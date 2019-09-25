Tuberville on impeachment: ‘The Democratic Party is the best thing in the world for Netflix and Hulu’

With the impeachment of President Donald Trump dominating the headlines nationally, it has also come up in the early stages of Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race.

Fresh off the endorsement from the Alabama Farmers Federation, 2020 Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Tommy Tuberville reacted to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announcing her caucus would proceed with an impeachment effort.

Tuberville told Huntsville radio’s WVNN that Pelosi’s effort would help Republicans, including his own cause.

“This is just pushing the Republican Party and Donald Trump to victory,” Tuberville said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “I mean it is still going to be a hard case in terms of getting elected because it is so close in terms of Democrats and Republicans. But I tell you what, from just watching what goes on from afar, and none of us really know what’s going on behind the scenes but my goodness, do something for the American people, Democrats. We got the USMCA out there just waiting for the farmers.”

“You know, everything that could be brought to the floor to help this country and they’re worried about impeachment,” he continued. “If you want to worry about it, do a little of that. But do something for the American people. That’s what they were elected for, but they have absolutely lost their minds — along with the mainstream media, along with the people that just can’t stand Donald Trump. It amazes me every day as an American that has grown up in this country to watch what is going on. It is really childish. And like you said, this is going to help Donald Trump bigtime.”

The former football coach said as far as his interaction with voters is concerned, there is not much interest in impeachment.

“You know what they tell me they do?” he said. “They turn it off. The Democratic Party is the best thing in the world for Netflix and Hulu and all those other people. They are absolutely running people away from journalism because there is no journalism anymore and what they say goes straight to the mainstream media, and they’re voices for the Democratic Party. What they’re doing now is they’re catering to these TV stations and even a few radio stations are catering to the Democratic left. I guess that’s the voice they want and that’s the audience they want, and they’re getting it because the people of the state of Alabama — everywhere I go, they say, ‘Coach, we don’t want to listen to that.’ I mean, that’s old news. It’s over. Let’s get on with life.”

“It’s kind of helping my cause, too,” he added. “It just goes straight to career politicians. Nancy Pelosi, [Joe] Biden and Maxine Waters — they been up here 151 years. It has really gotten out of hand. It is what it is. I’m just going to go out there, do my job, campaign and tell people what I’m all about. I want to help them, and I think it helps everybody’s cause on the Republican side.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.