32 mins ago

Town ravaged by tornado prays at church that sheltered many

The pastor of a church that became a center for shelter, help and grieving when a tornado killed 23 people in eastern Alabama said in his first Sunday service after the storm that the Lord has reached out his hand to the community.

Imperfect things like tornadoes and other tragedies happen because we live in an imperfect world, Providence Baptist Church Pastor Rusty Sowell said Sunday.His sermon focused on the Bible verse Isaiah 41:13: “For I am the Lord your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear; I will help you.”

Nearly 100 people safely rode out the March 3 storm in the church, which then because a center for donations and the place where Sowell and the county coroner told families they had lost loved ones.

This Sunday, 23 crosses sat outside the country church, one for each victim of the huge EF4 tornado that roared through Beauregard a few hours after last Sunday’s services with 170 mph (270 kph) and a path nearly a mile (1.6 kilometers) wide.

As she sat in a pew, Sunday, Cindy Samford said all her emotions hit her suddenly. She lost her home in the storm hours after last week’s service.

“I’m heartbroken by the loss of lives and the devastation of it all. Today in church was a confirmation of faith that God was watching over us. God has his hands on us,” Samford said.

President Donald Trump visited the church Friday as he looked at the damage, signing Bibles for some victims there seeking help.

Sowell said it was easy to speak badly about the president and wondered if some of the critics owned Bibles.

“My first thought is if that is what you are worried about, bring your raggedy self down here to our corner of the world and get to work,” Sowell said to applause from the packed congregation. “The ones that are running their mouths are not down here getting their hand dirty, walking alongside the walking wounded.”

But most of Sowell’s sermon was how God reaches out his hand in times of need.

He talked about how the church built a second building across the street with showers, a full kitchen and a large gathering space after the area was devastated by Hurricane Opal in 1995 and could not get help.

That building became the center of the relief efforts after the tornado.

“This is why this building is here,” Sowell said. “And God knew.”

Carolyn Thrower said being at Providence Baptist this Sunday was awe-inspiring, knowing they were helping to show God’s love and healing.

“Church always helps, but today it was a special blessing,” she said.

Supplies continue to pour into the church, and Sowell said he was amazed at the generosity of people, even if Providence Baptist was dealing with a problem many places face after a disaster — too much donated water and clothing.

“Please we don’t need any more,” Sowell said of the thousands of cases of water and bags of clothes. “In fact, everyone here gets to carry home a case of water.”
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

10 mins ago

Shelby on immigration crisis: ‘We’re really fighting for the soul of America’

MONTGOMERY — Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) was the keynote speaker at the Montgomery Area of Chamber’s monthly Eggs and Issues breakfast Monday, where he spoke about a wide range of state and national issues, from infrastructure to border security and his personal thoughts on President Donald Trump.

Shelby was introduced by his newly former chief of staff, BCA President Katie Boyd Britt. While calling Alabama’s senior senator, the chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, one of the three most powerful people in America and one of the 10 most powerful people in the world, Britt highlighted Shelby’s status as “Alabama’s greatest statesman.”

Following a resounding standing ovation, Shelby thanked Britt and complimented her leadership before moving onto his first topic: geopolitical threats. He identified China as America’s biggest economic and potential military adversary, and then touched on Russia and the Middle East.

1056
Keep reading 1056 WORDS

“We live in a troubled world,” Shelby emphasized. “A real troubled world. A challenging world, and we often forget that.”

“We’ve seen the rise of China as an economic and military power – unprecedented, unprecedented. … And they’re competing [on] everything in the world. That’s good, we want them do that peacefully and fairly. But the fact remains they’re going to be our biggest challenge, biggest opportunity perhaps and perhaps biggest impediment economically and – globally – militarily.”

Shelby then moved onto Russia, calling Vladimir Putin “ruthless.”

“I met him before, and I didn’t do like George Bush — he looked in his eyes and saw [his] soul. I looked there and saw KGB,” he quipped.

“Russia is dangerous,” Shelby summarized, adding that they do not have the economic might of China.

He then said that problems in the Middle East “are not going to go away” anytime soon, as conflicts between Shia and Sunni Muslims have been ongoing for approximately 1,500 years.

The ‘soul of America’

Shelby then pivoted to domestic updates, first highlighting “the hottest economy” he has ever seen.

“It’s been hot for a while, it’s doing very well and I hope we can stay that way. … I’ve never seen an economy better,” Shelby remarked.

While that is a highpoint, Shelby also sees challenges that need to be addressed.

One of those, as he said, is “on our southwest border.”

Shelby pushed back on recent claims that there is not a “crisis,” saying, “[W]e’ve got thousands and thousands of people coming across that border into this country and it amounts up into millions and millions – it does.”

“We’re probably the only nation in the world that I know about that has not secured our borders for years and years and years,” he added. “Well, that’s the fight. … I believe we oughta secure our borders.”

“We benefit from immigration, we’ve always benefited from immigration but we oughta have legal immigration. And I’m going to do everything I can to continue to fight for that battle. It’s worth the fight. Because we’re really fighting for the soul of America,” Shelby advised.

