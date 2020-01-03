Veterans home to be built in Enterprise

“Senator Jones isn’t interested in an impartial search for the truth. He is a foot soldier in support of the team dedicated to a leftist, socialistic future for this country,” Sessions added after outlining what he views as Jones’ impeachment bias. “He supports the wrong team, and the wrong vision. He wants to have a Democratic Senate majority that would block confirmations of conservative judges and would result in liberal Democrats claiming the chairmanship of every committee in the Senate. This Democratic majority, paired with their existing majority in the House, would then be able to totally dictate the Congressional agenda.”

Sessions’ full statement as follows:

In two recent public statements, Alabama’s Democratic Senator Doug Jones has clearly revealed that he is in total support of Nancy Pelosi’s and Chuck Schumer’s politically-driven impeachment strategy against President Trump.

Doug Jones was wrong and stood directly against the wishes of the people of Alabama when he declared that Speaker Pelosi was acting fairly when she refused to transmit the articles of impeachment of President Trump to the Senate for a prompt disposition. This was another defining moment that allowed Alabamians to see Senator Jones’ support and loyalty for Pelosi’s and Schumer’s partisan impeachment strategy.

Speaker Pelosi’s stated reason for withholding the articles of impeachment was to gain leverage over the Republican-led Senate, and dictate how they are to conduct the trial. This will never happen. That power is given in the Constitution to the Senate alone.

Doug Jones further says that witnesses should be called by the Senate to ensure a fair trial. But tellingly, he is only in favor of the witnesses pre-approved by Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

Senator Jones apparently has zero interest in hearing from potential witnesses like Vice President Joe Biden or his son, Hunter Biden, or any other persons whose testimonies could implicate themselves or others in a web of self-dealing, and thereby give additional evidence justifying President Trump’s concern with corruption in Ukraine.

Senator Jones isn’t interested in an impartial search for the truth. He is a foot soldier in support of the team dedicated to a leftist, socialistic future for this country. He supports the wrong team, and the wrong vision. He wants to have a Democratic Senate majority that would block confirmations of conservative judges and would result in liberal Democrats claiming the chairmanship of every committee in the Senate. This Democratic majority, paired with their existing majority in the House, would then be able to totally dictate the Congressional agenda.

Doug Jones is now openly on the Democratic impeachment team, for all to see. He has never clearly defended President Trump from any of the unfairness that Alabama’s choice for President has faced.

He is one of them, not one of us. He cannot continue to speak for Alabama. Even if Chuck Schumer approves him voting “no” on impeachment, it will have zero real meaning. The effect of his actions will have been to enable this abuse of the impeachment process to continue beyond reason. That is the Democratic agenda.

From the beginning, the Democrats have had a clear goal of removing our duly-elected President; or, alternatively, to hurt him in his re-election effort, while weakening his ability to achieve his much-needed conservative policy goals.

In this process, aided by the liberal news media, Democrats have advanced a narrative supported by innuendos, errors, and lies, but have produced no proof of a crime by President Trump. This dangerous obsession has been an abuse of the grave impeachment process in our Constitution, and a stain on the integrity of the House of Representatives.

Alabama needs a Senator of courage and conviction who believes in and will fight relentlessly for our highest and best values, not those of Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer.

This election will be a time of reckoning.