehicle options.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Tuberville to the 'kids in Congress': Trump 'exactly right' — 'If you don't love it, go back to where you want to go'

SCOTTSBORO — On Saturday, Republicans in the northeastern corner of Alabama got one of the first glimpses of former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville on the stump.

Tuberville, a candidate for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat up in 2020, spoke at the Young Republicans of Northeast Alabama before an audience of roughly 30 people, including three members of the Alabama legislature — State Senator Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro), State House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) and State Rep. Tommy Hanes (R-Bryant).

The former Auburn coach offered his usual meat-and-potatoes stump speech, hitting on his desire to support President Donald Trump, the need to address the illegal immigration and border crises, and correcting shortfalls in the education system. However, he also took a shot at the “kids in Congress,” apparently referring to the foursome of freshman Democratic congresswomen known as “The Squad,” who include Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

“I’ve been all over the world – I’ve had a chance to go all over the world,” Tuberville said. “I’m telling you, we would not take any other place to live other than where we’re living today. I’ll be danged if we are going to give it to people that want to give it away. We got veterans in here. Thank you for what you do. My dad died on active duty. He loved this country. He loved it. He fought in World War II – five Bronze Stars and four Purple Hearts. He landed at Normandy, drove all the way across Europe with Patton.”

“It really tees me off – I hear these kids on television – kids in Congress trying to talk bad about our country,” he continued. “Donald Trump is exactly right: If you don’t love it, go back to where you want to go.”

He went on to reiterate his participation in the U.S. Senate election as an outsider and vowed not to be politically correct.

“I’m doing this for you – the people of Alabama and the people for this country,” Tuberville added “I’m a politician’s worst nightmare. I don’t need a job. I don’t need the money. And I ain’t going to be politically correct. I am going to go speak my peace. They are going to have to listen to me. And that’s what I got against a lot of our people in the Republican Party. Now I’m a Christian conservative, OK? I believe the things that we stand for in this country have been God, family, and education. Think about it – God, family, and education – and we’re losing all three of them.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

