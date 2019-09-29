Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

VIDEO: Impeachment starts, ALFA endorses Tommy Tuberville, why Rep. Roby is done and more on Guerrilla Politics …

Dr. Waymon Burke and guest host James Lomax take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Do Democrats finally have the goods they have been seeking to impeach President Donald Trump?

— When does this embarrassing battle between Alabama Democrats end?

— Did U.S. Representative Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) quit Congress because of Donald Trump?

Burke and Lomax are joined by former Congressman Parker Griffith (D-Huntsville) to discuss the current battles in Montgomery and Washington, D.C.

Lomax closes the show with a “parting shot” where he criticizes U.S. Representative Mo Brooks’ (R-Huntsville) tweet about the whistleblower report which included a reference to animal feces.

Posted by Yellowhammer News on Sunday, September 29, 2019

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

University of Alabama jumps to top of AP poll, Auburn still No. 7

The University of Alabama Crimson Tide have jumped Clemson to top the Associated Press’ weekly college football poll for the first time this season.

A new poll was released on Sunday, with the Tide now having been ranked as the nation’s best team for at least one week annually the last 12 years.

This came after Clemson escaped with a 21-20 victory over the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The Auburn Tigers held steady at number seven after a 56-23 victory over Mississippi State University.

Auburn faces an undefeated University of Florida team this coming weekend. Florida was ranked tenth in the latest AP poll.

Alabama received 29 of 61 first-place votes on Sunday from the AP media panel while Clemson received 18 first-place votes.

Third ranked Georgia received four first-place votes. Ohio State was ranked fourth, receiving seven first place-votes, followed by Louisiana State University (LSU) at number five and Oklahoma at number six. Auburn received three first-place votes.

See the full poll here.

RELATED: Univ. of Alabama, Auburn have two of America’s ‘most valuable’ college football teams

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Thousands pick up trash in Alabama Coastal Cleanup

Thousands of people volunteered several hours Saturday morning picking up trash along Alabama’s coastal waterways and beaches.

The 32nd annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup was held at more than 30 locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Volunteers took “trash out of the splash,” recycling as much of it as possible.

“It’s very important to the communities,” said Amy Hunter, one of the zone captains for the Alabama Coastal Cleanup. “It changes behavior, creating a connection to our waterways. It makes everything looks better.”

Thousands volunteer for Alabama Coastal Cleanup 2019 from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The Alabama Coastal Cleanup was coordinated through the Alabama Department of Conservation & Natural Resources State Lands Division, Coastal Section, and the Alabama People Against A Littered State (PALS). Organizers say more than 87,000 volunteers have assisted in this event since Alabama joined the International Coastal Cleanup in 1987.

“We have folks from Alabama Power and several other companies throughout the area who volunteer their time, pick up the trash and transport it to the dumpsters,” Hunter said. “This can’t happen without them.”

The Alabama Coastal Cleanup is made possible by the generosity of many businesses, including Alabama Power CompanyPoarch Band of Creek IndiansNational Oceanic and Atmospheric AdministrationIke’s Beach ServiceAirbusLogoBrandersBebo’sLuLu’scity of Gulf Shorescity of Orange BeachRiviera UtilitiesUtility Board of Gulf ShoresBaldwin EMCFlora-BamaThe Home DepotMobile Area Water and Sewer SystemEvonikExxonMobilRepublic ServicesVolkert IncCoastal Conservation Association AlabamaCompass MediaCoast 360Alabama Department of TransportationALFA InsuranceCoca-ColaVulcan MaterialsHonda Manufacturing of AlabamaAlabama Farmers CooperativeAssociation of County Commissions of AlabamaWeeks Bay FoundationOsprey Initiative and Thompson Engineering.

For more information about the Alabama Coastal Cleanup, visit AlabamaCoastalCleanup.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

On this day in Alabama history: The latest USS Mobile brought into service

A half-century ago today, the fourth ship bearing the name of the port city of Mobile was christened for service in the US Navy.

A cargo ship, the USS Mobile went into immediate service for the Vietnam War and supported more than a dozen missions. With a helicopter platform and powerful cranes, the Mobile was well-suited to support the buildup and execution of Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

The Navy decommissioned the Mobile in 1994 and sent it on to a maintenance facility at the port of Philadelphia.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Is Alabama a poor state?

By most measures of income, yes, Alabama is a poor state, but income does not account for the cost of living. Does a low cost of living offset lower income in Alabama? And is a low cost of living necessarily good?

Based on Census data, Alabama currently ranks in the bottom five states for both median household and per capita income. Alabama has been in the bottom ten states on these measures for years.

In 2018 Alabama ranked 46th, with less than half the cost of living in Hawaii, the highest cost of living state. Annual of income of $50,000 certainly goes further in Alabama than in Hawaii or New York. When adjusting income for cost of living, Alabama ranks in the thirties among states.

Do cost of living measures truly account for differences across states? This is an intriguing question. The measured cost of living overstates and understates the full cost in some ways.

Cost of living measures overstate differences in living costs due to substitution. People will buy similar goods when one increases in price relative to the others. Suppose that the price of Coke doubles while the price of Pepsi remains unchanged. Many people consider Coke and Pepsi interchangeable, or what economists call close substitutes, and will just buy Pepsi and be little affected by the price increase.

Substitution applies with most goods. Consider housing, one of the biggest factors in cost of living differences. A person might rent a one bedroom apartment if they lived in New York City versus a townhouse if they lived in Montgomery. A price index must measure the prices of the same market basket of goods for an apples-to-apples comparison. Yet price differences lead consumers to substitute.

Perhaps the bigger difference between high and low cost states is the difference in availability of goods and services in expensive cities like New York or San Francisco versus Alabama. For instance, a major city has a much wider variety of restaurants, including very expensive ones. Is the cost dining out higher? Yes, but dining involves eating food that is closer to your tastes.

Here’s another way of considering this point. The cost of dining at one of America’s finest restaurants if you live in Alabama likely includes airfare. The cost of dining out in Alabama does not reflect prices at many fancy restaurants, giving Alabama a low cost of dining.

Availability applies to museums, art galleries, and shopping in addition to restaurants. The cost of living is lower but fails to include certain options at all. Differences in availability do not impact everyone the same however. An Alabamian who does not value fancy restaurants, avant garde art, or $25 cups of coffee will not miss out. Economic statistics cannot control for such differences in tastes.

Technology and innovation, specifically the internet, Walmart and Amazon, have increased rural America’s consumption opportunities relative to large cities. Alabamians and New Yorker can both now find their favorite music, books and movies online.

Economic theory tells us that real estate prices should reflect all the good and bad things about a place. Anything making a community a more desirable place to live – including nice weather, recreation, and natural beauty in addition to consumption opportunities – increases the demand for housing and thus real estate prices. Things that people dislike lead to lower prices. Because not everyone agrees on the desirability of each item, real estate prices must reflect average or typical preferences. Government land use and zoning policies, however, reduce housing supply and increase prices, so price differences do not reflect desirability exclusively.

On average, house prices will be lower in places where fewer people prefer to live. Economists consequently recognize the limited appeal of inexpensive housing in recruiting job candidates. Differences in the availability of goods, services and opportunities offset lower prices for common items. As a result, whether you find Alabama to be a poor state is to some degree a matter of taste.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

Southeast Energizers donate $9,250 to Alabama charities

Rapunzel could spin straw into gold. Southeast Energizers have their own take on the beloved children’s tale: They turn homemade items into donations for their community.

Earnings from the Southeast Energizers’ annual charitable auctions allowed members to donate $9,250 to several worthy nonprofit groups this summer. Energizers is the charitable arm for retiree volunteers of Alabama PowerSouthern Company Services and Southern Nuclear in Alabama.

In August, Southeast Energizers gave donations of $250 to $1,500 to these nonprofits:

It’s all thanks to spirited bidding from attendees of Energizers’ auction in March at Alabama Power Southeast Division Headquarters in Eufaula. Bidders compete for pint-size jars of honey and syrup, as well as cakes, candies, handcrafted wooden items and other pieces.

Southeast Energizers Treasurer Dan Farmer presented a $500 check for Landmark Park in Dothan to Executive Director Laura Stakelum. Throughout the years, Farmer’s handcrafted items, such as a mirror with a coat rack, swings, University of Alabama- and Auburn University-themed cornhole games and stools, helped with the donation.

Stakelum said the gift will help with operating costs. The 135-acre Landmark Park, the state’s museum for agriculture, hosts some 50,000 visitors annually.

“We have about 10,000 to 14,000 schoolchildren from public, private and home schools who visit for field trips,” said Stakelum, who has worked at Landmark Park for 10 years.

The park’s Fall Farm Day on Oct. 19 will bring a crowd. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can enjoy the sights and sounds of an 1890s farmstead while volunteers demonstrate sugar cane grinding and syrup making, peanut picking, stacking and digging, an antique tractor pull and parade, household chores and more. Fall Farm Day is an Alabama 200 Bicentennial event.

“Southeast Energizers have been a great supporter of the park for several years,” Stakelum said.

For the House of Ruth in Dothan, the $1,000 gift from Southeast Energizers came at the “perfect time,” said Programming Coordinator Tera Vinson. House of Ruth normally accommodates about 20 women and children but has recently housed about 30 people. With more women and their kids at the shelter, the funds will go to buy paper products, toiletries and food. The facility assists residents in a nine-county area.

“We don’t turn individuals away,” said Vinson, who has worked at House of Ruth for eight years. “If they say they’re a victim of domestic abuse or a victim of assault, we serve them.”

“We are truly appreciative of this gift from Southeast Energizers to help women and families,” she said.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

