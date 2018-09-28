ALGOP slams Doug Jones’ opposition to Kavanaugh: ‘His NO vote betrays our state’

After Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) confirmed he will vote “no” on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s conformation to the United States Supreme Court, Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan released a statement criticizing Jones for “his disingenuous promise to represent the majority of Alabamians.”

Lathan also thanked Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) for his support of President Donald Trump’s nominee.

“The Alabama Republican Party thanks Senator Richard Shelby for representing our state and committing to cast a YES vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court,” Lathan said.

She continued, “Senator Doug Jones has now said he will vote NO on the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. His NO vote betrays our state and his actions highlight his disingenuous promise to represent the majority of Alabamians.”

For Lathan, Jones’ “no” vote is a clear indicator of where his political loyalties lie.

“After siding against Alabamians and President Trump, Senator Jones is now firmly in the Schumer/Feinstein/Warren/Sanders column. With his experience as an attorney, it is shocking that he is willing to betray the right of due process. This ‘seek and destroy’ hijacking of one of the most qualified court nominees in our lifetime is an abomination to our nation’s most fundamental principles of fairness,” Lathan emphasized.

“After his repeated NO votes, Senator Jones is now a full-fledged member of the ‘Never Trump’ resistance,” she added. “Alabama will not forget his betrayal. Senator Doug Jones’ days in the United States Senate are numbered.”

Lathan addressed the Thursday hearing featuring Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

“Anyone who experiences an assault should be taken seriously. All avenues should be exhausted to help a victim and to find the truth pertinent to each individual situation. It is clear Dr. Ford suffered from a traumatic event in her youth, and like Judge Kavanaugh’s daughter, we should pray for her to receive strength, peace and healing. Nevertheless, there was no case made that Brett Kavanaugh was involved in her incident. Actually, the opposite happened as witnesses she named refuted her story and Kavanaugh convincingly denies it,” Lathan outlined.

The ALGOP will be rallying people across the state to ensure Jones is a one-term Senator.

“The one thing we are confident of is this: Senator Doug Jones’ nameplate on his office door in the halls of the United States Senate will be replaced by Alabamians in 2020,” Lathan concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn