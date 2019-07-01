Those who support abortion on demand cannot allow Marshae Jones to be held accountable
For the media and their Democrats, abortion is the Holy Grail — it must be defended at all cost.
No matter how ridiculous or unpopular the position, it must be treated as if it is completely reasonable.
Abortion after 13 weeks? Fine.
Abortion after 22 weeks? Fine.
Abortion after viability? Fine.
Abortion after and up until birth? Fine.
As if that wasn’t ghoulish enough, the case involving a shooting in Jefferson County that resulted in the death of a five-month-old fetus is the latest battleground for abortion rights.
A grand jury met and decided to charge the mother of the fetus in this case. That same jury chose not to charge the shooter as she was acting in self-defense.
Now, the media is advocating for the mother and tying the story to Alabama’s recent abortion ban.
From CNN:
“The investigation showed that the only true victim in this was the unborn baby,” Reid said.But that characterization incensed critics who say Alabama keeps prioritizing fetuses over women.
It has nothing to do with that ban, but they cannot help themselves.
Alabama’s own AL.com has been notoriously on the side of women who harm their own children for years.
They are doing it here as well.
The case against #marshaejones sets a dangerous precedent for pregnant folks in Alabama. The roots of this movement came way before the abortion ban. We've been prosecuting people for the outcomes of their pregnancies for more than a decade. #alpolitics https://t.co/4ZqcG0UGSa
— Abbey Crain (@AbbeyCrain) June 27, 2019
This case is not what a lot of people think it is. But sadly, Alabama is.https://t.co/e0X9wNSj9K
— John Archibald (@JohnArchibald) June 27, 2019
A storm has ensued since #MarshaeJones was indicted in the death of her unborn child, killed when Jones was shot by a women with whom she was fighting. Over a man. Justice would be addressing the hurt that caused these women to get to this retched place. https://t.co/46ckafB5xr
— Roy S. Johnson (@roysj) June 30, 2019
Why? It doesn’t involve abortion, but it does involve acknowledgment that a fetus that far along is a viable living thing.
Accepting that fact would destroy their entire worldview and give those who despise abortion on demand ammunition for their fight.
For that reason, fetuses harmed by their mother and their actions must be ignored and dismissed.
