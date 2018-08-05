Subscription Preferences:

2 hours ago

VIDEO: Alabama polling shows Republican strength, Maddox takes anti-gun rights endorsement, Trump vs. media/Sessions/Mueller, and more on Guerrilla Politics!

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Can recent polling give Democrats any hope?

— Democrat candidate for governor Walt Maddox’s position on the Second Amendment is contradictory and deceptive?

— Is there anyone Trump won’t pick a fight with?

Former State Senator Tom Butler joins Jackson and Burke to discuss campaigning for his old seat and Alabama’s potential for sports gaming.

Jackson closes the show with a “Parting Shot” directed at Gov. Kay Ivey, who should look at all those whining about not doing a debate and understand what frauds they are.

2 hours ago

Deno Posey: Banker by day, comedian by night

Denorrise “Deno” Posey may be one of the few comedians in Birmingham whose day job pays as much as, if not more than, his side hustle of making people laugh. Posey is a Regions Bank executive by day and comedian by night. And he’s good at both.

“It’s fun, because during the day I get to be this conservative banker and at night I get to have a whole new alter ego in terms of being a comedian,” Posey once told the Birmingham Times.

Posey’s name is often mentioned along with some of Birmingham’s renowned funnymen — actor and radio personality Rickey Smiley; actor and late-night TV correspondent Roy Wood Jr.; business owner and promoter Bennie “Bennie Mac” Holmes; and 95.7 JAMZ radio personality Jermaine “FunnyMaine” Johnson.

Posey, 54, made his first official comedy debut more than 14 years ago in a local competition and won the 2011 Open Mic Finale at The Stardome comedy club. He remains a draw at philanthropic engagements, banquets and corporate events throughout the Magic City.

‘How cool is this?’

Posey has also worked with actors Chris Tucker and Rob Schneider and been the opening act for blues legend Bobby “Blue” Bland and local R&B artist Ruben Studdard. One of his fondest memories, however, is when he went on the road with fellow comedian Sinbad.

“I’m driving one night, and Sinbad is following me because we’re going somewhere to get chicken wings,” Posey said. “The whole time I’m thinking, ‘I’ve got Sinbad following me to get chicken wings. How cool is this?’”

The Bush Hills native, who has been with Regions for more than three decades, also moonlights as a singer in the Living Dream Band, a talent that seems to run in his family. A relative, Dominique Posey, made it to the Top 25 during this season’s “American Idol” television show.

‘Life-relative’

Posey seamlessly blends music and comedy at Hoover’s Perfect Note live-entertainment venue, where he is a regular and sometimes serves as an emcee. He describes his comedy as “life-relative.” A lot of his material comes from his family — his wife, Sophia; three sons, Eddie, Tyler and Denorrise II; daughter Macy; and his grandchildren.

“It’s always clean,” he told the Birmingham Times. “Eighty percent of what’s funny is the truth. We all have things that we do, and we think we’re the only ones doing it. When I point out that I do it, too, it becomes funny.”

Follow Deno Posey on Instagram and Twitter for updates and more information.

This story is part of a series on Birmingham comedians. It originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

2 hours ago

Birmingham Mayor Woodfin at left-wing confab Netroots Nation: ‘Proud to have shared the stage’ with socialist Dem Ocasio-Cortez

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin attended Netroots Nation in New Orleans over the weekend and met up with socialist Democrat candidate for Congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

This gathering of progressives, sponsored by the likes of Planned Parenthood, MoveOn, NARAL Pro-Choice America, the Southern Poverty Law Center and Facebook, has been held annually for more than a decade.

According to the conference website, the “attendees are online organizers, grassroots activists and independent media makers. Some are professionals who work at advocacy organizations, progressive companies or labor unions.”

Mayor Woodfin tweeted that he was “honored to join thousands of progressive leaders and organizers from around the country,” before sharing a more controversial tweet.

Ocasio-Cortez, pictured above with Mayor Woodfin, has become the national darling of the socialist movement in America after winning the Democratic primary for Congress in New York’s Fourteenth Congressional District.

Ocasio-Cortez supports Medicare for all, everyone being guaranteed a job by the federal government, abolishing ICE, tuition-free public college, gun control, restriction-free abortions and a “Green New Deal” which would attempt to eliminate all fossil fuels by 2035.

She belongs to a new socialist movement calling themselves “Justice Democrats.” This appears to be what Mayor Woodfin was referencing in the above tweet when he said “#BuildingMovements.”

Mayor Woodfin won office with the backing of Bernie Sanders and his “Our Revolution” 501(c)(4) social welfare organization.

At Netroots, Mayor Woodfin also participated in a panel on net neutrality and delivered one of the closing key note addresses, in which he took a swipe at President Donald Trump.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Free range days coming to five ADCNR shooting ranges in August

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) invites recreational shooters to take aim at select public shooting ranges during Alabama’s Free Range Days on August 11, 18, and 25. During these events, license and shooting range permit requirements will be waived at the Barbour, Cahaba, Delta, Etowah, and Swan Creek public shooting ranges on the dates listed below.

The ADCNR’s Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) has partnered with the National Shooting Sports Foundation to provide the Free Range Days as part of National Shooting Sports Month, which runs August 1-31, 2018.

During the events, new shooters will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with firearms at no charge from certified instructors at five of the state’s top public shooting ranges. These ranges are primarily located in Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) throughout the state. Alabama’s Free Range Days will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., but shooters are welcome to stay and shoot the remainder of the day.

Equipment, ammunition, and hearing and eye protection will be provided free of charge at the five ranges listed below (during event hours only). Shooters are welcome to bring their own firearms.

2018 Free Range Days

August 11
• Swan Creek WMA Shooting Range

August 18
• Barbour WMA Shooting Range
• Cahaba River WMA Shooting Range

August 25
• Delta WMA Shooting Range
• Etowah Public Shooting Range

License and permit requirements will remain in effect for all other ADCNR public shooting ranges.

ADCNR’s public shooting ranges provide a comfortable, safe place to shoot firearms or practice archery. For more information including directions, visit here.

For more information about Free Range Days, contact WFF Hunter Education Coordinator Marisa Futral at 334-242-3620 or email Marisa.Futral@dcnr.alabama.gov.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. To learn more about ADCNR, visit this link.

(Courtesy of Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)

6 hours ago

Alabama music maker Tyler Findlater pursues his muse after life-changing health scare

As Tyler Findlater sat in the Shelby Center for Engineering Technology at Auburn University, he felt the classroom enclose him before blacking out. When he came to his senses moments later, something felt off – the left side of his body wasn’t working.

Findlater didn’t know then, but doctors told the 19-year-old hours later he had suffered a stroke.

Today, Findlater is a rising country musician from Phenix City. Never musically inclined, he discovered his calling after his stroke on Jan. 28, 2016.

Before the songwriting and guitar strumming, Findlater found himself hobbling downstairs from the Auburn classroom seeking help.

“I had a constant ringing in my ear, and it felt like I had low blood sugar from running a marathon,” Findlater said.

He also couldn’t see from his left eye, and he remained in this state for almost an hour and a half.

At the local hospital, doctors confirmed the stroke and put him on a helicopter to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

The helicopter took off at sunset, and for the first time in his life, his entire sight was a pure, unobstructed sky, set aflame with orange and red hues.

“It was actually a really enjoyable helicopter ride for what was going on. I was snapchatting and everything,” Findlater said.

For two days, Findlater lay on his back to prevent blood clotting. After being discharged, he tried returning to class, but fluorescent lighting dizzied him, and his left side was barely functional. He took medical discharge for the semester and began rehab.

“It took me about three months to get back to normal,” Findlater said. “But afterward, I finally picked up the guitar.”

It would be neat, he thought, to spend some hours on YouTube learning chords during his recovery. In three weeks, Findlater learned his first song: “I Can’t Complain” by Todd Snider.

Friends and family heard him and loved his playing, but Findlater wasn’t so sure.

“I really didn’t believe them,” Findlater said. “It took me going to places where I didn’t know anybody to see what they thought.”

An opportunity came at an open mic. He admits he was a shy kid. Now the spotlight shined down, and he graced the stage.

To ease nerves, Findlater brought a chair from home. The crowd quieted as he adjusted himself; then, he did what he’d done since the stroke – he played his tunes.

“Luckily, it went well, I think. The crowd clapped me on – I had a good time,” Findlater said.

Soon, he started writing songs with hopes of being as good as the Texas country musicians he admires. Their storytelling, their thoughtful lyrics, it all served as his muse and has led him around the South doing shows.

His latest song is a meditation on depression. Ever since the stroke, Findlater has grappled with depression, and according to the National Stroke Association, it’s a common experience for survivors. Writing the song was his way to bring comfort to others.

“I think it’s something that would be good for people like myself,” Findlater said.

He plans to record the song soon and donate all the proceeds to the National Stroke Association. Findlater plans to graduate from Auburn with a degree in communications. Since regaining mobility, Findlater plays, writes and sings every chance he gets.

“When you hear stroke, you think of an old man or old woman, but it happens a lot with young people,” Findlater said. “I have to do my part and tell my story.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

8 hours ago

80-year-old Birmingham woman crowned Ms. Alabama Nursing Home

Birmingham’s Annie Avery, 80 years old, was crowned Ms. Alabama Nursing Home 2018 in the 35th annual pageant held July 30 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-The Wynfrey Hotel.

“It is a wonderful feeling,” Avery said after being crowned by Miss Alabama 2018, Callie Walker. “I’ve been in things (events) before, but to be a part of this at 80 years old is wonderful … I never thought I’d do something like this, but I’m happy to give back … I want to do good in the community.”

As the winner, Avery will travel to nursing homes and community events around the state to speak and serve as an ambassador for the Alabama Nursing Home Association.

Avery and the other nine finalists were selected from a field of 61 contestants during preliminary judging in Montgomery. The contestants are evaluated on their outlook on life, personality, poise and involvement in their nursing homes.

The top 10 had individual interviews with a panel of celebrity judges.

The runners-up were:

–First runner-up 88-year-old Ms. Gadsden Health & Rehab Center Pauline Ashworth of Gadsden.
–Second runner-up 80-year-old Ms. Woodland Village Rehab & Healthcare Center Melvaleen Roseberry of Cullman.
–Third runner-up 79-year-old Ms. River City Center Linda Morris of Decatur.
–Fourth Runner-up 87-year-old Ms. Camden Nursing Facility Dora Estes.

Earlier this year, Avery earned the title of Ms. East Glen Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation by competing in the center’s pageant.

East Glen is a 108-bed skilled nursing care center in Birmingham.

After winning the Ms. East Glen pageant, Avery said she saw an opportunity to make a difference.

“I really didn’t want to go out for it (statewide competition), but God told me to do it … so I did it,” she said. “People around (her nursing home) kind of got me excited about this, and I thought to myself, ‘Well, if I could be Ms. Alabama, I could really make some things happen.’”

And that’s exactly what she plans to do.

“I want to set up a welcoming committee at every nursing home, and be able to let them know what (living in a nursing home) is all about … the pros and cons of living here, and the things they can and cannot do,” she said. “And I would like to be a spokesperson for those who do not have a voice.”

Avery wants to bring awareness to an organization she founded, Ladies in Red.

“I founded Ladies in Red at my nursing home, and I want to start it up in as many nursing homes that will accept it,” Avery said. “My organization puts the spotlight on ladies and their lives, and the things they’ve overcome in their past.”

Avery is a New Orleans native who relocated to Birmingham in 2005, following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. She had been named in 2002 one of New Orleans’ Women of the Year by New Orleans CityBusiness magazine.

Avery and her late husband, James, who died in 2003, were married for 48 years, and raised two sons. She has nine grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

This story originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

