Troy King wants state Ethics Commission to respond to his complaint against Steve Marshall

Troy King is committed to seeing the Alabama Ethics Commission address his complaint against Attorney General Steve Marshall alleging violations of state campaign finance rules, even though Marshall beat him to become the Republican nominee for attorney general in Tuesday’s runoff election.

“I didn’t file an ethics complaint or a lawsuit as a publicity stunt,” King told the media late Tuesday night after conceding the race to Marshall.



“I filed them because I have been attorney general of Alabama,” he continued. “And as the Attorney General of Alabama, I have to believe that the law means something. And just because I didn’t win an election doesn’t mean – It wasn’t a publicity stunt. If you’re asking me if I’m going to dismiss my ethics complaint tomorrow, the answer is no. I expect an answer.”

King filed the ethics complaint on July 9 and then turned around and filed a lawsuit against Marshall on July 11, seeking a temporary restraining order preventing Marshall from spending campaign contributions that he received from the Republican Attorneys General Association.

King argued that the money violates Alabama’s ban on PAC-to-PAC transfers, which prevents the transfer of money from one political action committee to another, and then to a candidate.

Montgomery Circuit Court Judge James Anderson ruled last week that he did not have jurisdiction in the case because it involved a federal PAC, striking down the lawsuit.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News