‘President Trump is unique’

Later, when speaking about getting congressional Republicans and Democrats to put the priorities of the nation ahead of partisanship, Shelby alluded to the fact that this will be tougher now that the 2020 election cycle is kicking off.

“[E]verybody’s running for president [on the Democratic side],” he joked. “There are 20-25 running, might be somebody in [this] room.”

Shelby, after wrapping up his remarks, took several questions from the audience. The first was about what it is like working with Trump and if the Russian government interfered in the 2016 election cycle.

Shelby shared that he recently spent an hour and a half or so on a flight to Huntsville with the president, as well as a number of lunches and a flight Friday on the way to visit Lee County tornado victims.

“President Trump is unique,” Shelby said, to the audience’s amusement. “He is, he is unique. I’ve known a lot of presidents, and he’s different. But he does – his end results, some of [them] are strong. … I’ve tried to work with him where I could.”

“Now, about the Russian interference, I don’t know everything – nobody know everything. But I don’t believe that Trump himself was involved with the Russians to get them to help in the election,” he advised.

Shelby explained, “Now, did the Russians try to interfere in our elections? Why, yes. Are they the only ones? Why, no. Do we do some of that [around the world]? I can’t say.”

‘We need a huge infrastructure deal’

The last question posed to Shelby was regarding if a federal infrastructure and transportation package could be passed in the next year or two, especially considering how polarized Congress has been recently.

“Well, it seems like they’re moving along on in the state from what I saw the other day,” Shelby said. “Infrastructure is important. And to all of us. It is important to the growth of jobs and people being able to invest and create jobs.”

He outlined the dire need for infrastructure improvement and expansion from coast-to-coast, reminiscing on what a boon the interstate highway system was on the economy decades ago.

“We need a huge infrastructure [package],” he added, listing roads, bridges, airports and seaports as priorities. “All tied into transportation one way or the other – and economic growth.”

He continued, “We need a huge infrastructure deal in the United States Senate. Now, you’re talking about money, nobody wants to step forward and say, ‘I want to put a 25-30 cent per gallon of gas tax or diesel fuel [tax] on the American people.’ They want that to just pop up out of the air or something. … So it hasn’t happened yet.”

Shelby reiterated that he recently joined his fourth committee, Environment and Public Works, to put Alabama at the table when infrastructure legislation is seriously considered. He also reminded the audience of the vital, statewide economic impact of the State Docks at the Port of Mobile.

“[T]here’s going to have to be some day of reckoning with our infrastructure and our needs,” Shelby said, emphasizing infrastructure would be a top priority for the remainder of his current term, which ends in January 2023.

‘Human tragedy’

Speaking to reporters after the event, Shelby commented on his Friday trip with the president to visit areas in east Alabama impacted by the recent tornadoes.

“It’s a real tragedy,” Shelby lamented.

“We want to help those people, and we are going to help them. I’m in a position to help them,” he added, before saying he would be working through the appropriations process to expeditiously secure the necessary level of funding.”

The senator said “the human tragedy” of what occurred is going to stick with him.

“I saw the crosses [for the victims] at the church, it was rather poignant. It reminded us that we’re here today, but not for long. And also the tragedy unique to these families – I saw children that their parents were gone. That’s really tough for them, and I think the president was touched. … I think that he won’t forget. He thinks he has a good connection to Alabama,” Shelby said.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

A Story Worth Sharing: Birmingham athletic partnership changes the game for Birmingham City Schools

Whether it’s sitting on metal bleachers at your local ball park, Friday night lights on a high school football field, or watching the bounce of a basketball on the slick wood floors of an old-school gymnasium, the goal typically remains the same, to see your team win.

But for the Birmingham Athletic Partnership, winning goes beyond a number on a scoreboard. It’s what happens in the process. Founded in 2002 by Edgar Welden, the nonprofit was created in response to news that the Birmingham city school system was considering doing away with some of their athletics programs.

Toney Pugh, the organization’s executive director, said Mr. Welden read the news and decided to do something about it.

265
Keep reading 265 WORDS

Since then, the organization, along with their corporate partners, have contributed over three million dollars towards the athletics and fine art programs in the Birmingham city public schools, with $162,000 going toward college scholarships to deserving students.

Pugh said BAP can be described as, “a large booster club for the Birmingham city school system,” which currently supports seven high schools and 18 area middle schools.

From helping students prepare for the ACT, to sending coaches to professional development courses, to purchasing team uniforms, BAP is wide-ranging in its efforts to help both students and coaches alike.

“All successful high school extracurricular programs need additional encouragement and support, and we are here to help with those endeavors” Pugh said.

Pugh knows a thing or two about the impact sports have in a community. A former head coach and athletic director, he started high school sports programs from the ground up at both Clay-Chalkville and Oak Mountain High Schools.

When asked about BAP’s plans for the future, Pugh said the nonprofit hopes to reach more students by creating new sport options within the Birmingham city school system, such as lacrosse and golf.

Pugh says this is significant because it offers more students the opportunity to achieve success in life as they head toward adulthood.

“Athletics are so important in our society. In educational systems, it’s important because it teaches so many life lessons you need to be successful,” Pugh said.

Pugh continued, “…whether it’s dedication, commitment or work ethic, these are things you will need as you get older.”

To learn more about the Birmingham Athletic Partnership, or to donate, visit their website at, https://bapteam.org/about/.

2 hours ago

Doug Jones on Roy Moore, 2020 U.S. Senate contest: ‘I’m not worried about who’s running in my race’

Over the last several days, reports have surfaced that former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore might take another shot at U.S. Senate in 2020 and seek a rematch against his 2017 special election opponent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).

Moore would be among a field of several Republicans seeking to unseat Jones, including Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), who announced last month he was running for the Republican nod.

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” Jones dismissed the relevance of Moore’s potential 2020 run, but called it “comical” that some Republicans are reluctant to support Moore for another run in 2020.

132
Keep reading 132 WORDS

“I’m not worried about who’s running in my race in 2020,” Jones said. “We’re focused on the same things we’ve focused on the last time. The kitchen table issues, the issues that mean so much to people. There will be a lot of people that run for that and really what’s kind of comical to me is to watch the reaction of the Republicans who all supported him a couple of years ago — now they’re talking about he’s a flawed candidate and yadda, yadda, yadda. So, I just think it’s kind of comical to watch these days. But we’ll be ready for whoever the nominee is next spring.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

2 hours ago

What to expect at the Alabama State House Monday

Now that the Rebuild Alabama Act overwhelmingly passed the House, the infrastructure package is set to receive a public hearing in the Senate.

Members of the public will be able to make their thoughts heard at 1:00 p.m. Monday before the Senate Transportation and Energy Committee. The meeting will take place in room 825 of the State House. HB 1, HB 2 and HB 3 are on the agenda. It will be live-streamed.

The committee is expected to vote on the bills the same afternoon, after which the legislation could get its second reading. This would set the stage for debate, a third reading and a final vote on the bills to occur Tuesday.

215
Keep reading 215 WORDS

If the Senate makes substantive revisions to any of the bills passed by the House, that legislation would need to head back to the House before reaching the governor’s desk. It is likely that a conference committee would be needed to reconcile the respective versions passed by each chamber.

SB 4 has also been added to the Senate committee’s Monday agenda. The new bill would need a two-thirds vote because it is not included in the governor’s special session call. Sponsored by State Sen. Larry Stutts (R-Tuscumbia), SB 4 would allow volunteer firefighters to use personal vehicles as emergency vehicles with purple emergency lights.

In the House Monday, SB 1 and SB 2 are scheduled for the Transportation Utilities and Infrastructure Committee’s meeting at noon in room 410. SB 2 is the Senate’s version of HB 1, the legislation that overhauls the Joint Transportation Committee to add accountability, oversight and transparency.

SB 1, sponsored by State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur), increases state width and weight restrictions for off-road vehicles, ATVs and recreational off-road vehicles. This bill also requires a two-thirds vote. It unanimously passed the Senate.

The full House convenes at 1:00 p.m. Monday, while the Senate gavels in at 3:00 p.m.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Sewell: ‘Underlying premise’ that Republicans believe if more people vote, they won’t win

Earlier this month in Selma, Democratic Party leaders present for the annual “Bloody Sunday” commemoration signaled voting issues would be a significant feature of future policy efforts and political campaigns.

Among those for the occasion making those overtures was Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Birmingham), who touted the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives’ efforts on voting, which included H.R. 1 and Sewell’s own H.R. 4.

In an appearance on Sunday’s “AM Joy” on MSNBC, Sewell and host Joy Reid speculated on GOP opposition to H.R. 1, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said was dead on arrival upon the House’s passage.

290
Keep reading 290 WORDS

“In your view, and I’m sure you talk to Republicans on the other side of the aisle on the floor – do Republicans believe if more people get to vote, they won’t win?” Reid asked.

“I mean, I think that that’s the underlying premise,” Sewell replied. “They won’t say it like that. Instead, they’ll say things like, ‘Terri, I know you want to reinstate pre-clearance, but why are you picking and choosing winners and losers, and picking on old states of the Confederacy based on what happened in the 1960s?’ And I say to them, ‘You know, I would love it – I think that voting is such a cornerstone of our democracy that we should have pre-clearance for every state that tries to change voting laws.’”

“Of course, you and I both know that is a very expensive proposition,” she continued. “And Republicans aren’t willing to pay for that, or to beef up the Justice Department in order to do that. So we have to look for the most pernicious state actors. And what we’ve seen since the Shelby decision, we’ve seen states across this nation institute more restrictive voter ID laws, making it harder for folks to vote, or certain segments of the population, most vulnerable parts of our population, harder to vote.”

“And so, we do need to reinstate Section 4 of the Voting Rights Act,” she added. “That’s my bill, H.R. 4. But I do believe that H.R. 1, we passed on Friday, is a great placeholder, if you will, for what we as Democrats believe our democracy should be.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

