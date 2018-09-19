Trio arrested after armed Alabama homeowner interrupts burglary
Three residents of Troy were arrested Monday and charged in a burglary at a house in the small town of Banks in Pike County, per WSFA.
Craigory Newsome Baker, age 24, Khalil Raheem Cummings, 22, and Anthony Tynorris Woods, 18, have been charged with first-degree burglary. Baker is also charged with receiving stolen property and a probation violation, and Cummings is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
According to the sheriff’s office, a Banks couple called authorities around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning and reported that their home on County Road 6647 was being burglarized. The homeowners were first alerted by electronic devices that someone was on their property and then discovered two men in their basement.
Authorities say, at that point, the husband fired a weapon, and the burglars fled into the woods.
Upon their arrival, deputies searched the property and found Woods lying in some bushes.
Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said Woods told the homeowner that he “would have shot him if the rifle hadn’t jammed.”
The two other suspects were later found on County Road 6643 around 7:00 a.m. They confirmed to deputies in an interview that Woods was instructed to “shoot anyone that causes any problems,” per the Troy Messenger.
The two also reportedly admitted to planning the hit on the home and smoking marijuana beforehand. Authorities discovered a gym bag containing three small baggies with cocaine in the suspects’ vehicle, as well as a black tool bag, which the homeowner said had been taken from his house during a theft in July.
Authorities say the same house has been burglarized three times since the summer. While the homeowners were sleeping on June 26, someone turned off the power in the breaker box, kicked open the front door and stole guns and cash.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn