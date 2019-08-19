ULA’s Alabama-built Vulcan Centaur rocket chosen for 2021 Moon mission

That stung a little bit because I had experienced those same emotions several years back.

What struck me was how many times I heard the phrase: “But I just had to give all that up for now with kids…”

I loved listening to them talk about all their achievements and their dreams for the future.

A few weeks ago I was talking with some momma friends about their careers (before mommyhood).

The following is the third edition of Mondays for Moms:

With two babies under the age of two, I started to feel like the “go-getter” side of me was slipping away.

And I was totally fine with that because loving my sweet babies is my deepest passion in life.

But, that drive deep inside to achieve my dreams was burning brighter than ever.

Have you been there, too?

Do you find yourself longing to achieve a certain goal, or live a certain dream, but you feel stuck by your circumstances?

Well, I’m here to tell you that no matter your current circumstances, you can achieve anything you put your mind to achieving!

The margins of our mommy lives are some of our greatest gifts. Because it is in those moments that we are free to pursue our deepest passions.

It is in those free moments in which the world seems to stand still and we can breathe a sigh of relief from the craziness of the daily grind.

The margins in my life happen to be 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm in the afternoon (AKA my kids’ “nap” time) and 8:00 pm to midnight each night (AKA kids sleeping!).

It’s in those moments that I wind down, dedicate myself to my work and recharge.

It’s when I write these little love notes to all of you each week.

It’s when I spend a few moments in God’s Word.

It’s when I check myself out of insanity and into personal rejuvenation.

Real talk: It’s when I curl up on the couch with a glass of wine and tune the rest of the world completely out.

As it turns out, we all have margin moments. However rare they may be, they do exist and it’s up to us to scout them out and make the most of each one!

If you are currently using your margin moments binging the Bachelorette (like me sometimes) or scrolling endlessly through your social media threads, let me ask you a few questions:

What are you really passionate about?

What motivates you? What gets you up in the morning? What keeps your heart racing with excitement?

Are you pursuing those things? Are you making them a priority?

I asked myself these questions about two and a half years ago and it really motivated me to do something about it.

As mothers, we don’t have to give up on the other aspects of our lives that drive us and give us joy.

We don’t have to feel guilty for carving out time to devote to these things!

But, maybe you feel trapped by your daily responsibilities. I feel you 100%, friend!

After playing, feeding, cleaning up, cooking, bathing and rocking all day, it can feel like we have nothing left to give when it’s all said and done.

These margin moments are our time. These are the opportunities to really plug in and reach for the moon, not the falling stars.

I promise you that you won’t regret taking the extra effort to pursue your dreams one day.

But, you will regret not doing so.

It’s OK for us to own our dreams. And to embrace them full-on.

It’s OK for us to put down the remote and retreat to our quiet places to unwind after a long day.

It’s OK for us to admit that we have a calling outside of mommyhood.

And it’s ok to give it everything we’ve got.

Let’s commit to each other that we will find moments this week to explore. To dream. And to discover.

And turn those mommy margin moments into the masterpiece-makers of our lives!

Erin Brown Hollis is Yellowhammer’s lifestyle contributor and host of Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “Cheers to That” podcast. An author, speaker, lawyer, wife and mother of two, she invites you to grab a cup as she toasts the good in life, love and motherhood. Follow Erin on Instagram ErinBrownHollis or Twitter @ErinBrownHollis