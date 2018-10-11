This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule
For a printable version, click here.
(Note: All times are Central)
When Hurricane Michael hammered the southeast corner of Alabama Wednesday, the storm ripped apart what some farmers predicted was the area’s best cotton crop in years, says a release by the Alabama Farmers Federation.
The then-Category 4 hurricane sustained winds of 155 mph as it landed in Mexico Beach, Florida, and packed a powerful punch when it rolled through Fred Helms’ Rehobeth farm about 70 miles from the coastline in Houston County.
“This year yields looked good for peanuts and cotton, probably our best in 10 years,” Helms said. “The cotton would have picked 1,000 pounds an acre before. It might pick 350 pounds now.”
Helms added that he was grateful to have picked about 250 of his 800 acres of cotton planted this year ahead of the hurricane. Approximately 30 additional acres were ready to pick, but Helms ran out of time before Michael made landfall.
The hurricane’s devastation continued into Henry and Geneva counties, scattering cattle, downing fences and trees and destroying important structures.
In Geneva County, wind even ripped Jason Parker’s 50-foot by 100-foot barn from its foundation, wrapping the metal around grain bins and destroying critical equipment.
“In southeast Alabama, our farmland is predominantly non-irrigated, so we depend on Mother Nature,” Parker explained. “She was pretty good to us until this storm.”
Wind, more-so than water, wreaked the most havoc on Alabama farmland, as Parker outlined. Of his 1,000 acres of cotton, an estimated 800 acres is a total loss, since the defoliated cotton was vulnerable to devastating wind damage.
Parker noted that he should have defoliated the remaining cotton a week ago but tried to leave foliage for protection. However, the wind was too much to overcome regardless – nearby Dothan received wind gusts above 60 mph.
“When you get wind like we had, it doesn’t matter how much protection you have,” Parker added.
Helms is hopeful that there is less damage to his peanut crop than the cotton. Before Michael, Helms had gathered about 500 of his 1,100 acres of peanuts. About 100 acres were plowed up immediately before the storm hit but should be fine, he said.
While soybeans are planted less frequently in the Wiregrass, wind-whipped stalks could also create challenges at harvest for that crop.
West of Helms, and just outside the hurricane’s direct path, Sammy Gibbs of Escambia County finished gathering peanuts two short days before the storm struck. Unfortunately, he was not as lucky with his cotton, only having picked 456 of his 1,156 planted acres.
“Our cotton crop in general was going to be fair,” he remarked. “The cotton we picked early was light because of excess rain from Tropical Storm Gordon in early September. What should have been 1,000 pounds of cotton per acre was closer to 650-700 pounds per acre.”
In addition to yield loss, farmers expect the remaining cotton’s quality to suffer, according to the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Cotton, Soybean and Wheat & Feed Grain divisions director Carla Hornady.
“High wind and rain can fill cotton with debris, reducing quality,” Hornady detailed.“Recovery won’t be easy, and there are still crops to gather.”
The threat of severe weather is no longer hovering over AL02, but people in the Wiregrass woke up today facing terrible damage from #HurricaneMichael. My family’s prayers are w/ our neighbors in the area. My office is ready to help however we can as we work through this together. https://t.co/eOLVexpzB0
— Rep. Martha Roby (@RepMarthaRoby) October 11, 2018
Alabama officials have expressed their concern for the Wiregrass and the area’s farmers, making it clear that the state’s prayers are with them and that no effort will be spared to make available all possible state and federal resources.
“Thankful for first responders & those working to repair the damage of #HurricaneMichael. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of those affected in #Alabama & throughout the Southeast,” Senator Richard Shelby said in a tweet.
Terrible to hear these reports from our Alabama farmers. We need to ensure impacted farmers receive appropriate federal assistance. #HurricaneMichael https://t.co/qQsBHVs2ve
— Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) October 11, 2018
Prayers for all of our farmers who were hit during harvest! #Ag https://t.co/T5iPIi0cgC
— Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) October 11, 2018
According to the Alabama Daily News, Governor Kay Ivey is personally surveying the damage Thursday afternoon.
En route to the Wiregrass w/ @GovernorKayIvey as she tours storm damage from Hurricane Michael. Was scheduled to shadow her in Mobile today for a profile story but Mother Nature had different plans. pic.twitter.com/Nj08vOpYvh
— Todd Stacy (@toddcstacy) October 11, 2018
Ivey spoke by phone with President Donald Trump on Wednesday regarding the hurricane’s impact, and, per the Alabama Daily News, “has been communicating via phone & text w/ Alabama EMA Director Brian Hastings and local lawmakers about various damage throughout the area and will get an updated briefing later today at the Dothan/Houston County emergency management office.”
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.
When Alabama’s cowardly caretaker junior senator from the great state of Alabama was running for office, he argued that he would represent the state of Alabama and not the Democratic Party, at least according to what he told the Associated Press.
An excerpt from the AP:
“I’m going to consider anything,” said Jones, explaining that he doesn’t plan on labelling himself a progressive or a conservative Democrat but a “Doug Jones Democrat.”
In Tennessee, Phil Bredesen is now trying to play the same game. His lie was a little more brazen, though.
During the confirmation fight, and before the coveted Taylor Swift endorsement, Bredesen told potential Tennessee voters he would vote for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
It’s just not true.
James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas got the following quotes from the Bredesen team and they accidentally told the truth:
When asked to clarify that Bredesen is only saying he’d vote for Kavanaugh to “get the Republican vote,” Amalla, a field organizer for Bredesen’s campaign, affirmed, “Yes.”
