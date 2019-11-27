Alabama’s KultureCity certifies Carnival as world’s first ‘sensory inclusive’ cruise line

It was announced this week that Carnival has become the first cruise line to be certified “sensory inclusive” by KultureCity, an internationally leading and Birmingham-based nonprofit dedicated to accessibility and inclusion for individuals with sensory and invisible abilities.

So far, six Carnival ships have been certified, with the rest of the fleet to follow by March.

All of Carnival’s guest-facing crew on certified ships have already been trained to understand and help a guest with a sensory and/or cognitive need.

Guest services and youth staff will stand ready to assist cruise line guests with sensory-related questions or issues relating to conditions such as Autism, ADHD, Down Syndrome and PTSD. KultureCity Sensory Bags can be checked out for the duration of the cruise on a complimentary and first-come, first-served basis. Each bag contains items to help calm, relax and manage sensory overload, and include comfortable noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, a visual feeling thermometer and a KultureCity VIP lanyard to help the staff easily identify a guest.

To spread awareness about the new offering, Carnival has released at least one video featuring actor Christopher Gorham, a member of the KultureCity board of directors.

Watch:

KultureCity has partnered with several entertainment related venues, such as stadiums and amusement parks, to foster more sensory inclusive, fun locations. As recently as the past few weeks for example, the University of Alabama Athletics Department received a sensory inclusive certification for Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn