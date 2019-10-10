Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

USDA deputy undersecretary delivers speech on climate change at Auburn University 3 hours ago / News
This Alabama second-grader honored a true American hero on his school’s ‘Super Hero Day’ 5 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Lathan: Zeigler’s claim Ivey qualified to run against him for delegate spot ‘absolutely false’ 5 hours ago / Politics
Trump: Sessions ‘an embarrassment to the great state of Alabama’; Sessions: I’m just trying to enjoy this ‘beautiful Alabama October day’ 6 hours ago / Politics
The University of Alabama matches a fake problem with a fake solution to placate the children on their campus 7 hours ago / Opinion
Mooney to run first TV ad in Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race 8 hours ago / Analysis
SCOTUS advances death penalty in Alabama’s first prosecution for murder of unborn child 10 hours ago / News
Your data is everywhere, is it secure? 11 hours ago / Sponsored
Watch the Alabama high school football game of the week: Thorsby at Fayetteville 13 hours ago / Sports
7 Things: Ukraine says there was no quid pro quo, everyone but Pelosi wants an impeachment vote, Doug Jones is now for impeachment and more … 14 hours ago / Analysis
Byrne: ‘Democrats should brace for a fight, because the American people will not stand for this attack’ 14 hours ago / News
DeVonta Smith added to Biletnikoff Award watch list, joining Jeudy, Ruggs, Waddle 15 hours ago / News
Watch: News Shapers event shines light on Alabama small businesses, workforce needs 16 hours ago / News
Episode 29: Auburn Fans Anonymous, RIP undefeated season 1 day ago / Podcasts
High heat, minimal moisture hurt yields, bottom line 1 day ago / News
Rogers: ‘Trump is absolutely right to not participate in Nancy Pelosi’s sham impeachment inquiry’ 1 day ago / Politics
‘Quid Pro Joe’, Bradley Byrne and Donald Trump agree, and so does everyone else, so let’s get this impeachment hearing underway 1 day ago / Opinion
2019 POWER & INFLUENCE: Who’s next? 1 day ago / News
15 of the best pumpkin patches in Alabama 1 day ago / Lifestyle
7 Things: White House won’t play the impeachment game, ALGOP challenges Doug Jones to represent Alabama, IG scope into 2016 is widening and more 2 days ago / Analysis
3 hours ago

USDA deputy undersecretary delivers speech on climate change at Auburn University

United States Department of Agriculture Deputy Undersecretary Scott Hutchins recently traveled to Auburn University where he delivered a speech on climate change to faculty and students.

“There are a lot of reasons for climate change, and there are a lot of things we need to do to prepare for it,” said Hutchins, an Auburn alumnus and the Fall 2019 Auburn University College of Agriculture E.T. York lecturer.

“I think we can do some mitigation, but most importantly, on behalf of our species, we need to adapt to it,” he said. “We need to make sure that our agricultural systems—our capabilities and our productivity—are not unduly affected by it. There are a number of ways we can focus on that, including plant breeding, land conservation and irrigation.”

Hutchins insisted that farmers are not to blame for climate change and that those claims should not be tolerated.

“Some groups are quick to do that, but farmers are adapting to it in terms of how their operations work, and there is a tremendous opportunity to make more progress,” he said.

“We’re beginning to understand the particular impacts of climate variability, and I’m absolutely convinced that the industry’s ability to breed with advanced techniques as well as traditional techniques will allow us to stay ahead of that curve and allow us to adapt in different areas.”

Hutchins also discussed sustainable agricultural intensification.

“There are no doubts by anyone that we have big challenges ahead in terms of feeding the world,” Hutchins said. “I personally don’t worry about these big goals—we definitely have the capacity and capability to feed the world. What I do worry about is if we will do it in a way that will diminish our expanding capacity. That’s the biggest challenge—can we feed the world in a way that’s truly sustainable? We need to be able to talk about these best practices and other things, but we have to do it in a context where farm businesses can understand how to make it into a sustainable approach.”

“Every farmer and every farming operation is going to have a different formula on how they protect their soil or grow their soil health,” he continued.

“Some will be able to do it by intercropping and others in different ways,” Hutchins added. “The unique thing about this industry is that every cow is an experimental unit, and every acre is an experimental unit, so growers and ranchers can do their own experimentation in terms of what is working for their farmers. They literally — pardon the pun — don’t have to bet the farm on any particular tactic — they can find the ones that work for them.”

Another theme discussed by Hutchins was food and nutrition translation.

“I find it exciting that we now have the opportunity to change the game,” he said. “We partner with the Food and Nutrition Service every five years to co-sponsor the update of the dietary guidelines. Unfortunately, that’s become somewhat of a political rather than a science process only. Nonetheless, what I see on the horizon is our ability to work with genomics and to understand disease end-points. The ability to have precision nutrition in a healthy way is not that far away.”

According to a press release, Hutchins also said value-added innovation is a fourth theme and one in which the USDA is obligated to help producers and consumers.

“We have a very active office of technology transfer,” Hutchins stated. “On average, it takes about nine years from the time research is published until the time that it is picked up by any kind of patent. That’s a long gestation time for information. Can we improve that and bring it to the ranch or farm?”

Hutchins then discussed global agricultural science policy leadership.

“It gets down to the United States taking a positive, proactive and leadership role in helping shape science policy around the world,” Hutchins said. “The policy and rules and regulations should be based on credible, repeatable and peer-reviewed science. While that seems very straight-forward to those of us in this field, it’s not always the case around the world, and it has a huge impact on innovation.”

There are groups — fundamentally based in Europe—that follow the “precautionary principle,” he said.

“It sounds good, but it’s a political principle and not a scientific principle,” Hutchins said. “It forces scientists to prove a negative, and you can’t prove a negative. That’s why we advocate for risk-based assessment.”

Hutchins also offered advice to students on what recommendations “define successful scientists.”

“You need to have a passion for learning—not just cursory learning but deep learning,” he said.

He added, “Never stop being curious and never stop seeking new knowledge. But if you don’t have the passion, nothing else will matter.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

5 hours ago

This Alabama second-grader honored a true American hero on his school’s ‘Super Hero Day’

I’d like to bring you a beautiful story sent to me by Holly Whitt Sutherland.

Last week, Haleyville City Schools held “Super Hero Day.” While many students dressed up as Superman, Batman and others, a second-grader named Paxton Robertson dressed up as Mark Forester.

Who was Mark Forester?

Raised in Haleyville, Forester was shocked by what he saw back in 2001 on 9/11.

After graduating from the University of Alabama in 2006 with a degree in finance, Forester wanted to do more — so he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and insisted that he be sent to the front lines of Afghanistan.

142
Keep reading 142 WORDS

In September 2010, while trying to save a fallen comrade, USAF combat controller Forester was killed by enemy fire.

Today, just over nine years to the day that Forester made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, Paxton made “Super Hero Day” one to remember.

The patriotism exhibited by Forester, a true super hero (who was awarded the Silver Star and Bronze Star as well as the Purple Heart) will never be forgotten by those in Haleyville and across America, while the patriotism shown by Paxton Robertson should be admired and commended.

Both remind me of how proud I am to be an American.

You can learn more about Forester’s legacy here.

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

Show less
5 hours ago

Lathan: Zeigler’s claim Ivey qualified to run against him for delegate spot ‘absolutely false’

Drama can come when you least expect it in Alabama politics.

On Tuesday, both Governor Kay Ivey and State Auditor Jim Zeigler qualified to run for the Place 1 delegate spot to the 2020 Republican National Convention in support of President Donald J. Trump’s reelection.

Zeigler on Wednesday then sent out a press release claiming, “After Zeigler qualified to run statewide for GOP Delegate Place 1, Kay Ivey signed up to run against him.”

In the release, he personally stated, “Normally, campaigns for convention delegates do not attract public or media interest. This year promises to be different.”

210
Keep reading 210 WORDS

Zeigler concluded, “While Gov. Ivey has qualified to run against me, she has not yet challenged me to a debate.”

The state auditor has since played up this narrative on social media that Ivey was personally opposing him.

However, when Yellowhammer News on Thursday reached out to the Alabama Republican Party to verify his claim that Ivey qualified after him, it was revealed Ivey qualified before him. In fact, her name was publicly posted on the ALGOP qualified delegate list online before Zeigler qualified.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan even went on-record to confirm what occurred.

“Governor Ivey qualified first for the Trump delegate State At-Large, Place 1 position,” she said in a statement to Yellowhammer News. “It was posted publicly on our website almost 35 minutes prior to Mr. Zeigler’s qualifying. She filled out both her form and paid the qualifying fee prior to both of Mr. Zeigler’s two transactions.”

“In fact, the Governor qualified first before any other delegate candidate in the state. She challenged no one for a delegate spot. Any other statement or indication that Governor Ivey was challenging him in that delegate position or making this opportunity personal is absolutely false,” Lathan concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
6 hours ago

Trump: Sessions ‘an embarrassment to the great state of Alabama’; Sessions: I’m just trying to enjoy this ‘beautiful Alabama October day’

President Donald Trump has once again blasted former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, with the Alabama statesman refusing to respond in-kind.

In an interview published Thursday by the Daily Caller, Trump told Sebastian Gorka that “defeating the Deep State” will be “one of the greatest things” he has done as president if all goes according to plan.

“You look at what’s happened to the absolute scum at the top of the FBI. You look at what’s happening over at the Justice Department, now we have a great attorney general,” Trump outlined.

“Whereas before that, with Jeff Sessions, it was a disaster. Just a total disaster,” the president continued. “He was an embarrassment to the great state of Alabama. And I put him there because he endorsed me, and he wanted it so badly. And I wish he’d never endorsed me.”

183
Keep reading 183 WORDS

Trump added, “It would have been the greatest non-endorsement I ever had. But it’s too bad. But now we have a great attorney general.”

The Atlantic’s Elaina Plott, a native of Tuscaloosa, reportedly reached Sessions by phone for a reaction on Trump’s latest comments about him.

“I don’t have any comment on that — I just haven’t wanted to get drawn into any of that,” Sessions told Plott.

He noted that he was just enjoying a “beautiful Alabama October day.”

Sessions has consistently refrained from uttering a bad word about Trump, despite the attacks that have been lobbed in the opposite direction.

Most recently, speaking at the Madison County Republican Party’s annual gathering, Sessions praised the president and many of his top agenda items, such as Trump’s effort on trade, immigration and foreign policy.

“That’s why I supported him and why I still do support him,” Sessions said last week. “He is relentlessly and actually honoring the promises he made to the American people.”

Sessions has endorsed Trump’s reelection campaign for 2020.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
7 hours ago

The University of Alabama matches a fake problem with a fake solution to placate the children on their campus

The University of Alabama is incredibly racist. And incredibly terrible. And incredibly awful.

Racist, terrible, awful and just the absolute worst.

Why? Well, that is complicated. But, it is so bad on campus that a handful of kids organized a march to the administration’s building and held a die-in to protest the history of racism at the University.

501
Keep reading 501 WORDS

It is so bad that when you walk onto the University of Alabama campus in Tuscaloosa, you are transported back to 1955. There are segregated spaces — oh wait, that’s what student protesters seem to want.

Why?

Nobody, not even those marching and demanding “inclusive spaces,” seems to really know the answer to that.

The closest thing to a racial firestorm in recent history at the University of Alabama is the resignation of a dean of students. Some believe it was over some run-of-the-mill liberal Twitter posts about cops and the American flag being “racist.”

But Jamie R. Riley hasn’t even alleged that. In fact, he just disappeared and the University of Alabama has said nothing about it.

Even if the tweets led to his resignation, that still doesn’t mean the campus is racist.

We live in the “cancel culture” where everyone wants to punish their political enemies by impacting their livelihoods and shaming them into silence.

This is terrible for society, but it isn’t racist.

Trust me, if there was actual racism taking place on a college campus in the Deep South, we would all know what those issues were.

But the kids are mad and the University of Alabama feels like they need to do “something.”

They had to offer “something.” Their “something?” An advisory committee.

The administration offered a statement in which they offered this faux solution to try to appease kids that can’t express a solution to a problem they can’t identify.

These advisory committees will discuss issues related to “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Diversity of what? Equity in what? Inclusion of whom in what?

These are just buzzwords and silliness.

Also, don’t ask the kids protesting.

When asked what this whole thing was all about, senior Mikayla Wyatt answered, “Students are just tired.”

Of what, you might ask.

“We’re tired of administration not taking the situation seriously… tired of not being heard, not being seen and not having the spaces on campus that support minority groups,” she went on to say.

What exactly is the situation that isn’t being taken seriously?

How can you say you aren’t being heard or seen when the administration has made up a solution before you have even identified a problem?

But the kids and the school seem to agree on one thing: “Something” had to be done.

So the university tried to appease these kids, give them their participation trophy and hope they go back to playing with their Snapchat filters.

Instead, all they are doing is emboldening this insanity.

All they are gonna get is more protesting and more yelling that they aren’t doing enough.

Nobody will ever identify the problem. They will never say what they want to solve this supposed problem. The problems will never be solved.

The University of Alabama will continue to be painted as a racist hellhole and more imaginary problems will be created and more “solutions” will be proposed.

Nobody wins when you play this game.

The university needs to realize this and move on, and these kids need to go back to class.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
8 hours ago

Mooney to run first TV ad in Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race

Yellowhammer News on Thursday learned that State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) will be the first of Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate candidates to go up on television with an advertisement.

A source with direct knowledge confirmed to Yellowhammer News that the ad buy will be in the six-figures and begin in the next day. The buy will be statewide and run for a week.

Yellowhammer News has also obtained an online link to the ad, which can be viewed below.

The ad, put together by nationally renowned political media guru Fred Davis, centers on Mooney’s Christian faith.

However, the video might be most memorable for one very specific moment.

501
Keep reading 501 WORDS

No spoilers — this is an ad you have to see for yourself to get the full effect.

Watch:

In a statement to Yellowhammer News about the ad, Mooney commented, “The death, burial and resurrection of Christ is the most important thing in my life and guides my whole world view.”

“I want Alabama Christians to know I am the candidate in this race who will stand for them, that they can rely on,” he added.

Taking a look at the race

Mooney is serving his second term in the Alabama House of Representatives, representing parts of Shelby County.

He has been endorsed by the Senate Conservatives Fund and national conservative leaders like U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) and media pundit Mark Levin in the GOP Senate primary. Mooney, who also has the support of Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05), qualified with the Alabama Republican Party on Tuesday. Qualifying ends on November 8.

Mooney is in a competitive field of declared candidates, led by former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and Secretary of State John Merrill.

Due to low name identification, Mooney has been consistently polling within the margin of error of zero in the race.

However, this ad buy signals a strategy to raise his name identification and introduce voters to Mooney as a Christian conservative. With polling at this point in the campaign being driven mainly by name identification, Mooney could move his poll numbers closer to the rest of the pack if the ad buy works as intended.

Moore is — and has been for almost two decades now — running in the evangelical lane, and Mooney could very well want to give those voters a more electable alternative with less baggage.

However, as a fresh face on the statewide stage, he will also hope to brand himself as more than just a strong evangelical, as absorbing some of Moore’s base will not nearly be enough on its own for Mooney to make a runoff.

If the current ad buy is successful, the next hurdle for Mooney will be eating into another occupied lane — namely, the “America First” one that constitutes the biggest internal GOP battlefield right now.

Beyond Mooney’s own campaign, the ad buy could serve as a marker for other candidates to get more aggressive — whether that means a digital ad buy or something else to capture the attention of a significant number of voters.

Tuberville has carved out his place as leader of the GOP field in the race to unseat Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), and the other campaigns are currently jockeying for the second-place position in a runoff.

There are currently 144 days until the March 3 primary, yet much of that time will be over the holiday season in which fundraising and reaching voters gets significantly harder.

The latest finance reports, covering the third fundraising quarter of 2019, are due on Tuesday.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less