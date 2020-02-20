Tua Tagovailoa to hold autograph signing in Huntsville this weekend

Former University of Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has announced an upcoming public appearance in the Yellowhammer State.

In a tweet, Tagovailoa stated that he will hold a public autograph signing on Saturday, February 22, at the Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville.

Bama fans, I’ll be at the Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville on Saturday, February 22nd at 1pm signings autographs c/o @FansAuthentic #RollTide pic.twitter.com/0qcLxGyr8W — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) February 19, 2020

Tagovailoa is currently recovering from the hip injury he suffered late last season. He has declared for April’s NFL Draft.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn