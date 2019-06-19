Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits 1 hour ago / Sponsored
Shelby backs Trump, says Moore Senate bid could help Doug Jones 1 hour ago / News
Daycares in subsidy program face deadline to get licensed 2 hours ago / News
New scholarship program will send tomorrow’s astronauts to Space Camp 3 hours ago / News
Tuberville doubles down on Islamic terror threat crossing southern border: ‘An outsider does not have to be politically correct, and I’m not going to be’ 4 hours ago / News
Alabama grandmother holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive 5 hours ago / News
7 Things: Trump kicks off reelection, potential new entries into the U.S. Senate race, AOC continues to embarrass Democrats and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Second Alabama Buc-ee’s location coming to Leeds, groundbreaking scheduled 8 hours ago / News
State Rep. Dismukes on Washington Post parental rights ‘fake news’: ‘Sometimes people try too hard for a really good, a really juicy story’ 8 hours ago / News
Birmingham city councilman suggests calling in National Guard to combat crime; Mayor Woodfin disagrees 9 hours ago / News
No, Secretary of State John Merrill does not need to resign to run for U.S. Senate 24 hours ago / Opinion
Texas longhorn in Alabama sets Guinness World Record 1 day ago / News
Hollywood Doug Jones donor accused of ‘horrifying’ abuses 1 day ago / News
Roy Moore to announce decision on U.S. Senate bid Thursday 1 day ago / News
America’s impending divorce 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama team seeks to build on $3 billion in aerospace projects 1 day ago / News
Meth-fueled ‘attack squirrel’ seized in north Alabama raid 1 day ago / News
Ensuring parity for all Huntsvillians 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Merrill files FEC paperwork for U.S. Senate campaign 1 day ago / News
7 Things: ‘Fake news’ smears Alabama, more troops to Middle East, deportations to start ‘next week’ and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
4 hours ago

Tuberville doubles down on Islamic terror threat crossing southern border: ‘An outsider does not have to be politically correct, and I’m not going to be’

Former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, a candidate for U.S. Senate, has warned of Middle Easterners crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and the potential terror threat that could pose on numerous occasions in the early stages of the 2020 U.S. senatorial election cycle.

For that, he has received pushback from some who argue he is exaggerating the threat. However, Tuberville vows to be undeterred and not to bow to the whims of political correctness.

In an appearance on Huntsville radio station WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” on Tuesday, Tuberville expressed that sentiment and doubled down on his contention that radical elements coming through the southern border is a threat to the country.

“Here’s the deal: You know most politicians don’t want to talk about this because they’re politicians,” Tuberville said. “They’ve got to be politically correct. An outsider does not have to be politically correct, and I’m not going to be. I’m going to tell it like it is.”

The former football coach noted his personal encounters with those that had dealt with those crossing the U.S.-Mexico border from beyond the Western Hemisphere, which he said is reflected in media accounts, as well.

“If you’re coming here to change our laws and not go by our Constitution, you can go home as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “We don’t want you here. We do not want Shariah law here. We don’t want radical Islamic jihads. We don’t want that here. We know what that’s about. We’re a country of peace and freedom, and we want to keep our freedom. We want to keep American people safe and we don’t want people trying to tear this country down.”

“And as an outsider, I’m going to say that and I’m going to continue to say that,” Tuberville continued. “All these politicians can complain all they want, but we have big problems. We’ve got to make sure we try to solve those problems as much as we can and keep our eye on the ball. If we take our eye off the ball, we’re going to have huge problems.”

Tuberville emphasized that with immigration, maintaining a level of assimilation is important as to not disrupt and create more division nationally.

“The thing about this country is we got to stay together,” he said. “We got to stay together as Americans. And it doesn’t have to be with religion. I mean, we’ve got hundreds of different denominations and religions, and we need that. That’s the reason America is a strong country because we all believe in certain things and at the end of the day, we all believe in the flag and our Constitution. Now, if somebody else wants to go by different laws, they can pack their bags and go home, go back where they came from – because if we change that, if we change our ideas in terms of how we’re all going to live – if we’re not moving in the same direction by the same set of rules, we’re going to have huge problems. There’s going to be huge division.”

“We got enough problems in this country right now,” Tuberville continued. We don’t need more. You can tell, there are groups coming into this country that know we’re struggling with division and they just want to divide us more and more. But as an outsider in politics coming in, I want to do as much as I possibly can to try to bring that gap back together. And that’s how you do it – you talk, but you’ve got to talk about it. You know this social justice and all this about not being politically correct and we can’t hurt anybody’s feelings. You’ve probably heard me say this: There’s nothing in the Constitution that says you can’t get your feelings hurt. Now I’m not talking about racism. I’m talking about simple facts – that if you’re an American, you’ve got to go by laws and rules. You’ve got to pay taxes, you’ve got to understand that you’re here for a reason and you can’t try to change it. If you change it, go back home.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

1 hour ago

A ‘Story Worth Sharing’: Yellowhammer News and Serquest partner to award monthly grants to Alabama nonprofits

Christmas is the season of giving, helping others and finding magic moments among seemingly ordinary (and occasionally dreary) days. What better way to welcome this season than to share what Alabamians are doing to help others?

Yellowhammer News and Serquest are partnering to bring you, “A Story Worth Sharing,” a monthly award given to an Alabama based nonprofit actively making an impact through their mission. Each month, the winning organization will receive a $1,000 grant from Serquest and promotion across the Yellowhammer Multimedia platforms.

Yellowhammer and Serquest are looking for nonprofits that go above and beyond to change lives and make a difference in their communities.

Already have a nonprofit in mind to nominate? Great!

Get started here with contest guidelines and a link to submit your nomination:

125
Keep reading 125 WORDS

Nominations are now open and applicants only need to be nominated once. All non-winning nominations will automatically be eligible for selection in subsequent months. Monthly winners will be announced via a feature story that will be shared and promoted on Yellowhammer’s website, email and social media platforms.

Submit your nomination here.

Our organizations look forward to sharing these heartwarming and positive stories with you over the next few months as we highlight the good works of nonprofits throughout our state.

Serquest is an Alabama based software company founded by Hammond Cobb, IV of Montgomery. The organization sees itself as, “Digital road and bridge builders in the nonprofit sector to help people get where they want to go faster, life’s purpose can’t wait.”

Learn more about Serquest here.

Show less
1 hour ago

Shelby backs Trump, says Moore Senate bid could help Doug Jones

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) on Wednesday echoed sentiments previously expressed by President Donald Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., with Alabama’s senior senator saying a Roy Moore senate bid in 2020 could once again hand the seat back to Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

Before a Senate Appropriations Committee meeting, Shelby was speaking to members of the media and was asked about a potential Moore bid, considering the former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice is set to make a formal announcement on his Senate intentions on Thursday.

Per pool reports, Shelby said he would not support Moore if he does indeed announce his candidacy, which is widely expected in the Yellowhammer State’s political circles.

204
Keep reading 204 WORDS

“For a lot of reasons known to you and everybody else…I think Alabama could do better,” Shelby emphasized, saying it would be difficult for Republicans to win back the seat with Moore as the nominee.

Shelby reportedly added that he has spoken with former Senator and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who Shelby believes would be “formidable” and would “probably clear the field.”

“I’ve not encouraged him to run, but he’s a friend,” Shelby noted.

Sources have told Yellowhammer News that Sessions is not currently actively considering mounting a campaign to reclaim his old seat.

Besides Sessions, Shelby hinted at other good options being available for Jones to be unseated.

“I think we’ve got a lot of talent in Alabama that maybe could come to the front,” he said.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) are the credible candidates who have formally announced Republican candidacies to unseat Jones thus far.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is expected to make an announcement on his potential Senate bid next week after filing his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Daycares in subsidy program face deadline to get licensed

The deadline is approaching for Alabama daycares that receive subsidy payments to get licensed.

Alabama’s Department of Human Resources said Tuesday that 69 centers receiving the subsidies have yet to submit their application for licensure.

115
Keep reading 115 WORDS

That could put some parents in a bind if the center they use has not taken action.

A 2018 state law requires centers to get licensed by Aug. 1 to continue receiving the payments that help low and moderate-income families pay for childcare.

