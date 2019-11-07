Tuberville releases video contrasting himself, Sessions, rest of field — ‘Not a career politician’

Former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s U.S. Senate campaign on Thursday afternoon released a video ad on social media reminding Alabama voters of what President Donald Trump has said about former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is set to announce a bid for his old Senate seat.

The ad opens with Trump saying his biggest regret as president was appointing Sessions as attorney general and features the president calling Sessions “a disaster” and an “embarrassment to Alabama.”

The video notably comes on the one-year anniversary of Sessions’ forced resignation as attorney general.

One-minute long, the video also has Tuberville personally speaking on the matter, drawing a strong contrast between himself and the rest of the field, including Sessions. Tuberville is the only competitive candidate in the GOP primary who has never before ran for or held elected office.

“We’ve got one guy in Washington, D.C. fighting and that’s Donald Trump,” Tuberville says in the ad. “The career and establishment politicians — they have proven they can’t get it done in Washington, D.C. Enough is enough. Let’s quit sending them up there.”

“I’m not a career politician. I’m really a politician’s worst nightmare,” he continues. “I want to help Donald Trump fight the swamp, fight the career politicians, fight the guys that have been up there forever and send somebody with common sense, a fresh set of ideas. I’m not looking for a career, I’m looking to help save this country with Donald J. Trump.”

Watch:

The publication of Tuberville’s ad independently followed GRIT PAC the same day releasing an ad attacking Sessions’ entry into the race.

Other qualified GOP candidates in the race as of this writing are Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, Secretary of State John Merrill and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Sessions is slated to appear on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Thursday at approximately 7:00 p.m. CT.

In a statement, Tuberville added, “Jeff Sessions is one of the reasons I decided to get off the sidelines and into the race for Senate. I’m not surprised at all that he’s running again. He’s been out of the swamp for less than two years and now he’s itching to go back.”

“Folks in Alabama know that if we’re going to help President Trump change this country then we’ve got to stop recycling the same old politicians,” he commented. “As Attorney General, Jeff Sessions had his chance to have President Trump’s back and take on the establishment politicians and he failed. I will bring a new voice for Alabama to the Senate and I will always have President Trump’s back.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn