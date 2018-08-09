University of Alabama to finish some renovations this month

— Florida’s election officials are not buying the argument and added, “If Senator Nelson has specific information about threats to our elections, he should share it with election officials in Florida.”

— Florida Senator Bill Nelson is in the middle of a tough re-election campaign against GOP Governor Rick Scott and he is claiming Russians “have already penetrated certain counties in the state and they now have free rein to move about.”

7. Democrats’ Russia hysteria is based on nothing and being drummed up for political purposes in Alabama and other states

— Rep. Chris Collins was arrested and indicted on charges related to securities fraud for insider trading regarding an Australian biotechnology company. He pleaded not guilty and said he will continue his run for re-election.

— The media is fixated on the fact that this guy is the the first guy to support Donald Trump in Congress, a huge departure from how President Obama’s early supporters were treated.

5. For as much as we hear about Trump being a Russian asset, he sure doesn’t act like it

— The Trump administration leveled yet more sanctions on Russia poisoning an ex-spy in Britain.

— Additional sanctions may be leveled against nations who meddle in our elections if a reported executive order materializes.

4. The son of an un-indicted co-conspirator in the bombing of the World Trade Center was training kids to be Islamic terrorists

— Siraj Ibn Wahhaj was found to be conducting weapons training on a compound where they found 11 children living in hellish conditions. They were hungry and living in squalor.

— The compound was set up with a firing range and there was training taking place that would teach the children to commit school shootings.

3. A side effect of the GOP tax bill could be higher taxes for Alabama corporations, but the legislature could tweak that

— Alabama’s state law mirrors federal law on corporate taxation and because the bill offsets cuts with some increases on corporations, Alabama corporations may be looking at higher taxes in the state.

— A council on state taxation study stated there may be a net 11 percent increase in corporate income tax revenue for Alabama’s coffers, so don’t expect Alabama to act to cut those taxes anytime soon.

2. Alabama’s Attorney General Steve Marshall is wary of a multi-state lawsuit seeking a ban 3D-printing of guns

— The mainstream media’s coverage of the 3D gun printing issue was abysmal, implying AR-15s would be printed and used in mass shootings. Because of that, multiple states sought to block the release of 3D printable gun plans.

— The state’s attorney general office cites both First and Second Amendment issues with these moves by the Federal government and these states, stating, “In addition to the significant First and Second Amendment concerns at issue in this case, the Attorney General remains skeptical of the uptick in policy-driven nationwide injunctions being issued by activist federal judges around the country.”

1. President Donald Trump’s lawyers have responded to Robert Mueller’s interview request. His lawyers want the probe over, but one lawmaker thinks it doesn’t end until Mueller gets Trump

— Rudy Giuliani won’t be clear about what Trump will end up doing, but made it clear that the obstruction of justice stuff is a non-starter, adding they could talk about collusion.

— What most consider wishful thinking continues to be a main thread from the Trump legal team that the probe needs to end and end soon. Guiliani says, “We do not want to run into the November elections. So back up from that, this should be over by September 1”.