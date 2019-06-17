Dale Jackson: Tommy Tuberville needs to stop repeating false stories about the border — The truth is bad enough

I realize I am taking the bait by writing this, but I think it is important to correct the record.

Former Auburn football coach and Republican candidate for United State Senate Tommy Tuberville is repeating something about illegal immigration that is not only untrue, but it is also obviously untrue.

On Friday, Tuberville told FM Talk 106.5’s Sean Sullivan that there are more illegal Muslims coming through the southern United States border than in Hispanics.

“We have more Middle Easterners coming across that border at times than we do people from Latin America,” he stated.

Again, this is not true.

It’s also not the first time this story has been used.

Tuberville previously said, “Eight years ago, they told me we got more Middle Easterners coming across the border than we do Mexicans.”

He says a border patrol agent told him this information. While I believe the tale was told to him as he describes, it’s still not true.

There is not a single piece of information or statistic that backs up this assertion. In fact, using readily available Census data, it’s just not close.

Demographics Estimate % of Total Unauthorized Population 11,300,000 100% Top Countries of Birth Mexico 5,944,000 53% El Salvador 655,000 6% Guatemala 525,000 5% China 362,000 3% Honduras 355,000 3% Regions of Birth Mexico and Central America 7,593,000 67% Caribbean 351,000 3% South America 685,000 6% Europe/Canada/Oceania 579,000 5% Asia 1,774,000 16% Africa 318,000 3%

Unless we are seeing a massive number of illegal immigrants from Mexico and Central America turning into Middle Easterners, this all seems very unlikely.

The problem with this is obvious. We have a very serious illegal immigration issue. We also have a heated debate taking place where way too many people are saying there is no crisis at the border at all.

And if you don’t think for a second that Democratic candidates won’t be using these quotes to attack Tuberville and other Republican candidates, think again.

The most important thing to take away from this is that there is no need to inflate the immigration crisis — it’s real.

If leading candidates for public office are repeating obviously false things, it weakens the position they are advocating for.

See: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.