Tuberville: Democrats ‘are trying to create a civil war in this country’ — ‘They want a dictatorship’

Tuesday during an appearance on Talk 99.5’s “Matt & Aunie Show,” former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, warned about the consequences of the hyper-politicization of every nuance of day-to-day living.

Tuberville told co-hosts Matt Murphy and Andrea Lindenberg that Democrats’ unwillingness to put election politics behind them could lead the country down the path of “civil war.”

“I feel bad for the people because there’s nothing any of us can do,” he said. “It’s out of our hands because we watch it, and it is going in the other direction.”

“I tell people this: We got two sides that hate each other, and that’s normal in politics, OK? You have an election. One group wins. The other accepts it, and they say, ‘OK, we’ll just run hard and unelect a guy,’ then you’ve got a country because you work with each other,” Tuberville continued. “That’s not how it works anymore. You’ve got one group that doesn’t win. They don’t accept it, so what we’ve got now is a countdown for civil war. I mean, they are trying to create a civil war in this country instead of trying to get along and say we’ll beat him at the ballot box. They’re lying, stealing, cheating — doing everything they can to get this guy we elected. And it’s wrong. It’s absolutely wrong. They want a dictatorship — that’s what they want.”

Near the end of his appearance, Tuberville also called into question the seeming double-standard of justice applied when it comes to Democrats. He gave particular notice to former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and Burisma.

“You know what people are mad about in this state, everywhere I talk to?” he said. “That nobody has gone to jail yet for this mess they tried to spy on the president. And Biden is as dirty as they come. My God, folks. Look at — his son is making $88,000 a month from a Ukraine oil deal that he was involved in? Are you kidding me?”

