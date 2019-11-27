UAB Hospital receives prestigious Magnet designation

UAB Hospital was granted recognition as a Magnet-designated hospital for the fifth consecutive time, the university announced in a press release this week. UAB is only the 21st hospital worldwide to receive this designation five consecutive times.

The American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Recognition Program is the group that reviews which hospitals deserve the designation. According to their website, only 8% of all registered hospitals in the U.S. have achieved Magnet status.

“The Magnet designation is the highest international honor that nursing can receive,” said Terri Poe, DNP, chief nursing officer of UAB Hospital.



UAB Hospital is the only hospital in Alabama designated a Magnet organization, and one of only 505 worldwide. It was first designated in 2002, and then again in 2006, 2011 and 2015. The 2019 recognition ensures Magnet designation through 2024.

U.S. News & World Report’s annual showcase of “America’s Best Hospitals” includes Magnet recognition in its ranking criteria for quality of inpatient care.

To be re-designated as a Magnet organization, a hospital must provide documented evidence of how Magnet concepts, performance and quality were sustained and improved over the four-year period since the hospital received its last recognition. If there is strong, written evidence, then an on-site review is conducted by Magnet appraisers.

“Gaining this honor for the fifth time is truly a remarkable achievement that demonstrates the culture of professional nursing practice standards and interprofessional collaboration at UAB,” said Poe.

