Trump: Gov. Ivey ‘one of the best in our country’
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence want the people of Alabama to know they are making every federal resource possible available in the wake of the deadly tornadoes that struck the eastern part of the state Sunday.
Trump also singled out Governor Kay Ivey for praise, calling her “one of the best in our Country.”
FEMA has been told directly by me to give the A Plus treatment to the Great State of Alabama and the wonderful people who have been so devastated by the Tornadoes. @GovernorKayIvey, one of the best in our Country, has been so informed. She is working closely with FEMA (and me!).
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2019
Ivey tweeted that Trump called her personally Monday morning “to express his sympathy for all affected in our state by yesterday’s devastating storms.”
She added, “We appreciate his support as we deal with this tragedy & will be coordinating efforts with [FEMA].”
The governor has also spoken with the director of FEMA (who happens to be the former director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency) and Pence.
Just spoke to @VP Pence, & he said he’s keeping Alabama in his thoughts and prayers as we work to get things back on track. Our hearts are full because of the support we’re receiving on the national & local level. Thank you ALL!
— Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 4, 2019
All affected areas of Alabama are in a declared state of emergency.
Ivey, Alabama EMA officials and local leaders held a press conference Monday at 1:00 p.m. to update the public on the tornado aftermath.
Yesterday, tornados ravaged through parts of Alabama, leaving behind trails of devastation & the loss of human life. To know Alabama, is to know that we are a tightly-knit community of people. Today, each one of us mourns the loss of our fellow Alabamians. pic.twitter.com/nwzrZxGQ0F
— Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 4, 2019
You can donate to the governor’s emergency relief fund here.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn