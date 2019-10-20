Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Widening Alabama Hwy 167 offers Gov. Ivey opportunity to connect rural Geneva County to Interstate Highway System says State Senator Chesteen 41 mins ago / News
VIDEO: Byrne/Jones proxy war, Alabama Democrats, impeachment lurches along and more on Guerrilla Politics 2 hours ago / Analysis
Jalen Hurts enjoys victory cigar after his former team beat Tennessee (VIDEO) 3 hours ago / Sports
RiverKids teaches paddling skills, water safety to young people 3 hours ago / Faith and Culture
The persistent problem of hazing 4 hours ago / Guest Opinion
UAH’s Lance Fulks playing a key management role in Mazda-Toyota plant 5 hours ago / News
Tua Tagovailoa suffered high-ankle sprain, already underwent ‘successful tight-rope procedure’ 6 hours ago / News
Celebrate the Seventh Amendment tomorrow in Montgomery 7 hours ago / Sponsored
Rep. Martha Roby: An update on progress for Afghan women 8 hours ago / Guest Opinion
University of Alabama part of tornado research project 9 hours ago / News
The nature of reality through liberal eyes 10 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Rep. Gary Palmer: Faith critical to restoring communities 11 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Troy King backs Trump on immigration, trade, Syria in AL-2 candidacy — ‘I think the president needs some help in Washington’ 1 day ago / News
Auburn-Arkansas postgame — Quick hits 1 day ago / Sports
Ainsworth: ‘We want to make sure Alabama is the most military-friendly state in the country’ 1 day ago / News
Alabama Tiny Homes makes houses for those wanting to live lean 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Mooney in Senate ad: ‘We can put America first, or we can keep emptying out Central America’ 1 day ago / Politics
Jalen Hurts on 2018 national championship benching: ‘That day made me who I am’ 1 day ago / Sports
NASCAR’s largest race track gives fans what they want 1 day ago / Sports
Alabama breast cancer survivor Carla Youngblood: Don’t let illness define you 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
9 hours ago

University of Alabama part of tornado research project

Students at the University of Alabama will observe nearby volunteer households to record how people react to severe weather events.

The students will be trained as part of tornado research across the Southeast that is sponsored by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Severe Storms Laboratory. The goal of the broader study, called Vortex SE 2019, is to gain an in-depth understanding of what vulnerabilities communities face when taking action during severe weather events.

“There’s never been research on what actually happens in a home when they first become aware of pending weather,” said Dr. Laura Myers, director and senior research scientist of UA’s Center for Advanced Public Safety, who is leading the project at the university. “We want to observe how they get their weather alerts, what they do when they get it, do they have a plan, when do they enact their plan, when do they think they are safe and so on.”

CAPS will hire and train UA students to conduct interviews and conduct observations of Tuscaloosa volunteer households before, during and after severe weather events during the fall and spring severe weather season.

The researchers will contact participants as forecasts of severe weather become available. For example, if a 10-day outlook highlights possible severe weather, researchers will communicate with participants to see if they are aware, Myers said. Communication will continue as forecasts evolve. The day of the event, researchers will embed with the household to observe the hours leading to the event.

“We hypothesize that people prepare more than we might think,” she said. “That’s why it’s important to watch it actually evolve in a real event.”

The study wants to capture differences in risk perception among people forecast to encounter severe weather and capture when weather alerts spur people to prepare, if at all, Myers said.

The study will control each household for factors such as knowledge of how to prepare for severe weather, past experience with severe weather and the tools used to receive weather alerts.

The information will be reported to NOAA and Vortex-SE programs to share the data with weather professionals to improve distribution and communication of tornado warnings as well as publication of findings in academic journals and books.

A series of public outreach events will take place throughout Tuscaloosa County to foster greater knowledge of weather safety and preparedness actions during the beginning of the research project.

“We want to provide outreach to everyone involved about how they can be better prepared no matter what their circumstances are,” Myers said.

Student researchers will be managed by a meteorologist with CAPS, who will advise researchers of dangers so all will be out of danger before impacts. No student researcher will embed with a family overnight.

To apply for a research position in the project, students may contact Jake Reed at jacob.reed@ua.edu. A meteorologist and social scientist at CAPS, Reed is managing the project. Available research positions will be posted on the UA student jobs website at http://studentjobs.ua.edu/stu/en-us/listing/.

Church groups and households interested in participating in outreach events and this research project can contact Myers at laura.myers@ua.edu.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

41 mins ago

Widening Alabama Hwy 167 offers Gov. Ivey opportunity to connect rural Geneva County to Interstate Highway System says State Senator Chesteen

Some beachgoers headed south from Montgomery to Panama City Beach, Fla. may be familiar with a backroad that allows travelers to avoid traffic on U.S. Highway 231 in Ozark, Dothan and Panama City, Fla. and instead takes them through Enterprise and Bonifay, Fla. before arriving on the west side of Panama City Beach.

That route, which begins in Troy, is formally known as Alabama Highway 167, which transitions to Florida Highway 79 at the Alabama-Florida state line. However, if policymakers in southeastern Alabama have their way, it could be improved to serve more than just a beach shortcut but an evacuation route for Panhandle Floridians and an economic development corridor Alabamians in rural Geneva County.

During an interview with Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” on Friday, State Sen. Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva) explained how an effort was underway to promote a partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation to improve Alabama Highway 167 and Florida Highway 79 that would give Geneva County four-lane connectivity to the Interstate Highway System.

518
Keep reading 518 WORDS

“For the last 25 years, there was talk of an I-10 connector here in the Wiregrass,” Chesteen said. “It’s been talked about and talked about, but nothing has been done. The natural corridor has been [Alabama Highway 167]. Recently, a group of us met with [Dothan Mayor] Mark Saliba and [Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce president] Matt Parker here in the Dothan area. And what’s really interesting now is the regional approach that has been taken in the Wiregrass. You know, we’re getting out of our silos, and we’re looking at now – we pretty much know the I-10 connector is not going to happen. So let’s take the existing infrastructure we have and look at expanding the capacity. That’s where 167 comes in.”

(ALDOT)

“There’s 14 miles from Bonifay, Florida, where I-10 intersects with 79 to the Alabama state line,” he continued. “Our legislative delegation and the mayor of Dothan and another group went down and met with the Secretary of the Department of Transportation for the Panhandle of Florida – a very good meeting. Their comment was, ‘What is taking you guys so long?’ That’s our natural corridor. So we left there with a pretty good understanding that if we can commit at the state line working north, Florida will meet with us and work with us in the next year or so and look at starting from I-10 north. That was a very good meeting. Then we took that same group and met with Gov. [Kay] Ivey’s chief of staff Jo Bonner and [Alabama Department of Transportation director John] Cooper and talked about our meeting with Florida DOT. We have some opportunity. We’re getting some traction for the first time.”

According to Chesteen, Florida’s interest in the route’s improvements stems from the growth on the Florida Gulf Coast between Panama City and Pensacola.

“We’re hearing by the next 10 years, there will be another million people on the coast,” he said. “And Florida’s answer was we have to have another corridor to get people off the coast in the event of a [Hurricane] Michael or something like that because if you have never lived in area like this and have seen the influx of people coming off that coast, I mean it is bumper-to-bumper, every lane at a snail’s pace. So we have to have that capacity.”

The Geneva Republican also noted the project is an opportunity for Gov. Kay Ivey to check off another Alabama county in a quest to provide four-lane access to an Interstate, which in this case is Interstate Highway 10 in Florida.

“Governor Ivey is all about developing rural Alabama, helping rural Alabama,” Chesteen added. “This is another opportunity for her to be able to connect a rural county seven miles from basically Hartford, Alabama – seven miles to the state line, 14 miles to the interstate.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
2 hours ago

VIDEO: Byrne/Jones proxy war, Alabama Democrats, impeachment lurches along and more on Guerrilla Politics

Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

— Is the war of words between U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) a proxy war for President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden?

— Will Alabama Democrats ever end their infighting and unite as a party?

— Are congressional Democrats ever going to actually move on impeachment or is this all theater?

63
Keep reading 63 WORDS

Jackson and Burke are joined by former Madison County Democratic Party Chairman Tom Ryan to discuss the Alabama Democrat’s civil war.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” where he talks about the plan to finally address the issue of prison crowding in Alabama.

Guerrilla Politics – 10-20-19

VIDEO: Byrne/Jones proxy war, Alabama Democrats, impeachment lurches along and more on Guerrilla Politics

Posted by Yellowhammer News on Saturday, October 19, 2019

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Show less
3 hours ago

Jalen Hurts enjoys victory cigar after his former team beat Tennessee (VIDEO)

Jalen Hurts might not play for the Crimson Tide anymore. However, this ex-Bama star appears to have enjoyed this weekend’s Third Saturday in October win against Tennessee nonetheless.

In a video posted on Twitter by Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis, Hurts can be seen smiling and putting a traditional victory cigar in his mouth.

107
Keep reading 107 WORDS

Hurts, now starring at QB for Oklahoma, clearly still has the University of Alabama close to his heart.

His Twitter bio, in this order, reads, “Quarterback • RollTide • Boomer.”

This comes after an interview broadcast Saturday on ESPN’s College GameDay in which Hurts reflected fondly on his time in Tuscaloosa.

“I wouldn’t change it for the world,” he said.

RELATED: Jalen Hurts on 2018 national championship benching: ‘That day made me who I am’

Sean Ross is the editor for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

RiverKids teaches paddling skills, water safety to young people

You could spend an entire lifetime paddling across Alabama’s 132,000 miles of water from the Tennessee River to the Gulf of Mexico and the thousands of lakes, rivers and streams in between.

Two organizations have partnered to help educate young people just starting that journey.

The 4-H RiverKids Program teaches children ages 9-18 basic paddling skills, water safety and more about outdoor recreation. Since 2015, the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) has worked closely with the Alabama Scenic River Trail (ASRT) on the program.

538
Keep reading 538 WORDS

Under the partnership, RiverKids has grown to 28 counties, with 37 certified instructors and almost 800 participants through 4-H. Some of the counties participating with Alabama Power lakes include Cherokee, Etowah, Randolph, Shelby and Tallapoosa.

RiverKids started as a small program run by ASRT. Its founder, Fred Couch, wanted to encourage kids to explore the outdoors while teaching them about water safety.

The group soon realized working with 4-H would expand RiverKids’ reach and support the association’s goal of promoting water recreation in Alabama.

“We opened the trail as an opportunity for residents to get out on the water,” said Jay Grantland, ASRT executive director. “Our goal is to promote the waterways in Alabama as a recreational opportunity. The goal was to give kids the opportunity to explore and learn what Alabama has to offer and to do it safely, since there is an inherent risk with water activity.”

The RiverKids program is seasonal and typically runs from April to October. Classes include paddling basics and safety but also explore topics such as fishing, hiking and being environmentally conscious.

Each class is a little different. Some are structured as one- or two-day events, while others resemble a traditional summer camp. Other outdoor and water-related 4-H programs are also often incorporated.

“One thing that’s the same in all the classes we provide is instruction on the bank or in a classroom on learning how to use gear and a paddle,” said Emily Nichols, extension specialist and RiverKids administrator. “We want everyone to be comfortable before taking off in the water.”

It’s not just about technique. RiverKids makes sure young people have proper safety gear like whistles, first-aid kits and rescue throw bags. Grantland said students leave the program feeling safer and more comfortable on the water.

“It gives them an understanding and respect for the water, as well as a desire to get out and enjoy these kinds of outdoor activities,” Grantland said.

Parents say RiverKids offers children something different than traditional after-school sports and extracurricular activities.

“I decided to get my daughter involved in the RiverKids program because she needed a good extracurricular activity for the summer because she is not involved in any sports. RiverKids sounded fun, and it would take her outside her comfort zone by being on the water,” said Katrina Lucas, whose 12-year-old daughter participated in the program in Barbour County. “This is something different that lets the kids learn about something new. They got to do something that if not offered by this program they would never get to do.”

Besides a new experience, Wendy Newell of Calhoun County said the program teaches kids to respect the great outdoors.

“It helps our children learn valuable lessons about the importance of waterways in Alabama. It is crucial for our children to understand the importance of taking care of the water for not only people but also for the Alabama wildlife that depend on it,” said Newell, whose son Xander took part in the program.

Luke Padgett, 15, participated in the Barbour County RiverKids Kayak Club alongside his dad.

“I enjoyed kayaking with my dad, seeing fish jump out of the water, and being beside ducks on the water was fun,” Padgett said.

To learn more about the program, visit alabama4h.com.

This story originally appeared in Alabama Power’s Shorelines.

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
4 hours ago

The persistent problem of hazing

Two Troy University fraternities were recently suspended for hazing, which is a recurring problem at our nation’s colleges. According to Wikipedia, 20 college students have died in hazing incidents this decade. Economics can offer insight into how initiation rituals help build groups and why hazing persists.

In addition to fraternities and sororities, bands, sports teams, firefighters, and military units have all had abusive initiations exposed. Economists would hope that our insights will apply across different groups.

624
Keep reading 624 WORDS

Economics distinguishes between positive and normative analysis. Positive analysis focuses on factual questions, cause and effect, and how things work. Normative economics deals with questions about what should be.

My discussion is positive. Personally I did not join a fraternity and consider initiation rituals ridiculous. Economists focus on understanding practices in society without imposing personal biases. We should understand what rituals do before we possibly ban hazing.

Enduring initiation signals a new member’s commitment to a group’s cause or purpose. Initiation differs from training. Training develops skills used in group tasks; initiation generally does not. Demanding training can cause many applicants to drop out, similar to initiation.

What types of groups benefit from making prospective members signal commitment? Ones where the group experience or its performance depends on members’ actions and effort, and where the valued types of effort are difficult to describe. Fires and coworkers’ carelessness can put firefighters in grave danger. Firefighters need to have each other’s backs, and in ways that go beyond training protocols. Initiation signals this willingness.

Initiation screens prospective members. Sometimes a group can enroll all applicants and boot those failing to perform. Natural limits on group size make signaling more valuable. Only eleven players play football at once, only so many firefighters ride on a truck, and an exclusive fraternity or sorority cannot admit everyone.

Signaling also generates value when other ways of screening fail to identify high quality applicants. The inability of resumes, interviews, and background checks to identify the best potential members makes signaling more important.

An action works as a signal when only outstanding potential members willingly take the action. That is, a good signal separates the prospective great members from others. Many things serve as signals in life; I recently wrote about Professor Bryan Caplan’s book on higher education as a signal.

Economic models of signaling reveal an unpleasant truth: a signal is valuable because it is costly. Initiation rituals consequently must be unpleasant or humiliating. A pleasurable initiation would not deter any would-be members.

Initiation likely persists because it helps sustain cohesive groups. Yet even if hazing “works,” alternatives may exist. Perhaps a less costly signal could still separate the prospective good and bad members. The initiation could be less demeaning and dangerous – and not cross the line into hazing – and still help a fraternity or fire department function effectively.

Human emotions can make initiations unnecessarily dangerous or persist when no longer needed. Turnabout may not be fair play, but is a natural reaction after we undergo a trial. Rituals may not be precise and are carried out by members with imperfect memories. Members may believe they endured worse abuse than occurred and unintentionally push exercise and drinking into hazing.

Economics also suggests that preventing hazing will be difficult. A cooperative victim greatly facilitates criminal prosecutions. Normally crime victims want their attacker punished. Prosecuting “victimless crimes” like drugs or gambling is difficult because all parties voluntarily participate; few gamblers want their bookie arrested and put out of business.

Young men and women choose to join fraternities and sororities and undergo initiation. Pledges will be reluctant to report hazing, even with websites and hazing hotlines. And illegality serves as a further barrier to reporting; a fraternity member risks punishment when reporting an initiation that went too far.

Should initiations be done away with as a relic of the past? Perhaps, but we should recognize that they play a role in building valued groups in society. We should constantly assess if safer initiations can serve the signaling function.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

Show less