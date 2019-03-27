Vice President Pence in Huntsville: Alabama will power Americans back to the Moon

While speaking at a meeting of the National Space Council in Huntsville on Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence declared that the Trump administration has a mission to return American astronauts to the surface of the Moon in the next five years, adding that Alabama’s Rocket City will play an integral part in meeting that challenge.

“Let me be clear: The first woman and the next man on the Moon will be American astronauts launched by American rockets from American soil,” Pence stated. “But to accomplish this, we must redouble of efforts here in Huntsville and throughout the program.”

Pence says Huntsville will be where the next generation of rockets will be built to carry Americans back to the moon. The city will be known for rockets for the next 60 years just as it has been in the last 60 years. — lee roop (@leeroop) March 26, 2019

Pence expressed confidence in and a commitment to Marshall Space Flight Center while giving his address at the Space and Rocket Center, however he did make it clear that NASA has had issues with delays.

“NASA must transform itself into a leaner, more accountable, and more agile organization,” the vice president advised. “If NASA is not currently capable of landing American astronauts on the moon in five years – we need to change the organization. Not the mission.”

He also affirmed that the administration could very well turn to private industry more if NASA’s current setup cannot meet the five-year timeline.

“We’re not committed to one contractor. If our current contractors can’t meet this objective, then we’ll find ones that will. If American industry can provide critical commercial services without government development then we’ll buy them. And if commercial rockets are the only way to get American astronauts to the Moon in the next five years, then commercial rockets it will be,” Pence outlined.

After Pence’s speech, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine emphasized that the agency could meet the ambitious call-to-action.

BIG NEWS: President Trump and @VP Pence have directed @NASA to return astronauts to the Moon in the next 5 years. Challenge accepted. Now let’s get to work.https://t.co/MjcDSG6NLc pic.twitter.com/QqYofbKzOe — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) March 26, 2019

Alabama leaders react

Pence was greeted on the tarmac by Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

Today was an especially good day! I was honored to present a Speaker of the House coin to our @VP Mike Pence as we welcomed him to the great state of Alabama. pic.twitter.com/ZMyzBlYXuC — Speaker McCutcheon (@MacDistrict25) March 26, 2019

In a series of tweets, Governor Kay Ivey, who was at the space council’s meeting, praised the Trump administration’s vision for space exploration and highlighted Alabama’s continued leading role in the industry.

Thank you @VP & the #NationalSpaceCouncil for visiting AL for today’s important space discussion. Alabamians have been crucial to building America’s great space heritage, & we’re honored to, once again, be actively engaged in the pursuit to return Americans to the Moon & beyond. pic.twitter.com/L3ZTx9U3Pl — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 26, 2019

“Alabamians have always been at the forefront of America’s space exploration efforts. I laud [President Trump and Vice President Pence] for renewing our nation’s commitment to ensuring American leadership in space,” Ivey said.

While at @RocketCenterUSA, the @VP stated that the #RocketCity has always embodied the American pioneering spirit, relentless energy, urgency & impatience with anything less than the best. I agree & know that Alabama stands ready to lead the next era of deep space exploration! pic.twitter.com/atFylByj8f — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 26, 2019

According to WAFF, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said the Space and Rocket Center was the perfect place for the meeting.

“The Space & Rocket Center itself highlights where we’ve been able to write the page of history,” he outlined. “It’s all showcased at the Space & Rocket Center so as they have the space council meeting, they’ll be able to see the things that Huntsville has done in the past. The space council will be talking about the future of America in space, how we get back to the Moon and Mars and deep space. All those questions are things the space council will be looking at and talking about. That’s our future.”

Huntsville attorney Mark McDaniel added, “The fact that we have a president, vice president and NASA administrator that are taking this kind of interest in space policy. This is a generational act. It is something that’s so important to this nation.”

Alabama is excited to welcome @VP Mike Pence and the National Space Council to the Rocket City today! I look forward to hearing about the Council’s discussion & guidance as we focus on our return to the moon and beyond & the U.S. role in furthering space exploration. #Huntsville. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) March 26, 2019

Watch the meeting and Pence’s speech:

