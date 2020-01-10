Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Trump Jr. backs Mo Brooks’ concern over Dem members of Congress leaking classified info

In a Thursday tweet, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) advised that he believes intelligence professionals withheld certain information in a congressional briefing this week about Iran due to concerns that certain members cannot be trusted.

Following the U.S. military strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force – a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, a briefing was held about the strike and the information that President Donald J. Trump received leading up to it.

After attending the briefing, Brooks tweeted, “USA kills Sulaimani. Kudos! After 40 years, about time USA fights back against Iran terrorists. In classified briefing, it appeared defense & intelligence reps held back info out of concern too many Congressmen can’t be trusted to keep classified info from USA enemies. Sad!”

Reacting to Brooks’ initial tweet on Thursday, Donald Trump, Jr. tweeted, “Totally understandable given the number of partisan leaks and lies we have witnessed from the Democrats over the past 3 years.”

In an interview with The Daily Wire about the tweet, Brooks provided context on why he inferred this from the briefing, as well as referring to a statement Vice President Mike Pence made to Fox News the same day about the briefing.

“To protect sources and methods, we’re simply not able to share with every member of the House and Senate the intelligence that supported the president’s decision to take out Qassem Soleimani,” Pence advised. “I can assure your viewers that there was a threat of an imminent attack.”

Brooks commented, “That’s very consistent with the concern that Congress cannot be trusted to keep classified information classified.”

“Quite clearly, there are some more visible members of Congress that caused greater concerns than others, but I’ll leave to you and the general public to figure out which ones those are,” Brooks added.

RELATED: Byrne hits Omar over Soleimani reaction: ‘We have to wonder what side is she on?’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

HudsonAlpha teaming with two other Huntsville companies to expand yearly tech challenge

The Huntsville-based HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology’s Tech Challenge (HATCH) will take place March 6-8, 2020. The institute announced Friday via a press release that they would be teaming with Acclinate Genetics and Urban Engine to expand the event in its now third year.

“The Tech Challenge highlights HudsonAlpha’s collaborative environment that has proven successful over the past decade but provides a competitive, engaging way for people throughout Alabama to craft innovative approaches to some of the world’s most complex problems,” said Carter Wells, vice president for economic development at HudsonAlpha.

HudsonAlpha frequently refers to the event as a “hackathon.” According to the institute, the 2019 iteration of the event hosted 70 participants across 20 teams. The event is open to anyone over the age of 16 with an advanced level of knowledge about biotechnology and the other scientific concepts focused on at the event.

“The HudsonAlpha Tech Challenge is another example in the region that showcases the best and brightest solving the next big technical challenges faced by the healthcare industry,” said Erin Koshut, executive director of Cummings Research Park. “We’re proud of the work HudsonAlpha and their collaborators are doing to make the impossible possible and to utilize top talent through hackathons like those presented at HATCH 2020.”

Acclinate is a genetics testing company that works to ensure the groups who are subject to genetic testing are commensurate with the diversity of the populace they seek to gather information about.

According to the releae, Urban Engine is a “nonprofit that specializes in innovation programs including hackathons and business accelerators.”

“We have an awesome team working to enhance the program even further in its third year. Urban Engine, HudsonAlpha and Acclinate believe that HATCH can become the world’s most highly anticipated biotech hackathon. With opportunities for anyone – regardless of experience level or skill set – to receive mentorship from the Institute’s researchers, coaching from seasoned business leaders and experts in emerging technologies,” remarked Toni Eberhart from Urban Engine.

Those interested in registering can go here.

Watch the highlights from the 2019 HudsonAlpha hackathon:

Tech Challenge 2019 from HudsonAlpha on Vimeo.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Doug Jones vows to not be swayed by political forces on right or left on impeachment — ‘It is not worth their time’

Thursday during an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) said he would not be influenced by political forces on either the right or the left regarding his vote on impeachment.

Media reports in recent days had raised questions about the possibility Jones would “defect” and vote to acquit President Donald Trump, and what that might mean for him politically.

Jones indicated on “The Jeff Poor Show” that it would not be “worth their time” for any party to push him one way or another and that he would “follow his oath as an impartial juror.”

