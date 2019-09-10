University of Alabama organizations to honor 9/11 victims with flag display, stair climb

Organizations from the University of Alabama will honor the 2,977 victims who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with a flag display and a stair climb on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the University of Alabama’s Young Americans for Freedom chapter, the group will present the 9/11: Never Forget Project. This project is in collaboration with Young America’s Foundation (YAF) and is “the largest nationwide campus activism project of its kind, students at schools across the country annually display 2,977 American flags to remember those murdered at the hands of radical Islamists more than a decade ago.”

“It’s an honor to be given the opportunity to memorialize the lives lost on that tragic day,” said Joseph Ballard, National Board of Governors Member of Young Americans for Freedom. “First responders are heroes and this small act is a reminder of how lucky we are to have them.”

“More than 200 campuses participate in this project each year, this year being no exception, and its popularity continues to increase,” an excerpt from the press release stated. “Since 2003, 10.4 million flags have been placed in the ground as part of YAF’s iconic project.”

The University of Alabama Young Americans for Freedom Chapter will begin setting up the flags at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday on the quad between Amelia Gayle Gorgas Library and Denny Chimes.

As many students begin displaying flags on the quad Wednesday, others will be taking part in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, which has been organized by the University of Alabama Police Department and the Office of Veteran and Military Affairs.

According to a press release from the university, “First responders, military veterans and their family support groups will participate in the stair climb that will wind its way through Coleman Coliseum.”

“It’s the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, which is supposed to be the equivalent of the World Trade Center,” said UAPD Sgt. Rachel Grooms. “It’s 8 ½ laps of Coleman Coliseum, so 110 flights up and 110 flights down.”

The memorial stair climb, which was started by five firefighters in Colorado in 2005, was brought to Alabama in 2018 by Grooms, whose father was a firefighter.

“For me, when I found out about the stair climbs, I wanted to create something like that here in Tuscaloosa,” Grooms explained. “Last year, we had roughly 97 participants, and we’re shooting for a minimum of 300-500 participants this year.”

Grooms also stressed the importance of remembering what occurred on that day in 2001.

“It’s a time that we came together, our country came together,” Grooms stated. “I feel it’s very important that we continue to remember that because there are students that we have here that don’t know about it or it didn’t really affect or impact them in a sense that they are even aware of. I think it’s something in our history that we need to make sure we honor and remember.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.