Trump Jr. backs Mo Brooks’ concern over Dem members of Congress leaking classified info
In a Thursday tweet, Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05) advised that he believes intelligence professionals withheld certain information in a congressional briefing this week about Iran due to concerns that certain members cannot be trusted.
Following the U.S. military strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force – a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, a briefing was held about the strike and the information that President Donald J. Trump received leading up to it.
After attending the briefing, Brooks tweeted, “USA kills Sulaimani. Kudos! After 40 years, about time USA fights back against Iran terrorists. In classified briefing, it appeared defense & intelligence reps held back info out of concern too many Congressmen can’t be trusted to keep classified info from USA enemies. Sad!”
Reacting to Brooks’ initial tweet on Thursday, Donald Trump, Jr. tweeted, “Totally understandable given the number of partisan leaks and lies we have witnessed from the Democrats over the past 3 years.”
In an interview with The Daily Wire about the tweet, Brooks provided context on why he inferred this from the briefing, as well as referring to a statement Vice President Mike Pence made to Fox News the same day about the briefing.
“To protect sources and methods, we’re simply not able to share with every member of the House and Senate the intelligence that supported the president’s decision to take out Qassem Soleimani,” Pence advised. “I can assure your viewers that there was a threat of an imminent attack.”
Brooks commented, “That’s very consistent with the concern that Congress cannot be trusted to keep classified information classified.”
“Quite clearly, there are some more visible members of Congress that caused greater concerns than others, but I’ll leave to you and the general public to figure out which ones those are,” Brooks added.