“They know that is just not something that is even worth their time – pushing me one way or another,” he said. “Folks on the right know it is not worth their time pushing me one way or another. I’m going to look at this in a very judicial way, and I’m going to follow my oath to be an impartial juror. That’s what the oath says. You know, what I’ve been focused on is really the process. I’ve called for consistently a full, fair and complete trial. Sometimes we’ve talked about it in terms ‘do the dots connect,’ ‘does the evidence connect.’ That’s probably not the best analogy to make.  You know, I’ve tried a lot of big cases in my day, both as a prosecutor and defense lawyer – and it’s really more like a puzzle, a piece of the puzzle. You have these trials where there are pieces that fit together, and then sometimes there are often pieces missing.”

“The question will be at the end of the day, ‘Can you see the picture? Do you know the picture?'” he continued. “There’s going to be missing pieces in this for sure, but the question is can you see the picture at the end of the day. For me, I think the American people, I think, the American people deserve to have as many of those pieces in place as possible. And I don’t think it is appropriate for the president to withhold and block testimony from those with first-hand knowledge because at some point you’ve got to question why that’s being blocked – if it is testimony that could exonerate him, if it is documents that could exonerate him – one would think he would want us to hear it. I certainly would want us to see that. I want to hear from these folks, and I have no idea what they’re going to say. But I would like to hear from them. They’ve got the first-hand knowledge. I would like to see the documents.”

Jones noted distinctions between the House process and the Senate process, one of which allowed for Trump to have a lawyer present to cross-examine witnesses.

“My whole point going forward has been a full, fair and complete process and trial,” Jones added. “That’s what I think the president deserves, and remember he will have a lawyer here. He has criticized the House for their processes. But he will have a lawyer here when these witnesses testify that he could cross-examine or examine if the case may be. I think he deserves a fair trial. I think the American people deserve a trial that is as complete as possible, and that means cooperation from the administration.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

7 Things: McConnell expects Pelosi to cave, Alabama AG opposes medical marijuana, gender identity bill coming in next session and more …

7. UAB on board for free tuition

  • Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin had previously introduced a program called Birmingham Promise, which promises that Birmingham City School graduates will be given free tuition to an in-state college.
  • The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has now become the first university to partner in the program. UAB President Ray Watts said, “[T]he program directly aligns with the core principles of the University of Alabama System.”

6. Censuring Pelosi

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) still shows little indication that she intends to send the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial anytime soon, and now U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) is calling for Pelosi to be censured.
  • Regardless, Pelosi has tightened her iron grip on Congress’ Democrats. Thursday saw multiple Democrats calling for the articles of impeachment to be transmitted to the House and then fall back in line hours later.

5. Iran shot down a passenger airliner and Trump will be blamed

  • On Wednesday, a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran after taking off from Tehran’s international airport. The Pentagon has confirmed that the plane was accidentally shot down by Iran while they were launching attacks against the United States.
  • Somehow, even though Iran committed this act, American politicians, members of the media and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seem to be blaming President Donald Trump for the airliner being shot down.

4. Symbolic bill attempts to rein in Trump’s war powers

  • In a vote that means basically nothing, the House of Representatives voted on a non-binding “War Powers Resolution” which attempts to limit President Trump’s military action toward Iran mostly on party lines. Eight Democrats voted against the measure while three Republicans voted for the measure.
  • The resolution asks that the president consults with Congress “in every possible instance” before introducing the United States Armed Forces into hostilities with Iran, which legally under Article 2 he can do with broad latitude.

3. Gender act for student sports coming to Alabama

  • The “Gender is Real Legislative Act” by State Representative Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) will be pre-filed, as Pringle announced the bill on Thursday. It would require that student-athletes only compete as their birth gender.
  • Pringle said that the bill “seeks to support female student-athletes, so that they may compete against each other and not have to compete against male students with an unfair advantage.” The bill also bans any single-gender competition that could be provided for a transgender athlete.

2. Marshall opposes medical marijuana

  • This week, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall sent a letter to legislators that explained the reasons why he doesn’t support the proposal that would legalize medical marijuana.
  • Marshall stated his main concern as being that there will be another crisis started “while we fight in court for funding to remediate the opioid crisis.”

1. Impeachment trial could be next week

  • During the GOP senator’s weekly lunch meeting, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that he anticipates House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will finally send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump next week.
  • Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has also introduced a resolution that’s meant to compel Pelosi to send the articles. Graham said, “It is our job as senators to dispose of the articles that were lawfully passed. The speaker’s attempt to shape or delay the trial is unprecedented. It cannot stand.”

Trump: Satellites launched by Alabama rockets saved lives in Iraq

President Donald Trump credited a space-based early warning system with helping save the lives of American and coalition forces during this week’s Iranian missile attacks on U.S. installations in Iraq.

The American military’s early warning defense system runs through a constellation of satellites orbiting Earth, and Alabamians built the rockets which powered those satellites into position to protect the nation’s troops.

Each of the four geostationary satellites, which are part of the U.S. military’s Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS), were carried into space by Atlas V rockets made at United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Decatur plant.

“No American or Iraqi lives were lost because of the precautions taken, the dispersal of forces, and an early warning system that worked very well,” Trump remarked during his address to the nation on Wednesday morning.

At a Pentagon briefing on Wednesday, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper highlighted the importance of the systems in allowing troops to prepare ahead of the attack.

“We had a heads up in the sense that our warning systems and all those things were activated and watching and were able to give a sufficient warning,” Esper said.

A Department of Defense official provided more detail of the early warning system’s role in limiting casualties to SpaceNews.com and other outlets.

“U.S. early warning systems detected the incoming ballistic missiles well in advance, providing U.S. and coalition forces adequate time to take appropriate force protection measures,” the official stated.

The SBIRS satellites, made by Lockheed Martin Corp., occupy a critical role in America’s intelligence gathering. These satellites continually scan Earth and utilize infrared technology to identify the hot plumes of gas that come from the end of missiles being launched. Once identified as threats, the system calculates the trajectory of the missile and warns the national command authority.

ULA’s Atlas V rocket will power two more SBIRS satellites into space beginning in March 2021.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

Shelby signs resolution condemning Pelosi for ‘flagrant violation’ of separation of powers

Twenty-six Republican U.S. Senators, including Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), signed onto a resolution condemning U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for withholding from the Senate the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump passed by the House in December.

The resolution, authored by Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC), formally expresses “the sense of the Senate that the House of Representatives should, consistent with its constitutional obligations, immediately transmit the 2 articles of impeachment against President Donald J. Trump passed by the House of Representatives on December 18, 2019, under House Resolution 755.”

The resolution outlines that “since passage [of the impeachment resolution], the Speaker of the House of Representatives has refused to transmit the articles to the Senate, unless the Senate agrees to allow the Speaker of the House of Representatives to dictate the rules of a trial.”

“[T]he Constitution of the United States does not provide the Speaker of the House of Representatives with the power to effectively veto a resolution passed by a duly elected majority of the House of Representatives by refusing to transmit such a resolution to the Senate,” the resolution continues. “[T]he refusal by the Speaker of the House of Representatives to transmit the articles is a flagrant violation of the separation of powers expressly outlined in the bicameral impeachment process under the Constitution of the United States.”

The resolution subsequently decries that “this inaction by the Speaker of the House of Representatives is a gross infringement on the constitutional authority of the Senate to try impeachments…the refusal by the Speaker of the House of Representatives to transmit the articles is unprecedented for presidential impeachments… refusing to transmit the articles is resulting in the denial of President Trump’s day in court; and… if allowed to stand, this inaction by the Speaker of the House of Representatives would set a dangerous precedent for the constitutional system of Government in the United States.”

In a tweet announcing he had signed the resolution, Shelby said, “Today I joined a resolution with 26 of my colleagues condemning the House of Representatives for withholding the Articles of Impeachment. The speaker’s actions are currently inconsistent with the Constitution. [President Trump] and the American people deserve better.”

This comes a day after Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) tweeted a video with his latest thoughts on impeachment.

While Jones called for “a full, fair and complete trial,” adding “let’s do it now,” he has not condemned Pelosi or House leadership for delaying the process.

RELATED: Byrne calls for Pelosi’s censure over ‘pathetic and unconstitutional’ impeachment delay

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

