4 hours ago

Vice President Pence in Huntsville: Alabama will power Americans back to the Moon

While speaking at a meeting of the National Space Council in Huntsville on Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence declared that the Trump administration has a mission to return American astronauts to the surface of the Moon in the next five years, adding that Alabama’s Rocket City will play an integral part in meeting that challenge.

“Let me be clear: The first woman and the next man on the Moon will be American astronauts launched by American rockets from American soil,” Pence stated. “But to accomplish this, we must redouble of efforts here in Huntsville and throughout the program.”

Pence expressed confidence in and a commitment to Marshall Space Flight Center while giving his address at the Space and Rocket Center, however he did make it clear that NASA has had issues with delays.

“NASA must transform itself into a leaner, more accountable, and more agile organization,” the vice president advised. “If NASA is not currently capable of landing American astronauts on the moon in five years – we need to change the organization. Not the mission.”

He also affirmed that the administration could very well turn to private industry more if NASA’s current setup cannot meet the five-year timeline.

“We’re not committed to one contractor. If our current contractors can’t meet this objective, then we’ll find ones that will. If American industry can provide critical commercial services without government development then we’ll buy them. And if commercial rockets are the only way to get American astronauts to the Moon in the next five years, then commercial rockets it will be,” Pence outlined.

After Pence’s speech, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine emphasized that the agency could meet the ambitious call-to-action.

Alabama leaders react

Pence was greeted on the tarmac by Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

In a series of tweets, Governor Kay Ivey, who was at the space council’s meeting, praised the Trump administration’s vision for space exploration and highlighted Alabama’s continued leading role in the industry.

“Alabamians have always been at the forefront of America’s space exploration efforts. I laud [President Trump and Vice President Pence] for renewing our nation’s commitment to ensuring American leadership in space,” Ivey said.

According to WAFF, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said the Space and Rocket Center was the perfect place for the meeting.

“The Space & Rocket Center itself highlights where we’ve been able to write the page of history,” he outlined. “It’s all showcased at the Space & Rocket Center so as they have the space council meeting, they’ll be able to see the things that Huntsville has done in the past. The space council will be talking about the future of America in space, how we get back to the Moon and Mars and deep space. All those questions are things the space council will be looking at and talking about. That’s our future.”

Huntsville attorney Mark McDaniel added, “The fact that we have a president, vice president and NASA administrator that are taking this kind of interest in space policy. This is a generational act. It is something that’s so important to this nation.”

Watch the meeting and Pence’s speech:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

7 Things: Trump wants GOP to focus on healthcare, Pence visits Huntsville to commit the U.S. to a moon mission, Doug Jones sheepishly disappoints Chuck Schumer and more …

7. If your parents scammed your way into college, please see your adviser

— Two weeks ago, a college admissions scandal broke, and now Yale University is the first school to rescind a student’s admission. The unnamed student applied with a fraudulent athletic endorsement from women’s soccer coach Rudy Meredith and now they are saying she cannot attend. Yale, USC, UCLA and other major universities are all involved in the scandal, so this will likely be a repeated scene. The scheme was carried out to cheat on standardized tests, and/or bribe college coaches, and so far, 50 people have been arrested for participating. The Yale applicant’s parents paid $1.2 million, and $400,000 of that was paid to Meredith after the applicant was admitted to Yale.

6. All 16 felony counts against Jussie Smollett have been dropped — The mayor and the cops are not happy

— Actor Jussie Smollett claimed that on January 29 he was attacked by two masked men who tried to tie a noose around his neck, beat him, threw a chemical substance on him, made derogatory comments and yelled, ‘This is MAGA country!” However, it came to light not long after Smollett filed the police report that he had staged the whole attack, and even went as far as to hire the two men who he claimed beat him up, and Smollett was arrested. On Tuesday, the prosecution dropped all charges against Smollett. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel denounced prosecutors for dropping the charges and said it was a “whitewash of justice”. Smollett faked a hate crime and now he’s going to walk away from this a free man.

5. Vice President Mike Pence visited Alabama and declared we will back to the moon within five years

— Pence was in Huntsville at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center to chair the National Space Council and made the statement that “failure to achieve our goal to return an American astronaut to the moon in the next five years is not an option.” Pence also expressed that this will be a project that is not going to be limited to a single contractor and using commercial rockets is also an option, if necessary. Pence spoke of Alabama’s role in this, saying, “Let me be clear: The first woman and the next man on the Moon will be American astronauts launched by American rockets from American soil,” Pence stated. “But to accomplish this, we must redouble of efforts here in Huntsville and throughout the program.”

4. A new poll shows that 76 percent of Alabamians support school choice

— Last week, we were told we needed to listen to teachers on Common Core, and the law seeking to repeal it was repealed to placate some folks arguing in bad faith. Tuesday, the Foundation for Excellence in Education released a poll of registered Alabama voters and 76 percent of people who responded to the poll said that they support school choice or allowing parents to choose where their child goes to school instead of assigning a school by zip code. Only 28 percent of people from the poll were against the expansion of charter schools in Alabama, and 69 percent said that they support the Alabama Accountability Act. The poll asked what they thought the major issue with Alabama education is, to which 46 percent said it’s a lack of funding, while 35 percent said it’s a lack of parental involvement. Legislators should see that school choice is a huge winner with voters.

3. Democrats don’t trust election results and now they don’t trust investigations

— Proving her talk about impeachment was a scam, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told House Democrats in a private meeting not to trust Attorney General William Barr. She stated, “We have to see the report. We cannot make a judgment on the basis of an interpretation by a man who was hired for his job because he believes the President is ‘above the law‘ and he wrote a 19-page memo to demonstrate that.” She also believes Democrats should still “get the goods” on the Mueller report and views the Mueller report as a glass half full situation because of unrelated indictments. This comes on the heels of six Democratic committee chairmen demanding that Barr provide the full Mueller report by April 2, which seems unlikely. They intend on moving forward with their investigations despite Mueller’s findings.

2. Alabama Senator Doug Jones sheepishly votes “no” on Green New Deal procedural vote while most Democratic Senators vote “present

— With a deferential look and a shrug to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Jones cast a “no” vote against the wishes of the Democrat leader. He wasn’t the only one. Jones joined “moderates” Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) by voting “no” with 53 Republicans. The rest of the Democrats, plus Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), voted “present.” With the world about to end in 12 years, according to liberal darling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY), Democrats in the Senate decided they were going to pass on taking a serious stand on what the Democrat base and their media feels is a major issue. Ocasio-Cortez reacted to this news by attacking the person who put it up for a vote and saying Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “doesn’t want to save our planet.”

1. President Trump is having the best week of his presidency and wants the GOP to be the party of healthcare

— On Tuesday President Trump said, “The Republican Party will soon be known as the party of health care. You watch.” This comes only a day after the Trump administration said that the Affordable Care Act should be struck down, which was in support of the ruling of a federal judge in Texas who invalidated the Obama-era health care law. Trump told Republican senators that the GOP should embrace healthcare as a leading issue. In 2017, Trump backed a measure to repeal ObamaCare, but seven Republicans voted no. President Trump has now said that Republicans need to take another run at addressing healthcare and with ObamaCare in serious legal peril, they will now have the chance to do so.

16 hours ago

WATCH: Jones looks to Schumer moments before voting on Green New Deal

In a candid moment on the Senate floor, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) looked at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), shrugged and then nodded his head right before he turned and walked to the clerk’s desk to vote on the Green New Deal.

Jones, who was reportedly undecided on the far-left legislation up until the vote, ultimately voted “no” on the procedural vote to end debate on the legislation. No one voted “yes,” including the senator who introduced the bill and the Democrats in the chamber who are running for president and have cosponsored the legislation. Instead, 43 members of the Democrats’ caucus voted “present.” All Republicans voted “no.” Sixty “yes” votes were needed on the procedural vote.

The junior senator from Mountain Brook’s interaction with Schumer was captured by C-SPAN.

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

18 hours ago

Roby: Congressional internships provide valuable opportunities

Each summer, I am glad to offer internship opportunities to college students from Alabama’s Second District who have completed at least their undergraduate freshman year. With opportunities in all three of my Alabama offices and my Washington, D.C., office, my summer internship program is a competitive experience designed for students who are interested in learning about the inner workings of our nation’s Legislative Branch and the day-to-day operations of a congressional office.

In my Washington office, interns’ responsibilities include a variety of tasks, such as drafting and presenting a policy proposal, answering constituent phone calls, researching legislation, attending hearings and briefings and more. Washington interns also lead tours of the United States Capitol building for constituents who are visiting our nation’s capital city.

In my district offices located in Montgomery, Dothan and Andalusia, interns may also be asked to perform a variety of tasks, including day-to-day office work like answering constituent phone calls and responding to inquiries. In addition, district office interns assist with casework and district-based projects of importance.

A congressional internship, whether in Washington or the Second District, is a truly valuable experience that provides students an opportunity to observe the workings of Congress. The experience gained from these internships helps students develop knowledge of our government and our district as well as various policy issues. Congressional interns also develop numerous professional skills that will be valuable in future pursuits.

Throughout my time in Congress, I have been fortunate to host many students as interns in all four of my offices. Over the years, these bright, young people have worked very hard for the people of Alabama’s Second District, and I have greatly appreciated their efforts. College students who are willing to serve their communities while learning more about the legislative process are uniquely valuable to our future. I’m looking forward to hosting more accomplished students in my offices this summer.

For the summer of 2019, I will have three month-long internship opportunities available in all my offices. The first internship session will be from May 13 to June 7. The second is June 10 to July 5, and the third is July 8 to August 2. The deadline to apply for this year’s summer internship program is Friday, April 12, at 5:00 p.m. Central Time.

My office is always looking for talented, hardworking young people to help my staff and me better serve the people of Alabama’s Second District. If you know a college student who would be interested in this opportunity, please share this information with them, and encourage them to submit their application soon since the deadline is quickly approaching.

You can find my summer internship application by visiting www.roby.house.gov/student-resources/internships. If you’d like more information about the summer internship program, please contact my Washington, D.C., office by calling (202) 225-2901. We look forward to hearing from you, and we are excited to welcome new students in just a few short months!

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

18 hours ago

Donald Trump is having the best week of his presidency, and it’s only Tuesday

I don’t know what has happened this week. Maybe the stars are aligned for President Donald Trump or maybe he found a lamp with a genie in it and the genie is making all of his wishes come true.

So far this week we have seen some pretty great stuff for the president and there are no signs things will go south anytime soon.

On Sunday, the media and their Democrats were dealt a crushing blow when the findings from the Mueller report were made public and no evidence of collusion was found.

On Monday, headlines like this were seen all over the country:

Later on Monday, Michael Avenatti, the creepy porn lawyer, found himself ensnared in an extortion case which pretty much exposed the guy for everything people thought he was.

Robert Mueller’s fanboys lose faith:

Then, the Justice Department says ObamaCare was unconstitutional.

Tuesday morning, it was announced that the Pentagon was ready to start building part of his wall.

Even a guy who said that President Trump and his family “are the greatest threats to democracy” of his lifetime acknowledged this is a great week for the president.

The best week?

The genie theory may be the most plausible at this point.

Now, if this isn’t the best week of his presidency, I don’t know which it would be.

If Trump is able to string together a couple of weeks like this, his entire presidency could turn around.

The next big test is what polling looks like coming out of this week, and if it will show his lucky streak continuing.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

19 hours ago

Reports: Doug Jones undecided on Green New Deal with vote hours away

With the Senate set to vote on the Green New Deal Tuesday afternoon, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) reportedly has not made up his mind on the legislation.

According to Bloomberg, “[Doug Jones] said he won’t decide until right before the vote.”

Less than three hours away from the vote, a reporter from The Hill tweeted that Jones “says he hasn’t decided how to vote on Green New Deal” and is “[w]aiting for more constituent input.”

Jones, during the confirmation process of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, declared that representing the majority of his constituents is not “the be all to end all.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

