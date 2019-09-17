Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Daphne Mayor Haygood: Gas tax, toll bridge a ‘one-two punch’ — ‘We’re already a net donor to the system’ 21 mins ago / News
7 Things: Tuscaloosa police officer killed on duty, Doug Jones is a loyal Democrat soldier, more jobs for Alabama and more … 2 hours ago / Analysis
Tuscaloosa PD officer, Army veteran, shot and killed in line of duty — ‘He was a hero’ 3 hours ago / News
Dismukes pledges to join House Freedom Caucus if elected in AL-02 3 hours ago / Politics
Celebrating Constitution Day 5 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Living Life On Purpose with Matt Wilson Episode 8: Interview with John Merrill 5 hours ago / Podcasts
Alabama Forestry Association endorses Brad Mendheim for state Supreme Court 17 hours ago / News
Alabama’s Tony Cochran launches new initiative to help grow small businesses 17 hours ago / News
Bradley Byrne previews attacks that are sure to come against Tommy Tuberville 20 hours ago / Analysis
Tuberville: Alabamians ‘trust football coaches a heck of a lot more than they trust politicians’ 20 hours ago / Politics
Mondays for Moms: Let them be little 21 hours ago / Lifestyle
EPA: Proposed deal with Mobile company would reduce air pollution 22 hours ago / News
A note from the author of ‘Better Than Them, The Unmaking of an Alabama Racist’ 23 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Jones called ‘faithful soldier for Chuck Schumer’ after opening door to Kavanaugh impeachment 23 hours ago / News
Byrne: Rural Alabama worth fighting for 24 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Don’t let this exclusive race experience pass your group by 1 day ago / Sponsored
Dominique Wilkins to speak at Alabama Economic Growth Summit 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Another questionable allegation against Kavanaugh, Biden praises Jones in Alabama, now Zeigler wants an elected ALDOT director and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Boeing ‘increasingly concerned’ about ICBM replacement program; Alabama jobs at stake 1 day ago / News
Doug Jones: If Brett Kavanaugh lied to the Senate committee, he ‘can be impeached for that’ 1 day ago / News
Dismukes pledges to join House Freedom Caucus if elected in AL-02

State Representative Will Dismukes (R-Prattville) on Monday pledged that he will join the U.S. House Freedom Caucus if he wins election to Alabama’s 2nd congressional district in 2020.

The Freedom Caucus is generally considered the furthest-right caucus within the ranks of House Republicans. Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) was the organization’s first chair, and Congressman Mark Meadows (R-NC) is currently in the process of turning over leadership of the caucus to Congressman Andy Biggs (R-AZ).

There are approximately 30 members of the caucus. From Alabama, Congressmen Mo Brooks (AL-05) and Gary Palmer (AL-06) are Freedom Caucus members.

These are the types of colleagues Dismukes hopes to emulate if voters send him from Goat Hill to Capitol Hill.

“I believe that the members of the Freedom Caucus are the strongest conservatives in Washington, and if that is true then that is where I belong,” Dismukes said in a statement to Yellowhammer News.

Dismukes currently represents District 88 in the Alabama House of Representatives. This includes portions of Autauga and Elmore counties.

“Freedom Caucus members like Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, and Alabama’s own Mo Brooks are the kind of representatives I want to emulate in Congress,” he stressed.

“The Freedom Caucus stands strong for limited government and reducing wasteful spending,” Dismukes continued. “They understand that the fight we’re having in this country right now over socialism is nothing less than a fight for the soul of this nation. The Freedom Caucus is on the right side of that fight, and I look forward to joining their ranks.”

He concluded, “I care more about standing up for conservative principles than I do currying favor with lobbyists and other DC interests. I think I will have that in common with the other members of the caucus. I am thrilled to see where new chairman Rep. Andy Biggs takes the group. He is a strong representative who I look forward to befriending.”

Alabama’s Second Congressional District seat is being vacated by the retirement of Congresswoman Martha Roby (R-AL).

Wiregrass business titan Jeff Coleman, former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) and former Attorney General Troy King are among the candidates in this 2020 Republican primary, along with Dismukes.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Daphne Mayor Haygood: Gas tax, toll bridge a 'one-two punch' — 'We're already a net donor to the system'

Last week, State Sen. Chris Elliott (R-Daphne) was removed from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II) Committee by Gov. Kay Ivey and replaced with State Sen. Vivian Davis Figures (D-Mobile).

That committee focused on funding for local transportation issues, like turn lanes, roundabouts, etc., as it pertained to state roads. The move by Ivey was believed to be a response to Elliott’s outspoken criticism of the now “dead” proposal of a new I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge project financed in part by toll revenue.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Monday, Daphne Mayor Dane Haygood reacted to the news and any concerns that further retributive measures could be forthcoming. He also noted that his municipality was an overwhelming “net donor” to the state, particularly regarding the Rebuild Alabama Act’s gas tax increase.

“We certainly hope with being a net donor to this Rebuild Alabama gas tax that we will be the recipient,” Haygood said on “The Jeff Poor Show” during a remote broadcast from Mobile. “That’s how it was sold to us. ‘Hey, we’re going to be able to help your area with road projects given that you’re a strong net donor to the state. That remains to be seen if it comes to fruition.”

Haygood explained how the initial gas tax hike and the toll bridge combined exacerbated a situation where the city of Daphne was already giving more than it was taking from the state of Alabama.

“We’re looking at it from a local perspective,” he said. “State leaders have to look statewide. But you still have to give a nod to where you are generating the revenue from and make sure those are taken care of. I think at the end of the day, that’s the one-two punch. If you want to call the Rebuild Alabama gas tax a body blow, then this toll bridge concept where there is inequity with the rest of the state. We’re already a net donor to the system.”

“And that’s true in several areas,” Haygood continued. “You look at it in schools. You look at it in the form of some of the new internet taxation that is occurring. At the end of the date, you can certainly tolerate being a net donor to the state and making sure we’re taking care of all of our problems. And look, I was a supporter of the Rebuild Alabama gas tax and the state’s concerns. However, I was not a fan of the two local buckets because they created more disparity — the county and the municipal bucket that was there. You know, Daphne is only going to get back $177,000 of the $2.2 million we’re estimated to send away.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of "The Jeff Poor Show" from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

7 Things: Tuscaloosa police officer killed on duty, Doug Jones is a loyal Democrat soldier, more jobs for Alabama and more …

7. Three states target vaping

  • Even though the Center for Disease Control has downgraded the number of people impacted by vaping-related illnesses, we are still in the middle of a full-blown moral panic with California, New York and Michigan getting in on the action to solve the crisis.
  • Michigan and New York have targeted all flavored vaping flavors, while California is targeting black market vape sales, instituting a $20 million state-run advertising campaign and looking to raise taxes on it.

6. Iran could be to blame for Saudi Arabia attack

  • President Donald Trump has said that he wants to “avoid” a war with Iran, but it’s likely that Iran is responsible for the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil supply.
  • Iran has denied any involvement with the attacks, and Trump said that there won’t be any retaliation from the United States until there’s “definitive proof” that Iran is at fault.

5. Tommy Tuberville says he is running for the right reasons — Bradley Byrne disagrees

  • While appearing on Fox Business’ “Varney & Co.” former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville said that in Alabama, “they trust football coaches a heck of a lot more than they trust politicians,” and he emphasized that he’s running for Senate “for the right reasons.”
  • His primary opponent U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) disagrees and believes voters will as well because he is trying to draw a contrast between Tuberville’s reasons for running and his saying, “I’m not running for this seat because I got bored and needed something to do,” and, “I’ve spent most of my life serving. I want to help the people of this great state.”

4. More jobs for Alabama through Lockheed Martin

  • On Monday, Lockheed Martin announced that its Courtland facility will get two new buildings for assembling and testing hypersonic programs, which will add 72 new jobs in Courtland.
  • Huntsville will see 200 new management and engineering jobs through Lockheed Martin for the new hypersonic programs, and it’s expected that there will be more jobs created in the future through this program.

3. Tommy Battle has made a new case for Space Command

  • After it was announced that Lockheed Martin will be locating its hypersonic defense program in Huntsville, Mayor Tommy Battle reemphasized why Redstone Arsenal is the best choice for the new U.S. Space Command.
  • Battle said that Redstone has the “world’s most advanced capabilities in aerospace, space and missile defense, and space exploration are already here.” He added that Huntsville has “become the nation’s epicenter for rocket engines, cyber security, and soon – hypersonics.”

2. Doug Jones silent on New York Times correction on Kavanaugh

  • U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) eagerly appeared on MSNBC where he said that the push for impeaching Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh is “inevitable” but he has been silent on the issue since the New York Times corrected their story to add that the alleged victim doesn’t think the allegation is true. Both of the earlier allegations against Kavanaugh were sketchy as well.
  • Though Jones hasn’t been shy about expressing his support of nearly every far-left Democratic effort, Jack Panel, the communications director of the Senate Leadership Fund, said that Jones’ support for impeachment on uncorroborated accusations “demonstrates Jones is merely a faithful soldier for Chuck Schumer and national Democrats, not a Senator for the people of Alabama.”

1. Tuscaloosa police officer killed on duty

  • Army veteran and 13-year Tuscaloosa Police Department veteran Dornell Cousette was shot and killed while serving a warrant, which marks the ninth police officer to be shot and the fourth police officer killed in Alabama this year.
  • The unnamed 20-year-old suspect fled after the shooting and was later arrested when he showed up at the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound he received. He was being persuaded for failure to appear in court on previous felony charges for robbery and assault.

Tuscaloosa PD officer, Army veteran, shot and killed in line of duty — 'He was a hero'

Tuscaloosa Police Department Investigator Dornell Cousette was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday evening. The suspected gunman is in custody.

According to WBRC, Cousette, 40, is a 13-year veteran of the department.

He was reportedly shot in the western part of Tuscaloosa while responding to the suspected location of a wanted individual.

After arriving at the residential location, Cousette identified that individual, who fled into the house.

Gunshots were exchanged inside the house, with Cousette and the suspect both reportedly being wounded.

The officer was in critical condition leaving the scene and subsequently passed away at a local hospital from his injuries.

Tuscaloosa assistant police chief Mitt Tubbs said, “He was a great officer, everyone loved him. You could tell by the number of people that arrived at the hospital. He was well thought of throughout the department. He was a hero.”

Cousette’s passing brought words of mourning and solidarity from around the Yellowhammer State, including Attorney General Steve Marshall and other police departments.

As of press time, no details about the suspected gunman had been released, except that he was in custody and had previously been wanted on felony charges.

Cousette, a veteran of the U.S. Army, is survived by two daughters and a fiancée.

You can view a Monday night press conference featuring Tubbs and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox here.

“We often take the heroes around us for granted,” Maddox said. “We believe them to be invincible. We believe that the safety we enjoy comes without sacrifice. Tonight let us give thanks for the heroes of the Tuscaloosa Police Department. Let us give thanks for Investigator Cousette.”

Read more from WBRC and The Tuscaloosa News.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Celebrating Constitution Day

What a privilege it is to celebrate Constitution Day! On this day 232 years ago, our Founders gathered in Philadelphia to sign the Constitution – setting in motion a system of government that would safeguard liberty, create conditions for prosperity and promote the cultivation of virtue.

The role that state courts play in protecting our constitutional rights is often overlooked. When Americans go to court, the vast majority go to a state court. In fact, state courts handle approximately 95% of the nation’s judicial workload. Most people seeking legal relief never have their case reviewed by a federal court, even in weighty matters like criminal cases or the termination of parental rights. As a result, the state courts – which are required to apply federal law as well as state law – are where federal constitutional rights are often enforced.

Our Founders understood the importance of the state courts and incorporated them into the constitutional design. At the Constitutional Convention, our Founders debated whether the Constitution should require the creation of federal courts below the U.S. Supreme Court. They ultimately reached the “Madisonian Compromise,” agreeing that Article III of the Constitution would empower, but not require, Congress to create lower federal courts. Our Founders were able to reach that agreement because they understood that, regardless of what Congress chose to do, the state courts would continue to be a strong force in our nation for the preservation of liberty.

At some points in American history, the state courts have been better defenders of liberty than the federal courts. For example, early state court decisions turned back the eugenics movement by upholding federal constitutional guarantees. That threat continued to be held at bay until the U.S. Supreme Court opened the door to forced sterilization in Buck v. Bell – an infamous decision that now stands in disrepute. In the 19th century, state courts provided strong resistance to enforcement of the Fugitive Slave Act, a federal law that required escaped slaves to be returned as property. Of course, state courts have also failed at times to protect constitutional rights, but those shortcomings do not diminish the duty that state courts have to uphold and protect those rights.

The state courts have a central role in protecting our values – and I take that role seriously as a Justice on the Supreme Court of Alabama. I hope you will join me today in giving thanks for the Constitution and the wisdom of our Founders in adopting that magnificent document.

Jay Mitchell is an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of Alabama.

Living Life On Purpose with Matt Wilson Episode 8: Interview with John Merrill

Have you ever wondered why anyone would run for public office? Let alone, do it more than once? Listen to John Merrill share his heart for serving others to learn more about one of the most powerful leaders in Alabama. The Alabama secretary of state discusses servant leadership and how he started from very humble beginnings to rise to his current role. There is a mindset that he describes that can help anyone move forward and achieved their desired level of achievement. Listen in!

Podcast (livinglifeonpurpose): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

