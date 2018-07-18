Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Will Ainsworth WINS! Surprise call from the Republican Candidate 5 hours ago / Radio
Troy King wants state Ethics Commission to respond to his complaint against Steve Marshall 6 hours ago / News
We should encourage informed voters — not more voters 7 hours ago / Opinion
Man arrested in connection to triple murder in Alabama 9 hours ago / News
President Trump congratulates Rep. Martha Roby on her runoff victory 11 hours ago / News
Rex Lumber Co. to build new facility, bring more than 100 jobs to Alabama 12 hours ago / News
About last night: Three takeaways from Alabama’s Runoff Election 12 hours ago / Analysis
7 Things: Trump backtracks on trusting Putin, election results, new permanent tax cuts, and more … 13 hours ago / Analysis
Alabama officers suspended for alleged ‘white power’ gesture 14 hours ago / News
On Roby’s win: One false media narrative dies, a new one is born 14 hours ago / Opinion
Man sentenced in kidnapping of Alabama woman who escaped car trunk 15 hours ago / News
Backed by Alfa, Rick Pate rolls to victory in Alabama ag commissioner race 23 hours ago / News
Ainsworth defeats Cavanaugh in Lt. Gov runoff election 23 hours ago / News
Steve Marshall beats Troy King in heated attorney general runoff 24 hours ago / News
Live blog: Alabama votes — Runoff Returns 1 day ago / Highlights
Republicans don’t have to oppose Trump because he refuses to admit Russia meddled and wanted him to win 1 day ago / Opinion
Once a Trump critic, Roby looks for redemption in Alabama runoff 1 day ago / News
Five things to watch for on Runoff Election Night 1 day ago / Analysis
Rep. Byrne: Americans are better off now 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
The anatomy of races for attorney general and House District 2: What a win might mean 1 day ago / Analysis
6 hours ago

Troy King wants state Ethics Commission to respond to his complaint against Steve Marshall

Troy King is committed to seeing the Alabama Ethics Commission address his complaint against Attorney General Steve Marshall alleging violations of state campaign finance rules, even though Marshall beat him to become the Republican nominee for attorney general in Tuesday’s runoff election.

“I didn’t file an ethics complaint or a lawsuit as a publicity stunt,” King told the media late Tuesday night after conceding the race to Marshall.

“I filed them because I have been attorney general of Alabama,” he continued. “And as the Attorney General of Alabama, I have to believe that the law means something. And just because I didn’t win an election doesn’t mean – It wasn’t a publicity stunt. If you’re asking me if I’m going to dismiss my ethics complaint tomorrow, the answer is no. I expect an answer.”

King filed the ethics complaint on July 9 and then turned around and filed a lawsuit against Marshall on July 11, seeking a temporary restraining order preventing Marshall from spending campaign contributions that he received from the Republican Attorneys General Association.

King argued that the money violates Alabama’s ban on PAC-to-PAC transfers, which prevents the transfer of money from one political action committee to another, and then to a candidate.

Montgomery Circuit Court Judge James Anderson ruled last week that he did not have jurisdiction in the case because it involved a federal PAC, striking down the lawsuit.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

5 hours ago

Will Ainsworth WINS! Surprise call from the Republican Candidate

Will Ainsworth made a surprise call into The Ford Faction to talk about his big win against Twinkle Cavanaugh for Republican candidate for Lt. Governor. Will talked about how grateful he was for the support he’s gotten from the voters.  Ainsworth talked about how he can gather Twinkle voters to get behind him in his run for Alabama’s Lt. Governor.

16
Keep reading 16 WORDS

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

Show less
7 hours ago

We should encourage informed voters — not more voters

The Secretary of State John Merrill estimated that turnout in yesterday’s primary run-off would be 15-18 percent. Many have pretended that this is a failure of the process, that we should beg people to register and vote.

This is a complete misunderstanding of the situation. We do not need to prod people to participate in the final act of the political process without educating them on what is happening beforehand. The founders never wanted the mob to rule. This is why the Senate was originally appointed and not elected.

Alexander Hamilton talked about this when he was explaining the reasoning for the Electoral College:

“It was equally desirable, that the immediate election should be made by men most capable of analyzing the qualities adapted to the station, and acting under circumstances favorable to deliberation, and to a judicious combination of all the reasons and inducements which were proper to govern their choice. A small number of persons, selected by their fellow-citizens from the general mass, will be most likely to possess the information and discernment requisite to such complicated investigations.”

Why this matters:

144
Keep reading 144 WORDS

To put it in layman’s terms, Hamilton did not want dummies deciding who runs our country. An informed electorate is better than a large electorate. Mobs can be enticed, cajoled and corrupted, to vote for stuff.

To put it another way, a big turnout is bad for Alabama. When the electorate is small, the informed voter is more powerful. When the electorate is large, the informed voter is weakened.

These tweets by Brian Lyman of the Montgomery Advertiser reads like he is sad about low-turnout:

We should stop telling people how voting is their “duty” and how “people died for the right to vote.” Voting should be easy to do, but if you want to do your duty and honor those who died, get informed and then vote.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
9 hours ago

Man arrested in connection to triple murder in Alabama

Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a triple murder in Alabama.

Guntersville Police told WAFF-TV that 52-year-old Jimmy O’Neal Spencer was arrested Tuesday on four counts of capital murder.

76
Keep reading 76 WORDS

The bodies of 74-year-old Marie Kitchens Martin and her 7-year-old great-grandson, Colton Ryan Lee, were found in a home on Friday, and 65-year-old neighbor Martha Reliford in her home.

Spencer was taken to the Marshall County Jail.

The body of a missing man, James Michael Baker, was found near the crime scene. Investigators have not determined his death to be connected.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
11 hours ago

President Trump congratulates Rep. Martha Roby on her runoff victory

President Trump took to Twitter Wednesday to congratulate Rep. Martha Roby in her House District 2 primary runoff victory against former District 2 congressman Bobby Bright.

Trump expressed that his endorsement contributed to Roby’s “landslide victory.”

168
Keep reading 168 WORDS

There were questions, particularly among national news commentators, about whether Roby would be able to overcome the stigma of de-endorsing President Trump in the 2016 election, but his support for her put that question largely to bed.

“I’m honored and humbled that the people of Alabama’s Second District have again placed their trust and confidence in me, and that I will have the opportunity to continue to do this job on their behalf,” Roby said in a statement, in part. “On behalf of my family and me, thank you to each person who went out to the polls today to support me.”

“Over the last year and a half, it’s been a great privilege to be a part of the conservative momentum and to work alongside my colleagues in Congress and the Trump Administration to push some very important priorities over the finish line. We are in a unique position to accomplish even more, and I’m eager to continue the fight,” she also said.

Roby faces Democrat Tabitha Isner in November.

Show less
12 hours ago

Rex Lumber Co. to build new facility, bring more than 100 jobs to Alabama

A lumber company is investing $110 million in a new facility in Alabama’s Pike County, bringing more than 100 new jobs.

WSFA-TV reports Rex Lumber Co. announced Tuesday at a groundbreaking ceremony that the new facility will be located 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of Troy in the Harmony Community. It expects to employ around 110 people.

49
Keep reading 49 WORDS

Officials say the Southern Yellow Pine sawmill is expected to be operation by June 2019.

Currently, Rex Lumber Co. operates sawmills in Graceville and Bristol, Florida. They also have a site in Brookhaven, Mississippi.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less