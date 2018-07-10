Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Primary runoff will test Alabama Republicans’ ability to forgive political sins 8 hours ago / Opinion
U.S. Rep. Roby: House takes steps to rebuild our military 9 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Wait, now Alabama Senator Doug Jones was always ‘adamantly pro-choice’? 10 hours ago / Opinion
Here’s what happened when I took my Airbnb guest to Alabama’s National Lynching Memorial 11 hours ago / Video
2 more people bitten by foxes in Alabama 12 hours ago / News
Why the Supreme Court’s labor union decision is a win for freedom and education 13 hours ago / Opinion
Atlanta company to construct data center in Birmingham 14 hours ago / News
Fighting violent crime is a hallmark issue for Attorney General Steve Marshall 14 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama commerce secretary continues to speak out against tariffs 15 hours ago / News
Alabama dismisses linebacker VanDarius Cowan from team 16 hours ago / News
Man dies after apprehension by Montgomery police dog 17 hours ago / News
7 Things: Brett Kavanaugh is your next Supreme Court Justice — President Trump trolls Alabama Sen. Doug Jones — Troy King files frivolous ethics complaint — and more  17 hours ago / Analysis
Challenger files ethics complaint against Alabama attorney general; complaint called ‘desperate ploy of a flailing campaign’ 18 hours ago / News
A millennial’s view of negative political advertising 1 day ago / Opinion
Mobile athlete brings home two medals in her second national Special Olympics appearance 1 day ago / News
Yellow stripes, dead armadillos and Alabama’s Doug Jones 1 day ago / Opinion
OUCH: Alabama ranked one of the worst states in the country to start a business 1 day ago / News
Alabama man tackled, arrested after taking over church pulpit 1 day ago / News
Man arrested in Mississippi carjacking, Alabama killing 1 day ago / Uncategorized
Should sex offenders be able to adopt? 2 days ago / Opinion
9 hours ago

U.S. Rep. Roby: House takes steps to rebuild our military

Over the last year and a half, our unified government has taken big steps to unleash our economy and foster growth here in the United States. Because of this work, our economy is strong today. In fact, since the enactment of our historic tax overhaul six months ago, more than one million new jobs have been created. Because of this work, businesses are growing, Americans are working, and our economy is strong.

Now, we must do the work required to ensure that our military is strong, too, especially after the damaging sequestration cuts and funding limitations put into place by the Obama Administration. As a member of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, I have been grateful to have a seat at the table  as we’ve worked to properly fund our military through H.R. 6157, the Department of Defense Appropriations Act, which recently passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 359-49.

I was proud to vote in favor of the legislation, and I spoke on the House floor to urge my colleagues to support it, too. Alabama’s Second District is home to two of our nation’s finest military installations, Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base in Montgomery, and Fort Rucker down in the Wiregrass. I am especially glad that this funding bill provides the resources to support their critical missions.

H.R. 6157 contains an overall amount of $674.6 billion in military funding. This amount covers important funding for Army Aviation programs important to Fort Rucker, including resources for four additional Lakota helicopters, 58 additional Blackhawk helicopters, and 66 additional Apache helicopters. The bill also provides support for other key Alabama programs, including additional funding for a total of three Littoral Combat Ships that are built in Mobile, resources to upgrade the Stryker Vehicle, and strong funding for missile programs, including THAAD, Hellfire, and LRASM. Also importantly, the bill allocates funding for 93 F-35 aircraft, some of which will soon be flown by the 187th Fighter Wing at Dannelly Field in Montgomery.

This bill is of critical importance to our national security and the missions in Alabama’s Second District. By passing this legislation, the House has kept our promise to rebuild our military and support our servicemembers. I’d like to share a few more reasons why this bill is so very important.

First, it provides a 2.6 percent pay increase to our men and women in uniform – the largest raise they have received in nine years. Our servicemembers sacrifice their own personal safety to protect us, and they deserve this pay raise.

Second, the bill allocates $34.4 billion for the Defense Health Program so troops, their families, and retirees can receive the care they need. This program includes funding for cancer research, psychological health research, and more.

Third, it addresses our military readiness problem. It is no secret that our military faced damaging cuts under the Obama Administration that have significantly hindered readiness. This bill makes investments in training, maintenance, and other military readiness programs.

Fourth, the bill upgrades our military equipment. The legislation provides more than $145 billion to upgrade and secure military equipment across all branches of the military, including replenishing our Naval fleet.

Fifth, this legislation supports counterterrorism efforts. The bill directs funding towards our military’s current operations against terrorist organizations by supporting additional personnel, facilities, and equipment. Our country still faces real and serious threats across the globe, and it is imperative that we enable the Pentagon to not only plan for today, but to be prepared for emerging threats around the world.

The bottom line is that the Fiscal Year 2019 Defense funding bill continues our efforts to rebuild our military after several years of harmful cuts and hollowing out. Now, we are making sure the military has the tools and resources it needs to rebuild. One of Congress’ most fundamental constitutional duties is to “provide for the common defense.” This important legislation fulfills that responsibility and ensures that our military not only remains the tip of the spear, but that it grows stronger and well-equipped to face whatever challenges come our way.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

8 hours ago

Primary runoff will test Alabama Republicans’ ability to forgive political sins

Every person – and more so, if we’re absorbing campaign advertising, every politician – has transgressed.

As we all know, some transgressions are easy to atone for and others are not so easy. Political transgressions are, by all accounts, among the most difficult to atone for, but we will see about that in next Tuesday’s primary election runoff.

At least four of the Republican candidates facing a primary challenger have done something “bad”, at least in the eyes of certain conservative Alabama voters.

240
Keep reading 240 WORDS

Their sins are these: Bobby Bright and Steve Marshall were formerly Democrats, Troy King has fairly obvious relations to gambling interests, and Martha Roby withdrew her official endorsement for President Trump during his campaign.

Bobby Bright was not only a Democrat, but he supported the house speakership of progressive matriarch Nancy Pelosi.

Attorney General Steve Marshall converted in 2011 but still at one time belonged to the party of Barack Obama, a reality which Marshall’s challenger, former Attorney General Troy King, and certainly an unknown number of conservative voters, find entirely disqualifying.

Troy King has denied taking campaign contributions tied to gambling interests, but there sure is a lot of smoke. According to Al.com, he is affiliated with a company for which he registered “…five patents for a class II gambling machine that simulates a craps table.”

Rep. Martha Roby committed a mortal sin in failing to support the president’s election, which her primary challengers were sure would lead to her political death.

Even still, she has been able to weather the storm so far, perhaps with the forgiveness President Trump has granted to her in the form of his endorsement.

Results from this primary runoff will deliver several key indications on where Alabama conservatives are, and among them will be an indication of their capacity to forgive political shortcomings but more importantly, how effectively the candidates have expiated their sins through demonstrations of fidelity to President Trump.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

Show less
10 hours ago

Wait, now Alabama Senator Doug Jones was always ‘adamantly pro-choice’?

During the 2017 special election, the Alabama media was hell-bent on telling Alabama voters that Sen. Doug Jones was a moderate. You could justify not voting for Roy Moore because Jones wasn’t for “full term abortion” (because the phrase doesn’t exist or something).

It was a sham and we all knew it, including his enablers in the press.

Now, his supporters are outright saying Jones is adamantly pro-choice.

This is from former Huntsville Times’ reporter Bob Lowry:

Why this matters:

102
Keep reading 102 WORDS

This is what liberals knew, or thought, about Doug Jones all along. They were OK with the subterfuge.

They also knew that he could never get elected if he were honest about where he and his base stand on this issue, so they allowed the wiggle room.

His base is full of abortion fetishists, so Jones is in a conundrum. If he votes “YES” on Trump’s nominee, he is betraying them. If he votes “NO” he is truly toast and his 2020 opponents know it.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
11 hours ago

Here’s what happened when I took my Airbnb guest to Alabama’s National Lynching Memorial

I rent my bus out on Airbnb in Montgomery and my guest from California, Dr. Alison Borkowska, let me film our visit to the National Lynching Memorial, formally known as the National Memorial for Peace and Justice.

The memorial made a profound impact on us both and sparked worthwhile conversations with other visitors.

WATCH:

Chason Smitherman, Sr. is an Alabama filmmaker and owns the production company Grow 334 

1

Show less
12 hours ago

2 more people bitten by foxes in Alabama

Alabama officials say two people have been bitten by foxes, and concerns about such attacks and rabies are growing.

The state Department of Public Health tells news outlets in a Monday statement that both bites were reported in Robertsdale.

109
Keep reading 109 WORDS

A fox attacked a teenager and her dog at a park Friday.

The next day one attacked a man as he sat in his wheelchair outside his apartment. Both were being treated at a hospital.

The statement says officials believe it was the same fox in both attacks.

A Robertsdale animal control officer caught a fox, which died.

It was taken to a laboratory for rabies testing, but the results have not been confirmed.

The statement says five people in Baldwin County have been bitten by rabid foxes since May 21.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
13 hours ago

Why the Supreme Court’s labor union decision is a win for freedom and education


Listen to the 10 min audio

Read the transcript:                        

UNION MANDATE STRUCK DOWN BY SUPREME COURT

TOM LAMPRECHT:  Harry, one of the final decisions of the latest term of the Supreme Court came out about a week ago. It ruled that government workers cannot be compelled to contribute to labor unions. The 5-4 decision in Janus v. AFSCME scrapped a 41-year-old ruling that allowed states to require public employees to pay fees to unions, the so-called “fair share fees.”

World Magazine came out with an op-ed piece talking about the fact that this is a great boost for school choice advocates. Why? Well, former Florida governor, Jeb Bush, founder and president of the Foundation for Excellence in Education, puts it this way: the court’s decision provides parents, educators and reformers the opportunity to overcome two of the biggest obstacles to transforming education in America — the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers. Experts say this will have positive implications for those who are advocating school choice.

DR. REEDER: Tom, one of the most powerful instruments in politics are the contributions that come from unions in general. What this ruling dealt with are the unions that exist in the public sphere — that is, the sector of government and government employees. 

1285
Keep reading 1285 WORDS


And the ruling then extends itself that they cannot coerce their members into joining and paying the fees. Well, if they have the fees, then they have the unbelievable cache of money that they can use to advance their agenda, which they sell as being an asset to the teachers and to those who are in the public-school system.

NEW RULES MAY MEAN NEW FREEDOM FOR TEACHERS AND PARENTS

And so now they’re told you can’t make teachers join and that means you can’t take their fees. Historically, every teacher had to pay whether you joined or not and, of course, the coffers then allowed them to have an outsized influence on the political process — particularly, by the way, the Democratic Party has captured the money from these unions. I am aware of literally dozens that do not want to be a part of such a union and for them to be in a position where they’re not punished and they do not have to participate, this ruling now opens the door for them to “declare their independence” from these controlling unions.

Tom, let me put it in a very positive way: I actually live in an area where there are a number of excellent public schools. And one of the reasons that there are a number of excellent public schools is that parents have gotten involved and the reason they’ve gotten involved is the public schools are serving — unlike yesterday’s program where we saw the public schools disenfranchising parents and their families and furthering the LGBTQ agenda in Virginia and in Pennsylvania — I’ve seen here a number of our districts actually attempt to work with the parents and respond to the parents.

We’ve had administrators and we’ve had teachers that are not only gifted but highly committed to their calling and properly supported by parents and, therefore, there are certain school systems that people really want to be a part of as well as charter schools that are advancing the cause of education in at least somewhat of a beneficial curriculum and outcome.

WHAT WILL THE RESULTS BE IN THE POLITICAL ARENA?