The Department of Human Resources spokesman Barry Spear said the department will help parents find a new center if needed.

A letter is being sent to parents in the program telling them that they will need to find a new center if their current one doesn’t become licensed by Aug. 1.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
3 hours ago

New scholarship program will send tomorrow’s astronauts to Space Camp

PARIS — A new international education program to reward aspiring young space explorers and their teachers with a hands-on astronaut training experience at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s renowned Space Camp in Huntsville was launched Tuesday at the 2019 Paris Air Show.

The “Astronaut Al Worden Endeavour Scholarship” invites students and educators in host communities of major international airshows to compete for an all-expenses paid week at Space Camp.

The program is named for the Apollo 15 Command Module Pilot and global advocate for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.

436
Keep reading 436 WORDS

The new initiative was unveiled by Tom Kallman, president and CEO of international trade show organizer Kallman Worldwide, at the “Tribute to Apollo 50” VIP reception in the company’s Paris Air Show Partnership Chalet.

“The 50th Anniversary of Apollo’s success provides a unique opportunity to reflect on the positive impact that space programs have had on society, and re-emphasize the need for continued support of public and private initiatives dedicated to aerospace exploration and commerce,” Kallman said.

“In partnership with our event partners around the world, industry partners in the United States and the leaders of Space Camp, the world’s premiere astronaut training experience, we’re proud to launch the Al Worden Endeavour Scholarship to honor the past and inspire the future of space exploration.”

HEIGHTENING CONNECTIONS

Sixteen student awards and four teacher awards will be made each year beginning this fall. Participating airshows include Avalon (the Australian International Airshow), Bahrain Airshow, Dubai Airshow, FIDAE (Santiago, Chile), Japan Aerospace, Paris Air Show, the Royal International Air Tattoo and the Singapore Airshow.

Since 1982, Space Camp has provided the next generation of astronauts, engineers and scientists with an immersive program that includes astronaut training and simulated space missions.

Space Camp alumni include NASA and European Space Agency (ESA) astronauts, as well as engineers, scientists and technologists around the world.

“The Space Camp experience bonds like-minded space explorers through their training, missions and team experience,” said Dr. Deborah Barnhart, CEO and executive director of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

“Creating lasting relationships among nations is key to living and working in space and to accomplishing mankind’s next giant leap forward. In that same spirit, the Astronaut Al Worden Endeavour Scholarship heightens connections around the globe to achieve success in space for years to come.”

STEM PIPELINE

Endeavour scholarships will be awarded based on merit by select stakeholders in participating air show communities, and reviewed by a Space Camp team that includes Worden.

He will announce the first Endeavour Scholarships this November at the 2019 Dubai Airshow, and plans to visit with scholarship winners during their Space Camp tours.

“When you consider the decades of rigor and discipline it’s going to take to successfully put people from Earth on Mars, and that getting to Mars is just one of the countless engineering challenges we face on our own planet today, we need to pick up the pace,” Worden said.

“The pipeline for STEM talent can handle a lot more volume, and Space Camp is a proven connection.”

Worden was on hand for the announcement, joining Apollo program alumni Walt Cunningham (Apollo 7) and Charlie Duke (Apollo 16), along with representatives of 12 international space agencies and government and military officials.

(Courtesy Made in Alabama)

Show less
5 hours ago

Alabama grandmother holds suspect at gunpoint until police arrive

Alabama’s state motto of Audemus jura nostra defendere — we dare defend our rights — has a new testimonial, thanks to 75-year-old Marcia Black of Limestone County.

A grandmother of four, Black helped capture a suspect wanted for a car theft Monday, according to CBS 42, by defending her property rights.

98
Keep reading 98 WORDS

Cameron Powers showed up at her residence that day, reportedly asking to use Black’s phone.

She quickly pulled out her rifle, but Powers did not stop approaching, leading Black to fire a warning shot into the air.

At that point, Black advised that Powers got on his knees, and she held him at gunpoint until deputies soon arrived to arrest the suspect.

Watch:

This came the same day in Limestone County that deputies discovered a meth-fueled “attack squirrel” in another incident.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less