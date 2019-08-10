Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Baldwin County ‘Mega Site’ getting $5M in improvements from Alabama Power, CSX

The South Alabama Mega Site is getting $5 million in improvements, thanks to a new state program and Alabama Power and CSX Transportation.

The Baldwin County Commission recently temporarily transferred ownership of the 3,000-acre property to the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance. The BCEDA is authorized to participate in the new Growing Alabama state tax credit program. That Alabama Department of Commerce program allows private companies and individuals to get a dollar-for-dollar tax credit for investing in preparation and infrastructure improvements to industrial sites.

Alabama Power and CSX are investing $5 million to:

  • Create a CSX rail spur off of the rail line that runs along the southern border of the site.
  • Grade 200 acres of the property.
  • Create a 1 million-square-foot building pad.

“This is going to help the clients that we bring to the site visualize their location,” said Lee Lawson, president and CEO of the BCEDA. “The location that we’ve chosen to do all of the work on is really the sweet spot of our site where a lot of projects have gravitated toward, so we really feel like it will truly enhance our marketability.”

Improvements will put Baldwin County ‘Mega Site’ in the fast lane for economic growth from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said the property stands out among what Alabama has to offer.

“The Baldwin County Mega Site is certainly in a class of its own,” Canfield said. “I think that these upgrades and infrastructure are going to do nothing but make it more marketable and create more opportunities for this part of Alabama. We’re very hopeful about its future.”

Patrick Murphy, vice president of Marketing and Economic Development at Alabama Power, said this fits into Alabama Power’s long-standing economic development mission.

“Something we constantly strive to do in the communities that we serve and work with is having prepared product, so by the additional investment being made in that community on that site just elevates that site to be one of the most marketable mega sites in the whole Southeast,” he said.

“We just want to continue those partnerships we have,” Murphy added. “We’ve been blessed to be in this state for 100 years doing economic development and working with our allies at the state and local level. It’s all about ultimate product you have and we’re confident this will enhance the opportunities for Baldwin County and the state of Alabama.”

The South Alabama Mega Site has been in the running for several big projects that ended up choosing other locations. Lawson said you can’t celebrate coming in second place in the site selection process, so the hope is the improvements will lead to a win.

“We’ve had a lot of great companies look at it,” Lawson said. “We’ve been close. That just gives us validation that we’re doing the right things and we’ve got the site in a great spot.”

Canfield said getting sites ready for development can be a challenge in some areas of the state and the Growing Alabama program is aimed at helping communities get assistance from corporate partners.

“There’s a lot of land in Alabama,” he said. “Sometimes not all of it is very cost-effective in terms of economic development products.”

The Baldwin County Commission purchased the property now known as the South Alabama Mega Site in 2012, bordered by Interstate 65 to the north and CSX railroad tracks to the south. That railroad gives a direct link to the Port of Mobile, a main economic and trade link to the rest of the world.

“The South Alabama Mega Site is a designated CSX Select Site, which is a development-ready property that has met a rigorous list of criteria,” said Shantel Davis, CSX vice president of Real Estate and Facilities. “Now with the site enhancements planned by BCEDA, the door is open wider for companies looking to build a rail-served manufacturing operation.”

The property is also a certified AdvantageSite by the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama, meaning all of the necessary steps have been taken to ensure it is ready for a company to start construction immediately.

The new improvements will build on the other certifications the site has earned.

“This is a win-win for Baldwin County in getting these enhancements that will also boost the profile, the value and the attractiveness of our site to potential companies looking for a new site,” Baldwin County Commission Chairman Skip Gruber said.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Sloss Tech is evidence of Birmingham’s vibrant innovation economy

Members of Birmingham’s startup community, innovation economy and tech-based companies gathered at Sloss Tech and made it emphatically clear that the tech ecosystem in the Magic City is, well, magical.

Even Mayor Randall Woodfin likened what is happening in the innovation economy in Birmingham today to the steel industry boom that gave the city its nickname more than a century ago.

“I’m putting the whole innovative and tech space on your shoulders, but I’m pushing you and cheering you on the entire way because the city of Birmingham needs you,” Woodfin told the sold-out audience at the Lyric Theatre on Aug. 2.

Sloss Tech showcases Birmingham’s emerging technology and innovation ecosystem from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Woodfin said Birmingham’s economy emerged from one based on steel to a diversified one in health care, financial services and manufacturing. Today, Woodfin said technology is disrupting all those industries and it’s important that Birmingham learn how to marry the two.

“You all are the disruptors, in a positive way, for the trajectory of the way we need to take the city of Birmingham,” he said.

For instance, he said Birmingham needs to “double-down and triple-down” on biotech, biomedicine and personalized medicine enabled by technology and innovation. The same is true for manufacturing, using the assets the city has – in particular, its unparalleled transportation infrastructure – to enhance that industry.

Woodfin talked about his own stumbles – failing the bar before becoming a lawyer and losing his first run for elected office before eventually becoming mayor of Birmingham – before encouraging those at Sloss Tech.

“As it relates to the economy of this city, you all in this room are responsible for this city’s future,” he said. “There will be stumbles. You will fail. You will lose. But you will get back up because the city of Birmingham needs you.”

Woodfin’s address ended up being the perfect scene-setter for a day when Birmingham’s tech leaders celebrated successes, launched startups and spoke frankly about shortcomings.
Successes celebrated included Wyndy, the babysitting app Tommy Mayfield founded in 2017 to make it easier for parents to find, hire and pay a trusted babysitter. Mayfield said the company has received another round of funding that will enable it to add staff and expand its geographic footprint.

Mayfield was on the startup panel that talked about what Birmingham is doing right and what it could be doing better to support startups. For instance, offering its thousands of employees access to the Wyndy app or babysitting credits would be a great benefit to the employees and directly support a local startup, he said.

A trio of Shipt employees used Sloss Tech to launch their new company, Linq. The company allows people to digitally share business card information through their phones without having to download an app.

Elliott Potter, one of the co-founders, said they were inspired by Sloss Tech a year ago to have a new product ready by this year’s event. He said they never dreamed they would have their own panel to help kick off this year’s Sloss Tech.

“We’ve gotten the best business feedback we’ve ever gotten,” Potter said. “This was our public debut. All of the feedback we’ve gotten today is absolutely crucial.”

Potter said the team will make adjustments to the program based on the feedback they received.

“It’s been an awesome journey and a lot of fun,” he said.

The three continue to work at Shipt, which supports them as they pursue their own startup plans. It’s an example of how the Birmingham tech economy is perpetuating itself by fostering new startups.

“The tech ecosystem in Birmingham in general is very much supportive; collaborative and synergistic,” Potter said. “We’re just happy to be riding the wave.”

Sloss Tech did make it clear, however, that more can be done to ensure everyone who wants to ride that wave can do so. The women in technology panel was real and raw in highlighting that Birmingham, like other cities, can do more to be inclusive, especially when it comes to women.

That’s the kind of open talk organizers TechBirmingham and Telegraph wanted with Sloss Tech.

Deon Gordon, president of TechBirmingham, said Birmingham is a city that has proved it may not get inclusion right the first time, but it has the wherewithal to keep working at it until it does.

TechBirmingham is using a grant from the National Center for Women and Information Technology to recruit, retain and advance women from K-12 and higher education through industry and entrepreneurial careers.

Organizations like TechBirmingham are sowing other seeds to address the city’s future needs in the tech economy.

Gordon pointed to a new coding initiative TechBirmingham is rolling out in 12 city schools this year. It will include professional development for teachers, access to equipment and curriculum for students and the creation of an Advanced Placement program for those who excel in the program.

“Those three things right there, research tells us, can really not just help move needles, but start to move mountains in terms of kids and their proficiency and their self-efficacy,” Gordon said. “Do they believe they can do this? Do they believe that they have a future in STEM and in coding?”

Gordon said it’s important to let young people know there are futures in the industry that don’t require programming or even coding skills.

“Everybody has a role to play in this and to the degree that we can illuminate those various roles and how they tie into this larger tech ecosystem, we will be much better for it,” he said.

Sloss Tech offered much to take in, which keynote speaker Alexis Ohanian pointed out. He said one of the key traits he looks for in a startup’s founder is relentlessness because that speaks to the drive and understanding he or she has for what it is they are undertaking.

The co-founder of Reddit and now an avid investor in startups said there is much to like about what is happening in Birmingham today. He said Birmingham seems to be a place that has talent, a lower cost of living, a high quality of life and a place that could foster startups on a grand scale.

“It’s a very good time for the tech community here to be starting to thrive,” Ohanian told Alabama NewsCenter in an interview.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on strengths, challenges Birmingham faces as a tech startup hub from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

He said tech-enabled entrepreneurship is a powerful force in the world today that can help bring about important change.

“I do think talent is universally distributed, it’s just opportunity has not always been,” Ohanian said. “I think you can already see that starting to change in tech hubs like Birmingham.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Sensory garden gives students with diverse abilities a place to grow

Last year, the Early Learning Center (ELC) unveiled its first sensory room, giving students in its Preschool Autism Language and Social Skills program a calming space of their own to relax and refocus their minds. Now, the community outreach center for the College of Education at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) has added yet another resource to meet the needs of children with diverse abilities: a sensory garden complete with mud kitchen, raised planter boxes, and a pond.

“When we moved into the ELC, the garden area was overgrown. But I knew it could be a special place for our children,” says Deana Aumalis, who serves as the center’s director. “So seeing its transformation into a sensory garden that is both safe and enriching for our students is a dream come true.” Credit for that, she adds, goes to ELC budget analyst Alicia Wilkerson. “She took my vision and reached out to several community groups and units within the university to make this a reality for our children.”

Wilkerson has a long history of going above and beyond the call of duty to help the ELC better serve it community of tiny scholars. Not only was she an integral member of the team behind the aforementioned sensory room, but she was also responsible for recruiting a muralist to brighten up the center’s walls. So it was without hesitation that she accepted Aumalis’ invitation to head up the sensory garden project. “It was something that I kind of jumped on because, walking by and seeing it overgrown since I’ve worked here, I could see the potential,” says Wilkerson. “And after hearing Deana’s vision, I could see how it would look – even if I didn’t know where to start!”

Fortunately, finding space for the garden wasn’t an issue thanks to a , pre-existing courtyard beyond the center’s northside wall. But before the courtyard could be considered safe for use, its neglected pond would have to be remediated. Enter Kevin Patterson, a pond and pool expert whom Wilkerson found through a friend of a friend. “He kind of fell in love with our mission here at the ELC,” she says. “So he came out with his church group and they got the pond up and running, and built the right kind of fence so that the kids could see through it but not get too close to the water.”

Next up? Removing the courtyard’s “knee-high weeds,” leveling the ground, and preparing the soil for planting. “Randolph High School had reached out to us in the past about volunteering and this seemed like a perfect opportunity,” says Wilkerson. “They ended up sending about 25 of their students for three days of solid work, in addition to buying and donating the materials they used. They were really excited about the project and passionate about trying to make it safe for the kids.”

As for the final touches, they came courtesy of Daniel Jean and John MacLeod, landscapers with UAH Grounds Management. “They brought in the different types of mulch, they filled the planter boxes with soil and the kitchen with dirt and mud, and they added the bushes,” she says. “They also adjusted the benches to the proper height and leveled the pieces in the mud kitchen to make both areas more accessible.” Even now, she adds, “they still check on us and have really been big supporters.”

Come May the garden was officially ready for planting, a job Wilkerson had reserved for the center’s students. “The kids planted all the vegetables, the herbs, and the flowers, and are now following the full circle of the plants’ lives – tending them, watching them grow, and eating, touching, or smelling them,” she says. “It’s a full sensory experience that brings hands-on learning to them. And everyone takes something different from it depending on their interests.” She definitely has no shortage of helpers when it comes to watering. “I had to buy more watering cans because everyone wanted to water!” she says with a laugh. “Fortunately, we’re blessed to have so much that needs to be watered.”

The mud kitchen has also been a popular addition, and there is hope of adding musical equipment and a learning space in the near future. In the meantime, they’ve been able to purchase wheelbarrows and diggers, among other equipment, with a $2,500 grant the ELC received from Target earlier this year. “We’re so thankful for their support, because of course without funding, none of this would have been possible,” says Wilkerson. “Between them, Randolph, Kevin Patterson and his church group, and UAH Grounds Management, we have really hit the jackpot in terms of support. And seeing how much fun the kids are having has showed me that it was more than worth the time and effort that we all put into this fun and safe new space for them to explore.”

(Courtesy of The University of Alabama in Huntsville)

Alabama putting added horsepower behind rural economic development efforts

Rural economic development in Alabama is getting some personal attention from two experts with a track record in recruiting industry and adding jobs.

Brian Hilson steps into the newly-created role of rural development strategist at the Economic Development Association of Alabama. Hilson most recently was the president and CEO of the Birmingham Business Alliance. He held the same position at the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce prior to that.

On Monday, the Alabama Department of Commerce announced Brenda Tuck is the first to take on the new job of rural development manager at the state agency. Tuck previously served in Commerce’s Workforce Development Division as regional workforce council liaison. Prior to that, she served in economic development positions in Southwest Alabama, including Marengo, Dallas and Wilcox counties.

In her new role, Tuck will provide technical assistance to rural communities being considered for economic development projects. She will also provide ongoing assistance and training for rural communities seeking to enhance their competitiveness for new investment and jobs.

“Rural communities in Alabama can benefit from having a go-to person who can connect them with the resources they need to improve their economic development prospects,” Tuck said. “I look forward to working with the leaders from rural counties and communities across the state in this important role.”

In his job at EDAA, Hilson has been traveling around the state meeting with officials in the 40 of Alabama’s 67 counties where the population is 50,000 or less.

“This is something that has really never been done before in Alabama,” Hilson said.

Those visits are revealing common issues – some that are easier to fix than others.

“It’s really important to help everyone involved in economic development around the state understand the importance of our rural communities and how they’re performing, or not performing in economic development,” Hilson said. “Some are doing very well, some are kind of in the middle of the road and some have a long, long way to go to get properly organized and understand their assets.”

More resources helping develop, promote rural Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

At the EDAA Summer Conference on Monday, Hilson moderated a panel of companies who have found success in rural areas. David Holder, general manager of Southern operations for auto supplier Sanoh America, talked about how his company has expanded seven times in the past 19 years and grown with the automotive industry in the state. He said Scottsboro has been a partner in the company’s growth, helping with workforce, infrastructure, incentives and other issues.

Although Kimber Manufacturing is still ramping up its firearm assembly business in Troy, Scott Moore, the vice president of manufacturing, said working with local economic development officials has been a key to the early success at the plant.

Another perfect marriage appears to be between Thomasville and the Westervelt Company. Steve Metz is the plant manager of the Westervelt sawmill being built in the Clarke County community that will create 175 jobs.

Metz said he is constantly being asked by local officials if there is anything the company needs. Most of the time he said the company doesn’t need anything but, on the off-chance he mentions he does need something, it is provided almost immediately or a plan is put in place to provide it.

“The support you get from a local community is amazing,” Metz said.

Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day said he is glad to hear Westervelt feels welcome.

“We think it’s cool to be rural in Thomasville,” Day said. “If you want to do something special, really special, come to a rural community.”

Day said a plant like Westervelt can have a big impact on a small community like Thomasville. It’s a town where the plant manager is recognized in the grocery store and given a ‘thank you’ by a grandmother for giving her grandson a job.

Day said he’s heard lip service and seen studies done before to address the needs of rural Alabama. But something is different today.

“So many times, they did these beautiful studies and it told you some of the things they needed to do but those studies weren’t put into action,” he said. “I’m pleased to see it looks like now we’ve got a joint effort between the state, EDAA and many other organizations – folks like PowerSouthAlabama Power and others – focusing truly on rural development now.”

Day said Thomasville is proof that rural economic development is possible if a community is prepared to put in the time and effort.

“If we can do it 65 miles from the closest interstate, anybody can do it,” he said. “You’ve just got to put your nose to the grindstone and do what my grandfather used to say, ‘Keep your head down and keep plowing, son.’”

Hilson agreed that communities like Thomasville are examples of what’s possible.

“There is really plenty of that to go around, but it takes a lot of preparation for communities to do that – I’m talking about physical infrastructure, workforce, of course, but also leadership and those are the kinds of issues that we’re really focused on,” he said.

Putting communities in a position to be competitive is the focus.

“They can’t market themselves effectively until they’ve got a more marketable product,” Hilson said.

He said the EDAA rural development committee will be launching a pilot program in 2020 in which five rural areas of the state will get specialized attention to prepare them for economic development. Hilson said those initial pilot communities will likely be regional and not individual cities.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Work-based learning benefits potential employees and employers

Our unemployment rate is at a record low. Each month, we see reports that more and more people are gaining entry into the labor force. This is great for all Alabamians and our economy.

While this benefits our state as a whole, it can be challenging for businesses to find qualified employees. Many managers and business owners are searching for new ways to attract and retain those they need to keep their companies running at optimum staffing levels. At the same time, some potential employees are having a difficult time finding work because they need to upgrade their skill set.

One option available is the Work Based Learning (WBL) initiative offered via the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act. This is a federally-funded program designed to help individuals find good jobs and stay employed while unifying and enhancing the state’s employment, education and training programs. It is led by a regional board and is a partner entity of the Alabama Workforce Council.

Via WBL, young adults meeting certain requirements can receive valuable experience with companies that register to be a WBL job site. The goal is to promote the development of an individual’s good work habits and basic work skills by participating in a structured, paid, work-based learning activity.

Some of the WBL objectives include laying the foundation for sound at-work habits through meaningful assignments and improving the participant’s occupational and other basic skills through worksite experience. The WBL participant is under close supervision for the duration of the program.

After completion of the WBL program, participants can expect to have a better understanding of future employment or training options. Each person’s WBL activities are carefully reviewed to ensure that the expected goals and objectives are met.

Employers who choose to be a host site for a WBL program will reap the benefits of creating their own workforce pipeline without incurring the expenses of the participant’s wages. An employer gets to try out participants for employment for up to 390 hours free of charge. At the end of the 390 hours, if the employer wants to offer permanent employment to the participant, then the employer has the option to enroll the participant in On-the-Job Training for up to an additional 600 hours.

The On-the-Job Training program gives the participant an opportunity to learn additional job skills and specific duties required by that employer. Under OJT, employers are reimbursed for up to 50% of the participant’s hourly wages for the duration of the training period.

Work Based Learning provides a win-win-win for everyone involved. Participants gain valuable experience in employment, while employers get to know potential employees. Alabama benefits by gaining experienced workers.  WBL is also a component in achieving Gov. Kay Ivey’s AlabamaWorks Success Plus goal of adding 500,000 credentialed/degreed individuals to the state’s workforce by 2025.

WBL and OJT are just two of the many training opportunities available for people of all ages and backgrounds that also offer a benefit component for businesses. To learn more, visit www.alabamaworks.com.

Phee Friend is board coordinator of the Governor’s Local Workforce Areas Workforce Development Division.

 

 

Roby: A season of new beginnings

This time of year represents a season of new beginnings for many of us. Students across the country have gone back to school and are preparing to tackle another year of learning and growing. Teachers in every community throughout the nation are welcoming new faces to guide and mentor this school year.

It’s also an important season for the agriculture community as these hardworking men and women are in the midst of a critical time for crops before harvest. If you are able, now is a great time to buy local and support our state’s farmers by purchasing Alabama-grown products. Fortunately, shoppers will soon have a new, easier way to identify Alabama products thanks to the newly-formed “Sweet Grown Alabama” non-profit foundation overseen by a group of leaders in the agriculture industry.

Sweet Grown Alabama’s mission is to enhance marketing opportunities for our state’s farmers by connecting retailers and consumers to Alabama-grown foods and other agriculture products. Farmers will have the opportunity to join this program and brand their products with a special logo, so consumers have the option to buy local and support our state’s agriculture community. This is an exciting opportunity for both farmers and consumers throughout our state. You can learn more about the program here.

Here in Alabama’s Second District, our agriculture community is facing an especially challenging time since Hurricane Michael made landfall during harvest last October. Now, more than ever, our district’s farmers need our support, and I have continued my efforts to help on the federal level.

Earlier this month, I led my Alabama colleagues in sending a letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue urging swift approval of the Alabama Agriculture Recovery Relief Program. This program will allow the State of Alabama to administer disaster aid to producers who were impacted by last year’s devastating hurricane.

The program makes available disaster aid block grants, which are separate from the individual payments to farmers, and will help our agriculture industry get back on its feet after the severe setbacks. I am hopeful that this program finally helps farmers get the assistance they need to continue to feed Alabama and our entire country.

During this time of year, as many people are going through different seasons of new beginnings, I offer my best wishes and strongest support. I will be praying for a productive and successful school year for our district’s students and educators, and I will always serve as a strong advocate for Alabama’s farmers and producers, especially as they work towards a new harvest season.

It is an honor to serve Alabama’s Second District in Congress. Do not hesitate to reach out to my offices if I can ever be of assistance to you.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