I think this ruling is going to have potentially significant outcome, not only because the cache of money that’s been available to buy influence and then the political parties that have made use of that to accomplish their ends and declare that, “Oh, well, all the people in the public-school system support us and the unions support us.” No, there is a small group of people who control the unions that support you. Actually, many of the teachers are not voting for those candidates.

And so that money is now going to be removed because these teachers are not going to have to join and they’re not going to have to give their dues. I think you’re going to see some significant movement in terms of teachers, administrators, the increase of school choice in some form or fashion, whether it’s vouchers or charter schools.

I think you’re going to see all of that, which only portends for a brighter future for the possibility of electing the kind of leadership you need for the public-school systems in the school commissions and the school councils. And then, also, that teachers are going to be able to vote with their feet, and vote with their heart and vote with their lives in terms of what they think needs to be done for the lives of the children. Now the sociologists that are in control of these unions with their cultural agenda are going to be disenfranchised. This is really interesting how this headline ties into what we looked at yesterday.

TRUMP ENDS OBAMA-ERA AFFIRMATIVE ACTION GUIDANCES

TOM LAMPRECHT:  Harry, let me also bring up another story out of World Magazine. “The Trump administration will encourage schools not to consider race in admissions, a move that reverses Obama-era guidelines on affirmative action. The Justice Department just recently rescinded seven policy guidances from the Education Department’s Civil Rights Division and restored Bush-era policies of race-neutral admissions. This out of The New York Times.”

DR. REEDER: What’s really interesting, personally, I just want you to know, Tom, I have vacillated on this issue because there is little doubt in my mind that, in the Jim Crow era of the “separate but equal,” the notion that equal resources were available to everyone is just demonstrably and objectively proven wrong. Does there need to be some kind of catch-up on that? Yes.

DOES THIS LEAVE ROOM FOR BETTER CHANGE IN EQUALITY?

However, I have been persuaded — and, by the way, by some African-American brothers — that many of them sense that this actually contributes to a paternalistic racism that, unless we change these metrics, you can’t succeed. I know that that’s not true because we’re all made in the image of God and so I fully reject that.

I actually think that what you may see in this decision is perhaps an exceptional explosion of advancement of education across the board into every segment of our society because we all are being challenged that we all can respond to the curriculum and you can succeed. And, when you put the effort in and succeed, it doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, you are going to be affirmed and rewarded according to your commitment to compete, according to your commitment to improve and according to your commitment to mature. And the places where it has already been applied, we’ve already seen that in those educational institutions.

And then, when people are looking at each other in the community, they aren’t looking at segments that have come through a different portal, but they are looking at one another who, as a group, have made this progress together under the same challenges. I think that will actually produce more unity in our country, which of course is something I love for and desire. And not just, of course, is something I long for and desire — it’s something I would call all of our listeners to promote as well — is that what we would develop in this country is an ideal of what it means to function with virtue and value, embrace what is good and beautiful and true and encourage one another through that process together as Americans who aren’t defined by any ethnicity or any race, but are defined by a certain set of virtues and values.

BRINGING GOD INTO THE CAUSE HELPS US BENEFIT SOCIETY AS A WHOLE

And I believe those are best supported and only rightly supported by God’s common grace and the influence of Christianity which promotes public policies and virtues and values whereby humanity flourishes, establishing the sanctity of life, the sanctity of sexuality, the sanctity of marriage, the sanctity of work and the sanctity of equality — not that we’re all interchangeable, but that we all stand on the same ground before God, and we all stand having been made in the image of God and we all stand with certain inalienable rights from God which are liberty, life and the pursuit of happiness.

It’s not the guarantee of a government check for the government’s definition of happiness in the arenas of life, but the government protecting life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and then, everyone on the same level playing field, moves toward that pursuit of happiness with the values and virtues that permeate the culture and God-ordained institutions that are foundational for life.

Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin, editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News, who has transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and whose work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.

Show less