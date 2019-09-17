Dismukes pledges to join House Freedom Caucus if elected in AL-02

State Representative Will Dismukes (R-Prattville) on Monday pledged that he will join the U.S. House Freedom Caucus if he wins election to Alabama’s 2nd congressional district in 2020.

The Freedom Caucus is generally considered the furthest-right caucus within the ranks of House Republicans. Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) was the organization’s first chair, and Congressman Mark Meadows (R-NC) is currently in the process of turning over leadership of the caucus to Congressman Andy Biggs (R-AZ).

There are approximately 30 members of the caucus. From Alabama, Congressmen Mo Brooks (AL-05) and Gary Palmer (AL-06) are Freedom Caucus members.

These are the types of colleagues Dismukes hopes to emulate if voters send him from Goat Hill to Capitol Hill.

“I believe that the members of the Freedom Caucus are the strongest conservatives in Washington, and if that is true then that is where I belong,” Dismukes said in a statement to Yellowhammer News.

Dismukes currently represents District 88 in the Alabama House of Representatives. This includes portions of Autauga and Elmore counties.

“Freedom Caucus members like Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, and Alabama’s own Mo Brooks are the kind of representatives I want to emulate in Congress,” he stressed.

“The Freedom Caucus stands strong for limited government and reducing wasteful spending,” Dismukes continued. “They understand that the fight we’re having in this country right now over socialism is nothing less than a fight for the soul of this nation. The Freedom Caucus is on the right side of that fight, and I look forward to joining their ranks.”

He concluded, “I care more about standing up for conservative principles than I do currying favor with lobbyists and other DC interests. I think I will have that in common with the other members of the caucus. I am thrilled to see where new chairman Rep. Andy Biggs takes the group. He is a strong representative who I look forward to befriending.”

Alabama’s Second Congressional District seat is being vacated by the retirement of Congresswoman Martha Roby (R-AL).

Wiregrass business titan Jeff Coleman, former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) and former Attorney General Troy King are among the candidates in this 2020 Republican primary, along with Dismukes.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn