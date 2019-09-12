Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

2 hours ago

UAH sets enrollment record for fifth straight year

The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) announced Tuesday that it had set an enrollment record for fall 2019, which marks the fifth consecutive year of enrollment growth for the school.

According to an emailed statement, the university has climbed 36% in enrollment since 2014 with official semester numbers nearing 10,000.

“UAH is a destination of choice for ambitious students,” said UAH President Darren Dawson. “We have recruited another outstanding freshman class that is demonstrating their trust in UAH, where their education will deliver maximum value for the rest of their lives. When students enroll here, they find an outstanding and caring faculty, hands-on research activities, and exceptional experiential learning opportunities.”

As a result of successful student recruitment, in-state tuition was frozen throughout the UA system.

“For the first time in 40 years, the Board of Trustees has frozen in-state tuition throughout the System, and it has been a key part of our recruitment message,” Dawson stated. “I want to thank Chancellor Finis St. John and the Board of Trustees for working so effectively to keep our students and their families foremost in their decisions.”

In regards to its new freshmen class, the online statement from UAH noted:

– The entering class is the largest in UAH history.
– Overall GPA is 3.91.
– 48.7% scored 30 or above on the ACT.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris

1 min ago

Alabama Farmers Federation, Byrne praise final repeal of job-killing WOTUS proposal

Thursday saw a major win for jobs in Alabama and across the nation, as the Trump administration eliminated yet another of the Obama administration’s overly burdensome, environmentalist-driven executive actions.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler and Department of the Army Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works R.D. James officially announced that the two agencies are repealing a 2015 rule that would have significantly expanded the definition of “waters of the United States” (WOTUS) under the Clean Water Act.

The rule has been mired in court battles since it was proposed by Obama administration bureaucrats, but now the uncertainty and turmoil is no more — at least in its current form.

The Trump administration, temporarily, will now unambiguously return to the regulatory text that existed before the proposed 2015 rule.

Thursday’s action is the completion of the first step — “Step 1” — in a two-part rule-making process to newly define the scope of “waters of the United States” that are regulated under the Clean Water Act.

“Step 2,” proposing a new replacement WOTUS definition that would clearly define where federal jurisdiction begins and ends in accordance with the Clean Water Act and Supreme Court precedent, was already proposed in December 2018.

A public comment period occurred earlier this year, and a final rule could come later in 2019. In the Trump administration proposal, the agencies provided a clear definition of the difference between federally regulated waterways and those waters that rightfully remain solely under state authority.

Thursday’s news was met with praise from job creators and pro-growth elected officials in the Yellowhammer State, including the Alabama Farmers Federation.

According to ALFA president Jimmy Parnell, the Trump administration’s announcement of a fresh start for clean water and clear rules equals victory for farmers, ranchers and landowners.

“As farmers and ranchers, we share the goal of protecting the nation’s waters, but the 2015 Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule was unlawful and unworkable,” Parnell said in a statement. “It made conservation more difficult and created huge liabilities for farmers.”

The American Farm Bureau, including its state affiliate via the Alabama Farmers Federation, and an array of commonsense allies have worked tirelessly since 2015 to finalize a new WOTUS rule that safeguards the nation’s bodies of water and provides clear, reasonable rules for states, farmers, ranchers, small businesses and every day citizens to follow.

“No regulation is perfect, and no rule can accommodate every concern, but the 2015 rule was especially egregious,” Parnell added. “We are relieved to put it behind us. We are now working to ensure a fair and reasonable rule that protects our water and our ability to work and care for the land.”

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) added his thoughts, praising the repeal.

“Today’s announcement is great news for Alabama farmers and landowners who have been justifiably concerned by the legally dubious and overly burdensome WOTUS rule,” the coastal Alabama congressman said.

“This misguided regulation would have expanded federal jurisdiction far beyond what the Clean Water Act intended and amounted to a power grab by government bureaucrats,” Byrne emphasized.

He concluded, “I thank President Trump for delivering on this campaign promise, and I am committed to advocating for policies that empower people, not Washington bureaucrats, to protect our land and water.”

Read more on WOTUS here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Rogers: ‘Growing threat’ of domestic terrorists radicalized by ‘right-wing or left-wing groups’

Representative Mike Rogers (AL-03) on Wednesday appeared on CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime” to discuss the current state of homeland security.

Speaking on the 18th anniversary of 9/11, Rogers gave his perspective as ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee. Rogers has been on the committee, now a standing one, since it was formed in the summer of 2002 as a select committee.

Speaking on where national security currently stands, Rogers told host Chris Cuomo, “I feel proud we’ve made great strides. … We have a great intelligence apparatus now. … We’ve done a great job of training and equipping our first responders. It’s been demonstrated repeatedly.”

