Tide kicker apologizes for missing tying field goal in Iron Bowl — ‘A kick I should make in my sleep’

University of Alabama football placekicker Joseph Bulovas on Sunday posted an apology on Twitter to Crimson Tide fans.

Bulovas, a redshirt sophomore, had the opportunity with just over two minutes left in the game to tie Saturday’s Iron Bowl at 48 points apiece with a 30-yard field goal attempt, however his kick missed, hitting the left upright. Auburn would go on to win by three points.

“After reflecting on the game, I just wanted to express my apologies to the entire Crimson Tide nation,” he said. “Nobody was more disappointed than myself.”

“Regardless of the circumstances, that is a kick I should make in my sleep and nobody is as big of a critic as I am of myself,” Bulovas continued. “To the fans, my coaches, and my teammates; I promise you will never see a guy work as hard as I will for the entirety of my career because I owe that to all of you.”

He concluded, “I refuse to let this be anything more than a bump in the road and I’m confident I will come back better because of it. I wear my emotions on my sleeve and this one was hard to take to say the least, but I have confidence in this team and in myself and that’s what’s motivating going forward. I have and will always give it everything I’ve got for this team which is something that will never change. God Bless and Roll Tide.”

Before that late miss, Bulovas in the Iron Bowl went six-for-six on PATs and also hit a 43-yard field goal.

He entered the season as the No. 2 kicker on Bama’s depth chart but has been the starter for a large portion of the year because of an injury to Will Reichard. Bulovas is now 8-11 on field goals this season.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn