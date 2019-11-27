Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

UAB Hospital receives prestigious Magnet designation

UAB Hospital was granted recognition as a Magnet-designated hospital for the fifth consecutive time, the university announced in a press release this week. UAB is only the 21st hospital worldwide to receive this designation five consecutive times.

The American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Recognition Program is the group that reviews which hospitals deserve the designation. According to their website, only 8% of all registered hospitals in the U.S. have achieved Magnet status.

“The Magnet designation is the highest international honor that nursing can receive,” said Terri Poe, DNP, chief nursing officer of UAB Hospital.

UAB Hospital is the only hospital in Alabama designated a Magnet organization, and one of only 505 worldwide. It was first designated in 2002, and then again in 2006, 2011 and 2015. The 2019 recognition ensures Magnet designation through 2024.

U.S. News & World Report’s annual showcase of “America’s Best Hospitals” includes Magnet recognition in its ranking criteria for quality of inpatient care.

To be re-designated as a Magnet organization, a hospital must provide documented evidence of how Magnet concepts, performance and quality were sustained and improved over the four-year period since the hospital received its last recognition. If there is strong, written evidence, then an on-site review is conducted by Magnet appraisers.

“Gaining this honor for the fifth time is truly a remarkable achievement that demonstrates the culture of professional nursing practice standards and interprofessional collaboration at UAB,” said Poe.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Rick Karle: We could sure use more Aniah Blanchards in this world

I want to bring you a story that you have never heard — a beautiful story sent to me by Jeff Cantrell, the Ramsay High School softball coach. It’s the story of a Homewood High School star athlete, a star athlete who made a real difference.

A few years ago, Ramsay faced powerful Homewood High School in a big local softball game. While the young Ramsay players fought hard, they still lost to Homewood by three runs.

As players from both teams gathered for the post-game prayer, one of the stars on the winning Homewood team stood up to address the Ramsay players.

That Homewood star said, “Before we pray, I just want to tell you how much I appreciate your hard work and the improvement you have made since last year. You guys have never played us this close! I’m proud of all of you.”

The Homewood star who encouraged the losing team, the Homewood star who comforted the Ramsay players, the Homewood star to whom those Ramsay players will forever be grateful, was a young lady named Aniah Blanchard.

What Aniah Blanchard brought to this world will never be forgotten by her cross-town rivals. Now it will never be forgotten by any of us.

We sure can use a lot more like her.

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

Jessica Taylor endorsed by another group dedicated to electing conservative women

Winning for Women, an organization that supports conservative women leaders across the country, on Wednesday announced their endorsement of Prattville businesswoman and attorney Jessica Taylor, a Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Alabama’s Second Congressional District.

This comes after Value in Electing Women Political Action Committee (View PAC), an organization “founded in 1997 by female Republican Members of Congress and professional women to help elect qualified, viable Republican women to Congress,” on Monday endorsed Taylor.

According to a release, WFW bases its endorsements off a number of metrics, including significant fundraising numbers proportionate to the candidate’s district, an established campaign team and a viable path to success through the primary and general elections.

WFW’s announcement about supporting Taylor came as part of a batch of endorsements nationwide.

The organization’s executive director, Rebecca Schuller, stated, “We’re proud to endorse such strong, qualified conservative women.”

“Not only will Winning For Women’s PAC provide critical hard-dollar support to their campaigns, but it will also activate on their behalf a grassroots army of nearly 700,000 members nationwide. This election is about defining the kind of country we want America to be, and our endorsed candidates will go to Washington to fight against extreme liberal policies like socialism, a government takeover of our healthcare system and the Green New Deal,” Schuller explained.

Taylor hailed the latest endorsement as a sign of rising momentum.

“Our momentum is building, and this latest endorsement from Winning for Women is proof of our growing campaign,” she said.

“As your congresswoman, I will fight for our conservative Alabama values, and I will make it my mission to take on AOC and her socialist ‘squad’. I will protect the right to life, defend the Second Amendment, help build the wall, and support President Trump from these radical socialists in the swamp. We, as conservatives, need our own squad to show America that socialism is not the answer and that conservative values are the values of freedom and prosperity,” Taylor continued. “I am humbled to have the support of Winning for Women, and I look forward to earning the confidence of Alabama’s conservative voters in next year’s election.”

This also comes after Taylor was endorsed recently by State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville), himself a former candidate in the AL-02 race.

The seat is being vacated by U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery), who chose not to seek reelection to a sixth term. Taylor has signed a term limits pledge.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Club for Growth continues assault on Byrne with Chinese investment questions — Byrne campaign responds: ‘A group that spent millions’ attacking Trump

One thing that has become glaringly obvious in the initial stages of the 2020 U.S. Senate campaign in Alabama: U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL) does not have a friend in the Club for Growth. Earlier this week, Club for Growth Action, the federal super PAC associated with Club for Growth, announced it was airing an advertisement opposing Byrne’s candidacy during Saturday’s Iron Bowl college football match-up between the Auburn Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Byrne campaign responded to the ad by calling into question Club for Growth’s loyalties when it comes to China.

“It’s not surprising that the pro-China, Never-Trump Club for Growth would attack America-first, pro-Trump Bradley Byrne, but what is even more hysterical is that they are attacking him over an entity designed to combat cheating countries like China on trade that is supported by President Trump,” Byrne campaign press spokeswoman Lenze Morris said in a statement. “The Club for Growth should take the money they’re wasting on these ads, change their name to the Club for China, and move their offices to Beijing. Bradley Byrne is busy putting America first.”

On Tuesday, Club for Growth responded to the Byrne campaign’s charge by questioning Byrne’s investments in China-heavy stock and mutual funds revealed on his 2018 financial disclosure statement.

“Byrne is the kind of Washington hypocrite who would drink a champagne toast after voting for prohibition,” Joe Kildea, a spokesman for Club for Growth Action said in a statement provided to Yellowhammer News. “He claims to be tough on China, but his personal financial disclosure reveals he has significant investments in China, and he has voted for subsidies for Chinese companies. Typical DC politician. Club for Growth Action will make sure voters aren’t deceived by his double talk.”

Kildea’s statement regarding subsidies for Chinese companies apparently refers to his support for the Export-Import Bank’s reauthorization on at least two occasions, which is highlighted in the Club for Growth Action’s ad.

When asked about Club for Growth’s relentless opposition to Byrne’s candidacy, Kildea told Yellowhammer News that the group hoped to see a “real conservative” win in 2020.

“At the end of the day, we want a real conservative to win the primary and hold this Senate seat, not a Democrat or a RINO,” Kildea said. “And if there’s a run-off, we’d rather it be among more conservative candidates, not Byrne.”

Last month, Politico reported Club for Growth was a force in pushing former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to enter the race. Although Club for Growth has not formally endorsed a candidate, it is widely speculated the group was leaning toward supporting Sessions, who made an 11th-hour entry into the race on the day before the qualifying deadline and previously served for 20 years in the U.S. Senate.

Byrne campaign manager Seth Morrow responded to the attacks, noting that Club for Growth opposed Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy in the early stages of his campaign and questioned Sessions’ association with the organization.

“This is a group that spent millions attacking President Trump while Bradley votes with President Trump 97% of the time,” Morrow said to Yellowhammer News. “This group supports free and unfettered trade with China, doesn’t endorse a border wall, and opposed the President’s America First agenda. It’s sad that Jeff Sessions has aligned with them, but what’s sadder still is that anyone cares what the Club for China thinks about Alabama’s U.S. Senate race.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Alabama Supreme Court: Plywood obstructing view of Confederate soldier monument in Birmingham a violation of the law

The Supreme Court of Alabama issued a decision on Wednesday that the City of Birmingham violated the law when it erected a plywood screen around the base of a monument to a Confederate soldier in Linn Park.

The plywood screen, initially erected under the orders of former Mayor William Bell in 2017, has been left in place by Mayor Randall Woodfin.

The Supreme Court decision was unanimous. It reversed a January circuit court decision in favor of the City. As a result of the decision, the City of Birmingham will be fined $25,000.

Justice Tommy Bryan, writing the majority opinion for eight of the justices, wrote, “Accordingly, we conclude that, under the circumstances of this case, the City defendants were subject to a single $25,000 fine for their violation of the Act.”

The state had sought a $25,000 fine per day the screen was in place.

Justice Mike Bolin, in a concurring opinion, wrote, “I question whether a fine in the total amount of $25,000 discourages such conduct by a public entity.”

“A single fine in this amount for an intentional violation of the statute, after over two years of litigation, seems to be a minute deterrence for the same or similar future conduct.” he continued.

Update 1:34:
In a press release, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall welcomed the decision, saying, “The Supreme Court’s ruling is a victory for the Alabama law which seeks to protect historical monuments. The City of Birmingham acted unlawfully when it erected barriers to obstruct the view of the 114-year-old Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Linn Park.”

Marshall also called this “a successful conclusion” to the case.

This is a breaking news update and may be updated.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Alabama’s KultureCity certifies Carnival as world’s first ‘sensory inclusive’ cruise line

It was announced this week that Carnival has become the first cruise line to be certified “sensory inclusive” by KultureCity, an internationally leading and Birmingham-based nonprofit dedicated to accessibility and inclusion for individuals with sensory and invisible abilities.

So far, six Carnival ships have been certified, with the rest of the fleet to follow by March.

All of Carnival’s guest-facing crew on certified ships have already been trained to understand and help a guest with a sensory and/or cognitive need.

Guest services and youth staff will stand ready to assist cruise line guests with sensory-related questions or issues relating to conditions such as Autism, ADHD, Down Syndrome and PTSD. KultureCity Sensory Bags can be checked out for the duration of the cruise on a complimentary and first-come, first-served basis. Each bag contains items to help calm, relax and manage sensory overload, and include comfortable noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, a visual feeling thermometer and a KultureCity VIP lanyard to help the staff easily identify a guest.

To spread awareness about the new offering, Carnival has released at least one video featuring actor Christopher Gorham, a member of the KultureCity board of directors.

Watch:

KultureCity has partnered with several entertainment related venues, such as stadiums and amusement parks, to foster more sensory inclusive, fun locations. As recently as the past few weeks for example, the University of Alabama Athletics Department received a sensory inclusive certification for Bryant-Denny Stadium.

RELATED: Innovating good: How an Alabama nonprofit, KultureCity is creating a world of acceptance for individuals with sensory needs

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