“We’ve got, though, a very dangerous world out there, not just domestically but internationally, with more threats than we had 18 years ago, so that’s pretty sobering,” he added.

Rogers also spoke about emerging homeland security threats, identifying domestic terrorism as “growing.”

“While we have to keep our eye on these foreign threats, the growing threat [of domestic terrorism] here at home is disturbing,” the East Alabama congressman emphasized.

“These [groups] are starting to use recruitment techniques that foreign terrorists used to use internationally, now these people are using to radicalize here in this country,” Rogers advised. “We had a report from the FBI in May that they currently have over 1,000 cases open on people on our soil that are terrorists; [people] that may be radicalized by foreign terrorist organizations or from right-wing or left-wing groups here in the country.”

Asked specifically by Cuomo whether he was concerned about “the danger within” and “the rise of extremist, right-wing violence in this country,” Rogers responded, “I sure do.”

Rogers also stressed how important it is to keep the handling of national security bipartisan.

The interview followed Tuesday’s hearing on current threats to the American homeland.

“I’ve been on the [Homeland Security] Committee since it was established, when it was still a select committee. We generally aren’t very partisan. In yesterday’s hearing, there was no partisanship. We took … a very sober approach and at the end of the hearing both the chairman and I made the comment this was one of the best hearings we ever had,” Rogers added.

Watch:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

University of Alabama receives one of its most talented classes, in-state freshmen increase

The University of Alabama has received one of its most talented freshmen classes and an increase in the total of in-state freshmen attending the school this fall, according to a press release Wednesday.

According to the statement, the “freshman class includes 256 National Merit Scholars, the largest in UA history. Last year, UA ranked second nationally among public universities with 187 among the freshman class. Currently, UA has 727 National Merit Scholars enrolled, an increase of 113 over last fall.”

“The quality of our student body is impressive by every measure,” UA President Stuart R. Bell said. “Once again, ACT scores, high school GPAs and the high number of entering National Merit Scholars demonstrate that students are attracted to our campus because we offer a premier educational experience.”

With 38,103 students, the university surpassed 38,000 students for the third consecutive year. In regards to the freshmen class. the university noted:

  • 40% graduated in the top 10% of their high school graduating class (a UA record).
  • 38% have a high school grade-point average of 4.0 or higher, with the average grade-point average being 3.77 (both are UA records).
  • Approximately 40% have an ACT score of 30 or more for the third consecutive year.

This is the second consecutive year the university has had a tuition freeze for in-state residents.

“With the support of Chancellor Finis St. John and our Board of Trustees, we continue to hold down costs, while investing in facilities and transformational educational experiences,” Bell continued. “We challenge our students to reach for excellence in all they do, so they can have a profound impact and contribute to Alabama’s expanding economy.”

Over the last year, the University of Alabama awarded more than 9,100 degrees, which boosted the state’s workforce.

“We remain focused not only on attracting outstanding undergraduate and graduate students, but also ensuring these students complete their degrees,” said Dr. Kevin Whitaker, UA executive vice president and provost.

For fall 2019, UA has 32,798 undergraduate students, including 6,764 first-time undergraduate students; 4,868 students enrolled in graduate programs, and 437 professional students enrolled in the School of Law and the College of Community Health Sciences. UA announced last month that for the first time, women make up a majority of law students in an entering class at the School of Law. Of the 137 first-year law students, 53% are women.

“As the state’s flagship university, our commitment to our students and our state has never been stronger,” Bell added. “This is evidenced by the impact we have daily in the lives of students on our campus and in communities across our state where our research and community partnerships are making a real difference in the lives of so many Alabamians.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris

3 hours ago

Shelby leads defense appropriations bill through committee — ‘Excellent news not only for the nation, but specifically for Alabama’

Spearheaded by the historic leadership of Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations on Thursday advanced a critical defense funding bill that makes investments crucial to national security and contains major provisions benefitting the Yellowhammer State.

This came after the appropriations subcommittee on defense earlier this week marked up and advanced the legislation — the Fiscal Year 2020 Department of Defense Appropriations Act.

Shelby is not only the powerful chair of the Appropriations Committee but also chairs this influential defense subcommittee.

In a statement, Shelby said the appropriations bill will provide critical support for the military. He also emphasized how it will have specific impacts on his home state.

“Advancing this strong measure is excellent news not only for the nation, but specifically for Alabama and our state’s thriving defense community,” Shelby commented.

“This bill will provide funding to support the development of hypersonic weapons in North Alabama, improve our Navy’s shipbuilding industry in Mobile, and provide additional resources for Army aviation training at Fort Rucker,” he outlined. “It will also help protect overall critical interests of our national security by funding various projects throughout the state.”

The FY 2020 defense measure provides $622.5 billion in base Department of Defense funding and $70.6 billion in overseas contingency operations (OCO) funding.  The bill also includes $1.7 billion in emergency funding.

In the bill, the Air Force’s National Security Space Launch request was fully funded. Additionally, the legislation includes a general provision to protect the Air Force launch development and launch service procurement schedules.

United Launch Alliance (ULA), which builds rockets in Decatur, recently submitted its proposal for Phase II of this procurement competition.

“I look forward to consideration of this legislation before the full Senate and urge my colleagues to join me in supporting our Department of Defense,” Shelby concluded.

Appropriations process in a divided Congress

In remarks made during the Thursday committee meeting, Shelby extolled the merits of bipartisanship in the appropriations process. He also warned his colleagues off of potential “poison pill” amendments that are holding up other appropriations measures from being considered in the committee.

One point of contention remaining in the appropriations process between political parties is the Department of Homeland Security, which deals with immigration and border security issues.

Shelby advised that Democrats believe the Department of Labor and Department of Health and Human Services need more money compared to Shelby’s own funding proposal, with Democrats also believing “the allocation for Homeland Security is too high.”

He also decried the Democrat-controlled House proposal for Homeland Security funding, explaining why the chairman’s proposal (his own proposal) was more prudent.

“Even with the crisis we have seen on the border, the House flat funded the very department on the front lines,” Shelby said. “Instead, the Chairman’s proposal acknowledges the reality of the situation on the ground and accounts for investments in border security that are necessary to address it.”

“All in all, I believe that the Chairman’s proposal is entirely reasonable, given where we are in the process,” he added.

Shelby also reiterated his hope that the appropriations process, both in committee and before the full Senate, can move forward in a bipartisan manner.

Shelby’s full committee remarks, as prepared, as follows:

“The committee will come to order. Today, the committee considers the 302(b) spending allocations for each of the subcommittees, as well as the FY2020 appropriations bills for the subcommittees on Defense and Energy and Water Development.

“Together, the Defense and Energy and Water bills account for 54 percent of total discretionary spending.

“By advancing them through the process today, we will take a significant step toward funding the government and strengthening our national security.

“We had planned to mark up the Labor-HHS and State-Foreign Operations bills today, as well.

“Unfortunately, the threat of poison pill amendments delayed their consideration because they would have prevented Senate passage and drawn the President’s veto.

“I am hopeful we can resolve these matters and move forward on both measures soon.

“Such poison pills are expressly prohibited by the terms of the budget deal, which were agreed to by the President and Congressional leaders on both sides.

“The terms of the agreement also prohibit new policy riders and changes to transfer authorities, unless all parties agree otherwise.

“The purpose of these conditions is to eliminate the usual roadblocks to getting appropriations bills signed into law.

“They are modeled after the Shelby-Leahy agreement from FY2019.

“That agreement facilitated more productivity and comity in the appropriations process than we had seen in two decades.

“As appropriators, we should all want to extend that bipartisan success, not relapse into the partisan bickering that left us lurching from crisis to crisis.

“As Chairman of this committee, I am determined to keep the budget agreement intact and the appropriations process on track.

“Therefore, where we are able to advance appropriations bills consistent with the budget agreement, we will do so.

“Where we cannot, we will not. It’s that simple.

“The time for haggling over the terms of the budget agreement has passed.

“The time to get our work done is upon us, and it is running short.

“With that being said, I now turn to today’s business. We will first consider the 302(b) spending allocations for the subcommittees. We will then consider the Defense and Energy and Water bills.

“Regarding the allocations, I understand the Vice Chairman will offer an alternative proposal.

“I will speak to the Chairman’s proposal first and then turn to Vice Chairman Leahy to speak to his alternative proposal. Both proposals are now on the table before Members.

“With respect to the Chairman’s proposal, total base discretionary spending amounts to $1.288 trillion for FY2020. Of this amount, $666.5 billion is designated as defense spending and $621.5 billion is designated as non-defense spending.

“These levels are consistent with the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019, including the caps on defense and non-defense discretionary spending, OCO funding, and CHIMPs. I urge Members to support this proposal.

“I also want to briefly address the reasons we were unable to reach a bipartisan agreement on the allocations at this stage in the process.

“My colleagues on the other side believe the proposed allocation for Labor-HHS is too low and the allocation for Homeland Security is too high.

“Yet the 1.04 percent increase for Labor-HHS in the Chairman’s proposal is equal to that which the subcommittee received in FY2019, taking into account the base allocation for the bill and CHIMPs.

“Comparison to the FY2020 House allocation provides additional perspective.

“House Democrats increased the Labor-HHS allocation by more than $16 billion over the FY2019 level.

“That increase alone is $2 billion more than the entire effective increase in non-defense spending provided in the budget agreement.

“By effective increase, I mean the remaining increase in non-defense spending, once VA Mission and Census costs are paid.

“Relative to FY2019 enacted and House FY2020 levels, the proposed allocation is entirely reasonable, particularly at this point in the process.

“Comparison to the FY2020 House bills is similarly useful with respect to the allocation proposed for Homeland Security.

“The House did not provide any increase at all for the subcommittee on the non-defense side.

“Even with the crisis we have seen on the border, the House flat funded the very department on the front lines.

“Instead, the Chairman’s proposal acknowledges the reality of the situation on the ground and accounts for investments in border security that are necessary to address it.

“All in all, I believe that the Chairman’s proposal is entirely reasonable, given where we are in the process.

“Despite certain areas of disagreement, I believe these levels will enable us to report several of the FY2020 bills to the full Senate with bipartisan support.

“So, again, I ask my colleagues to support the Chairman’s proposal so we can move the process forward.

“Before turning to Vice Chairman Leahy, I want to clarify for Members that after his remarks, we will vote on the Vice Chairman’s alternative proposal first and then on the Chairman’s proposal.

“I also want to say to Vice Chairman Leahy: you and I have served together on this committee for decades.

“We have track record of shared success, and I have the utmost respect for you.

“Even though our paths have diverged in certain areas at this point in the process, I know that we will continue to search for a way forward together.

“And I remain hopeful that we will ultimately find success again. With that, I turn to you, Vice Chairman Leahy.”

For more information on the FY 2020 Department of Defense Appropriations Act, click here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Real-world solutions to expand coverage, lower costs in health care

While the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is not perfect, it has helped create a system in which more Americans have access to comprehensive health care coverage than ever before. The next steps from a policy standpoint should be to continue improving upon the ACA in order to expand coverage while bringing down costs, particularly for patients who already face higher hurdles to getting the care they need —including working families that are uninsured or underinsured.

That is what makes recent discussions regarding an array of policy proposals — including single-payer, the public option, Medicare for All, or Medicare “buy-in” — so disconcerting. As someone who works with local, rural physicians to connect these patients with the health care services and treatments they need, I fear any one of these proposals would take us down a road to government-controlled health care that could undermine all the progress we are making to provide quality care for those who need it most.

In my current role, I am specifically focused on supporting initiatives that provide affordable, high-quality health care to working families and local businesses. Securing, protecting, and improving employer-sponsored health insurance coverage is a critical part of that mission. Supporting a move toward a more government-centric model of health care insurance runs counter to that effort and would have a tremendous, negative impact not only on employee-sponsored plans, but on patients and health care facilities, particularly in rural parts of Alabama and the rest of the country.

The fact is, a government-run health care insurance system would eventually eliminate any private or employer-base plans currently on the market. Even just introducing a public option would make it nearly impossible for private and employer-sponsored plans to compete. How could they when their “competitor” has the full financial backing of the federal government without any of the traditional overhead costs of private insurance companies? Eventually, only the government option would remain, and fewer options have never yielded lower costs or increased quality for consumers in any sector.

Moreover, a government-run health care insurance system could potentially be detrimental for patient access to care, quality, and affordability—especially for Alabamans and all Americans living in rural communities. A recent study found that offering a government insurance program like the public option, which would reimburse hospitals and other providers at Medicare levels, could put up to 55% of America’s rural hospitals “at high risk of closure.”

That represents more than 1,000 rural hospitals in 46 states that provide upwards of 420,000 much-needed, highly skilled jobs. Even for those facilities that are not placed at such high risks of closure, a public option could “negatively impact access to and quality of care” by forcing hospitals to potentially eliminate services or reduce staff, the study found.

Moreover, the economic toll that threatening America’s rural hospitals would have on rural Alabama is reason enough to avoid any government-run health care scheme. For many rural communities, here in Alabama and across the country, local hospitals are often the largest source of jobs and economic stimulus around. Undermining those contributions would threaten the strength of local economies nationwide.

When it comes to government-controlled health care, the risks are simply not worth the rewards. Rather than chasing unrealistic fantasies of uprooting and eliminating the ACA in favor of Medicare for All, a public option, or single-payer, policymakers and candidates running for president should focus on ways we can make practical improvements to our health care system. Ultimately, that is how we will be able to bring costs down while ensuring all Americans have access to quality, affordable and comprehensive health care coverage.

Curtis Cannon is a board member and speaker for Employee Benefit Advisors and managing partner of Axis Recovery, a healthcare consulting firm in Alabama.

