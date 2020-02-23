VIDEO: Attacks continue to fly in the Senate race, Jones keeps signaling a pro-abortion position, medical marijuana bill gets bipartisan support in committee and more on Alabama Politics This Week
Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Alabama Democratic Executive Committee member Lisa Handback take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:
— Will the attacks the top three Republican U.S. Senate candidates are leveling make a difference with voters?
— Do U.S. Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) repeated pro-abortion comments signal that he knows he is all but finished in this year’s general election?
— A surprising number of Republicans voted to move a medical marijuana bill in the Alabama Senate. Does this mean the legislature is going to actually get a bill passed by both legislative bodies?
Jackson and Handback are joined by U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) to discuss his run for U.S. Senate, attacks leveled both against him by his opponents and the Democrats’ impeachment fervor.
Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” where he discusses Alabama lawmakers’ attempts to reform Alabama’s bail system in a way that keeps bad guys in jail longer in spite of the moves in other states to lower or eliminate bail altogether.
The Urban Infrastructure was a collaboration with Alabama Power to upgrade more than 22,000 streetlights to energy-efficient LED systems. Montgomery anticipates saving approximately $600,000 in energy costs over the next five years. Moreover, the LED bulbs burn brighter and illuminate a larger area, resulting in fewer dark spots on the road and helping create safer neighborhoods and roadways.
The Digital Transformation nod was for the Montgomery Police Department’s use of STAR Watch, a new police-community technology initiative built around a real-time crime center using camera feeds across the city. The River Region Strategic Technology and Resource (STAR) Center is a state-of-the-art facility that takes in feeds from cameras of voluntarily enrolled residents and businesses across Montgomery. The cameras become a force-multiplier to increase overall public safety.
“Montgomery’s recognition on the world stage and our success in harnessing technology and innovation provide a solid foundation to work toward our vision of a city ready to lead in the knowledge-based economy,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said. “Our goal is to continue investing in innovative solutions that can cultivate an equitable city and result in quality-of-life transformations touching everything from public safety and thriving neighborhoods to education.”
This is the second consecutive year Montgomery has been recognized by Ignite and Smart Cities Connect. Montgomery received two awards last year for its achievements in Mobility and Urban Operations through partnerships with Rubicon and RoadBotics.
Griffith Waller, public relations specialist with the city of Montgomery, said the recognitions are indicative of where the city is moving through partnerships like it has with Alabama Power.
“We won last year and we won again this year, thanks in large part to what we’re working on with Alabama Power,” Waller said. “Our streetlight LED conversion really got us that nod and brought home the award.”
Waller said the innovations are important because they benefit residents and they position Montgomery to better compete.
“We see this as a win-win,” he said. “We’re winning Smart Cities technology awards. We’re winning the hearts of residents. It’s safer, it has better light, it decreases light pollution and it’s one of those moves that makes us a more efficient city and one of the cities that’s on the cutting edge. We want to win the next economy, the knowledge-based economy.”
Two of the major items on Governor Kay Ivey’s 2020 agenda are finding solutions to the problem of Alabama’s overcrowded and broken prison system, and bolstering our mental healthcare system.
Both are badly needed, and in some ways intersect.
I understand the political challenge of getting folks excited about funding a major overhaul of something as unpalatable as prisons. It’s far easier to rally support for education, health care, infrastructure — heck, basically anything besides creating better conditions for those judged to have done wrong.
But the success of our effort to rehabilitate offenders and return them to society in better shape than the judicial system found them does have real consequences for the rest of us. Overcrowded prisons are a breeding ground for violence, further dehumanizing and corrupting those who’ve lost their way. Draconian mandatory minimum sentences strip judges of discretion to assign appropriate sentences and add to the overcrowding problem.
A broken penal system can take people who made mistakes and turn them into hardcore criminals. The skillset prisoners are forced to learn to survive the sea of gangs and drugs behind bars will be the very one that causes them to fail after release, and get on the recidivism merry-go-round for a lifetime.
Few are discovering a better way to live, or learning how to make an honest living and stay out of trouble after parole.
As it currently exists, our corrections system is an active contributor to the problem of recidivism. The governor can start the ball rolling, but the state legislature is going to have to get in the game and do the hard work of crafting substantive solutions.
Harder still, they must find a way to fund those solutions.
The other major task is creating a more comprehensive and responsive mental healthcare network for Alabamians who need these services. Those who suffer from mental health challenges, or who care for a loved one who suffers, will tell you that accessing care in Alabama has gone from difficult to almost impossible since the closure of key inpatient facilities several years ago.
Those lacking good insurance or the means to pay for expensive care out-of-pocket are wholly at the mercy of the state. Sometimes, even good insurance can’t help you out, if a bed to put you in just doesn’t exist.
The crossroads of these two issues is that a significant number of individuals who find themselves on the wrong side of the law are struggling with a mental health condition. Many who struggle with an addiction to an illegal substance are trying to self-medicate for an undiagnosed or untreated mental health condition. Eventually, that addiction leads to a drug-related arrest and conviction.
Additionally, our lack of mental health resources means that law enforcement officers are often the first responders to a crisis. In the past, this resulted in a significant number of suffering individuals being arrested, when what they really needed was adequate care.
Alabama House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter has taken up the cause of mental health reform, including developing more Crisis Intervention Teams to help law enforcement work with health care providers and families to reduce arrests and connect individuals in crisis to appropriate care.
That’s a wonderful, needed start. But again, the state legislature must find a way to expand the system to create beds where these CITs and their families can refer people for treatment. I’ve written before of the despair probate judges feel when families are pleading for help via commitment to a treatment facility, and no matter how legitimate the need, there is often no bed available to place that patient in. If a bed does exist, it’s not available for the length of time needed to achieve real stability for the patient. Our patchwork quilt of longterm and short-term treatment options in Alabama has massive holes in it, and it must be addressed.
These intersecting problems — prison reform and mental health reform — are real and impact us all at the end of the day. Does the Alabama legislature have the will to fix them? We should hope so.
Dana Hall McCain, a widely published writer on faith, culture, and politics, is Resident Fellow of the Alabama Policy Institute, a non-partisan, non-profit research and educational organization based in Birmingham; learn more at alabamapolicy.org.
Shelby: Coronavirus-infected cruise ship passengers not coming to Alabama
Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) appears to have delivered for his home state of Alabama once again.
In a tweet on Sunday afternoon, Shelby advised that he just spoke with President Donald Trump about the plan to potentially house passengers of a Diamond Princess cruise ship who tested positive for the coronavirus at a FEMA facility in Anniston, Alabama.
Per Alabama’s senior senator, the president has promised that these coronavirus patients will not be sent to the Yellowhammer State.
“I just got off the phone with the President. He told me that his administration will not be sending any victims of the Coronavirus from the Diamond Princess cruise ship to Anniston, Alabama. Thank you, [President Trump], for working with us to ensure the safety of all Alabamians,” Shelby tweeted.
I just got off the phone with the President. He told me that his administration will not be sending any victims of the Coronavirus from the Diamond Princess cruise ship to Anniston, Alabama. Thank you, @POTUS, for working with us to ensure the safety of all Alabamians.
Since Shelby’s announcement, Governor Kay Ivey and Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03) have both tweeted that they have respectively spoken with the president over the phone on Sunday afternoon. In those phone calls, Trump reportedly affirmed that the patients will not be coming to Alabama.
When @realDonaldTrump called me this afternoon with the great news that he cancelled the plan by HHS, I wholeheartedly thanked him on behalf of people of Alabama. Let’s all say THANK YOU to President Trump for his tremendous leadership!
Alabama film industry set for blockbuster year after record 2019
The Alabama Film Office reported the 20 approved film and TV productions that qualified for state incentives in 2019 spent nearly $72 million while in Alabama, up from $63.5 million during the previous year.
In addition, rebates approved to offset production costs totaled just under the ceiling of $20 million last year, eclipsing the previous record of $19 million set in 2018.
Kathy Faulk at the Alabama Film Office said 2020 is shaping up to be a blockbuster year as well.
Since Oct. 1, the beginning of the fiscal year, more than a dozen entertainment productions have already qualified for tax rebates to film in Alabama, Faulk said.
She expects incentives to once again reach the $20 million cap, indicating a high level of expenditures in the state.
“With the increasing popularity of streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Studios, Disney+, HBO Max, CBS Access and Apple TV+, there is a growing demand for original filmed content,” Faulk said.
The Alabama Film Office projects that the escalating level of production spending in the state has created thousands of jobs over the past few years.
In 2012, for example, expenditures by qualified productions in Alabama totaled $33.5 million, less than half today’s level.
“Film productions have a huge economic impact when they come to a community. Many local behind-the-scenes crew such as carpenters, electricians, painters, technicians, make-up artists and extras are hired. Creating jobs is what this is all about,” Faulk said.
“A production will use local businesses such as catering services and equipment rentals. They also rent office space, homes, buildings, public and private property, etc. for locations. Cast and crew also fill up area hotels and neighborhood restaurants,” she added.
Two movies are now being filmed in Alabama, and another is on the way.
“Lansky,” being shot in Mobile, stars Harvey Keitel as the notorious mobster Meyer Lansky and features Australian actor Sam Worthington, who appeared in “Avatar.” In Birmingham, director Dolph Lundgren, who also stars, is filming “Castle Falls.”
An Amazon Studios production, “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things,” begins shooting in late February in Fairhope and Mobile. Leading the cast are Kathryn Newton (“Big Little Lies”) and Kyle Allen (“American Horror Story.)”
ECONOMIC IMPACT
Brian Jones, also with the Alabama Film Office, said the state often sees lasting economic dividends from films beyond just the jobs they provide while shooting in Alabama.
“A major motion picture such as ‘Just Mercy’ will attract thousands of visitors to Montgomery’s civil rights sites, much like the music documentary ‘Muscle Shoals’ attracts visitors to the Shoals area,” Jones said.
“These movies will continue to impact the state’s tourism industry for years to come as new audiences watch them on video, streaming services and cable networks.”
“Just Mercy,” starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, was partially filmed in and around Montgomery beginning in August 2018. The Warner Bros. production recounts the true story of how attorney Bryan Stevenson (played by Jordan) cleared inmate Walter McMillian (Foxx), who was wrongly convicted of murder.
The film entered wide release at theaters in January and has earned critical praise.
ANTICIPATED RELEASES
Meanwhile, movies filmed in Alabama during 2019 will soon make their debuts.
One of them, “I Still Believe,” had a private screening earlier this month in Mobile, where it was shot. Distributor Lionsgate has set widespread release for March 13, and it will become the first faith-based movie to play in IMAX theaters, beginning March 11.
Jean and I were thrilled to attend a private screening of “I Still Believe,” a new movie based on the true story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp. pic.twitter.com/lIfONsqvDZ
“I Still Believe” is the fifth film from Birmingham brothers Jon and Andy Erwin to feature Alabama. It depicts the true story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss. Stars include Gary Sinise, Shania Twain, KJ Apa (“Riverdale”) and Melissa Roxburgh (“Manifest”).
The Erwins’ previous features include “October Baby”, “Coffee Shop“, “Mom’s Night Out”, and “Woodlawn.”
Another anticipated Alabama-filmed release is “The Devil All the Time,” a Netflix psychological thriller with an all-star cast that includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, Mia Wasikowska and Eliza Scanlon.
“The Devil All the Time” is described as a Midwestern Gothic tale that unfolds over two decades and features a cast of nefarious characters that includes a serial-killer couple, a faith-testing preacher and a corrupt sheriff.
Principal photography took place in locations in and around Birmingham, Anniston and Pell City between February and April 2019.
TELEVISION APPEAL
Faulk said Alabama is also becoming an increasingly popular location for television series productions.
These include “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” for Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Network, “Sweet Home Sextuplets” for TLC (Guntersville) and “The Cowboy Way: Alabama” for INSP (Wiregrass area).
Alabama also boasts the long running syndicated series “Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford,” which films in Mobile and is entering its 22nd season.
The state is very popular with the high-profile HGTV channel, which films a large number of episodic shows here. HGTV also filmed a full season series, “Beach Flip,” in Gulf Shores that aired in 2016.
ATTRACTIVE LOCATIONS
Faulk said Alabama offers a wide variety of locations for film production crews, with a completely different look from one end of the state to the other, ranging from beaches to mountains and just about everything in between.
“Birmingham and Mobile continue to be our largest draw for film due to their size, diversity of locations and availability of crew. Huntsville also draws a great amount of interest, especially at the Space and Rocket Center,” she said. “Because we have so many beautiful and diverse state parks, they continue to be extremely popular for filming.
“But activity is taking place in many other cities across the state. Last year, we had filming in a wider range of locations, including Tuscaloosa, Montgomery, Dothan, Fairhope, Anniston, Jacksonville, Montevallo, Bessemer, McCalla and York,” she added.
The Alabama Film Office is part of the Alabama Department of Commerce.
Ivey on coronavirus patients: ‘No decision has been made to send anyone to Anniston’
Governor Kay Ivey issued a statement Sunday in which she clarified the plans of the federal government potentially housing Americans infected with the coronavirus at a FEMA facility in Anniston.
Ivey assured the citizens of Alabama that the FEMA facility in Anniston is “only being considered as a ‘back-up’ plan,” in case the federal departments handling the victims run out of alternative locations.
She said that “no decision had been made to send anyone to Anniston.”
She clarified that media reports on Saturday stemmed from “a press release from HHS [that] was inadvertently, and perhaps prematurely, sent.”
The HHS is an abbreviation for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Governor Ivey added that she has worked with Senator Shelby in the last few days, and as a result, officials from HHS will be coming to Alabama so they can “provide further clarity to this situation.”
U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-Saks) represents Anniston. In a statement on Saturday night he came out forcefully against the idea of any coronavirus victims being brought to Alabama
Rogers was under the impression from the HHS press release that the shipping of Coronavirus victims to Anniston was imminent.
Rogers said in part, “I will continue to work with President Trump and HHS to find the best facilities that meet the needs for those Americans that have been exposed to this dangerous virus. The CDP is not that place.”
The CDP is shorthand for the Center for Domestic Preparedness, which is the facility in Anniston where the coronavirus victims could potentially be housed.
Ivey stated she shares “grave concerns about why the site in Anniston was chosen and how, logistically, this would play out in the event this back-up site were to be eventually activated.”
However, in contrast to Rogers, Ivey did not rule out the possibility of accommodating victims potentially coming to Alabama. She made multiple references to “gathering facts” and “increasing clarity” with respect to what housing the evacuees would mean for Alabama.
She advised, “First and foremost, my priority is to protect the people of Alabama. While locating these folks in Alabama is currently a backup plan, this is a serious issue and we need to be fully aware of the facts regarding the potential of housing them in Anniston.”
Ivey’s full statement as follows:
Late Friday night, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) informed me about their proposal to transport Americans who have tested positive with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) from the Diamond Princess cruise ship to a FEMA Center for Domestic Preparedness (CDP) in Anniston. Sensing the urgency, I quickly informed the offices of Senators Richard Shelby and Doug Jones and Congressman Mike Rogers, as well as Dr. Scott Harris with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
On Saturday, it appears that a press release from HHS was inadvertently, and perhaps prematurely, sent notifying the State of Alabama that these individuals were scheduled to begin transporting to Alabama as early as Wednesday.
Obviously concerned, there were a number of conversations between HHS, the White House, my staff and me, as well as two rounds of conference calls including the senior staff of the Congressional Delegation to try to clarify HHS’ intent and reasoning for selecting Alabama. On one of the calls, they informed us that the CDP in Anniston is only being considered as a “back-up” plan, in case they run out of alternative locations. They assured us on both calls that no decision had been made to send anyone to Anniston.
I made it abundantly clear that while the State of Alabama wants to work closely with the Trump Administration to assist fellow Americans who may have tested positive for the Coronavirus, there were some grave concerns about why the site in Anniston was chosen and how, logistically, this would play out in the event this back-up site were to be eventually activated.
First and foremost, my priority is to protect the people of Alabama. While locating these folks in Alabama is currently a backup plan, this is a serious issue and we need to be fully aware of the facts regarding the potential of housing them in Anniston.
I am grateful to Senator Shelby and his team for coordinating today’s effort to send officials from HHS to Alabama to provide further clarity to this situation. I also appreciate Congressman Rogers for speaking with the President and informing him of the concern of the people of Alabama. Through these coordinated efforts, we will begin a process that will be transparent, and hopefully find a solution of which we are united and comfortable with.
Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.