Amalla reiterated, “[Bredesen] thought that like by coming out in support [of Justice Kavanaugh] that it would get more republicans on his side. He wasn’t doing as well in the rural parts.”
“[B]etween you and me, once Phil actually gets into the Senate, he’ll be a good Democrat.”
So, if you listen to Bredesen staff, given the opportunity, he would have more likely than not cast a vote against Kavanaugh just like Jones did.
The chances of Southern red state Democrats getting elected if they tell the truth is very slim. It is becoming clear that they know this and they are willing to deceive the public. And the media will help them win elections.
How they can stay after showing their true colors is becoming their biggest problem.
@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN
In the aftermath of tragedy, sometimes the smallest of gestures can bring a world of hope.
As Hurricane Michael tore through the Panama City Beach area, Mobile-based FOX 10 News photojournalist Rodney Rocker and meteorologist Adam Olivier noticed an American flag lying in a parking lot while they were driving around.
The duo returned later when the weather conditions were safe for them to exit their vehicles, and retrieved the flag that had been ripped to the ground by the hurricane’s gusts and will transport it back to the news station in Alabama where it will be cleaned and honored.
Watch:
“It’s a simple gesture, but I think it’s something that will make someone very happy around here, because it’s a symbol of our country and it really is something we can bond over and see as something that tears us down [but] also builds us back up with just a little help from each other,” Olivier said in the video.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.
The Alliance for a Pro-Life Alabama (APLA) on Thursday announced that Public Service Commission President Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh, Alabama Republican Party chair Terry Lathan and former state Representative Mary Sue McClurkin have agreed to serve as co-chairs of the group.
Per a press release, these three prominent Republican leaders will lead APLA’s efforts to pass Amendment Two on the upcoming general election ballot.
“Alabama has the chance to lead the nation in protecting unborn life with successful passage of Amendment Two on November 6,” Cavanaugh said. “Amendment Two declares Alabama as a pro-life state and positions us to take action in the event Roe v. Wade is overturned, which seems an increasing possibility with the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.”
This pro-life constitutional amendment is being opposed by Democratic gubernatorial nominee and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, along with Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and the Feminist Majority Foundation. These liberal organizations have already poured in over $850,000 in out-of-state funds to try and defeat Amendment Two.
“Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, the Feminist Majority Foundation, and other ultra-liberal groups are working to defeat Amendment Two and block Alabama’s opportunity to defend the unborn,” Lathan said. “According to Secretary of State finance reports, out-of-state leftist groups have donated almost $1 million to PACs working against Amendment Two in order to preserve the abortion mill industry.”
Lathan, a former public school teacher in Mobile, has chaired the ALGOP since being elected to the post in February of 2015. She and her husband Jerry were selected as the “Alabama Republicans of the Year” prior to her service as state party chair.
McClurkin served as a state representative from 1998 – 2014 and successfully passed several pro-life measures into law during her four terms in Montgomery. Yellowhammer News named her as “one of the most ardently pro-life members of the Alabama legislature.”
“The same liberal groups that attacked Justice Brett Kavanaugh and attempted to destroy his life have now turned their attention fully toward Alabama and Amendment Two,” McClurkin said. “The choice is clear. Alabamians can side with unborn life and support Amendment Two, or they can side with Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and the abortion industry by voting against it. I’m standing strong for unborn babies.”
Amendment Two, which was sponsored by state Rep. Matt Fridy (R-Montevallo), “would add language to the state constitution acknowledging the sanctity of unborn life and stipulating that the state constitution provides no right to abortion.”
While opponents of the amendment have engaged in fear-mongering, saying the amendment would ban abortions entirely, the facts are very clear.
“The proposed amendment does not identify any specific actions or activities as unlawful. It expresses a public policy that supports broad protections for the rights of unborn children as long as the protections are lawful,” the Fair Ballot Commission explained.
You can read the objective Fair Ballot Commission’s entire write-up on the amendment, which Alabamians will vote on November 6, here.
APLA executive director Cole Wagner said the alliance has previously recruited several notable partner organizations and elected officials, including: Alabama Citizens’ Action Program (ALCAP), Alabama Policy Institute, Alabama Pro-Life Coalition, Alabama Pro-Life Education Fund, Choose Life, Inc., Cameron’s Choice, Eagle Forum, Southeast Law Institute, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia), state Sen. Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro) and state Rep. Will Ainsworth (R-Guntersville).
Wagner noted that APLA has created a public Facebook page (click here) and will soon begin media efforts in support of the pro-life constitutional amendment.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.
By Thomas Cox
I have tried to cook brisket numerous times and have screwed it up most of them.
Brisket is hard to cook because of timing.
• If you don’t cook it long enough, it is inedible
• If you cook it too hot, the bark is too hard and it, again, is inedible.
• If you cook it too long, it falls apart and that is not what you want.
So, there are a lot of ways to screw it up.
This method worked out wonderfully. We did a video, but left out some of the details. You can watch it here:
I cooked it overnight simply because I did not make the time to do it during the day and we were using the smoker during the day. In the afternoon, trim the fat but leave ¼ in fat but carve big hard fat off. Then season with brisket rub.
I have my own rub that I make that I will be releasing soon.
It is a mix of:
• Salt
• Garlic
• Pepper
• Paprika
Simple stuff.
• Season good both sides.
• Set for 2-3 hours to let it sweat. Do not put in fridge and bring to room temp.
• Load smoker with wood. I use cherry and pecan.
• Put on fat side up and set your smoker to 215 degrees (Be above Boiling point so fat can be rendered). Tip: I put it on at night around 10.
Cooking Times
Small Brisket (10-11 lbs) – 7 Hours @ 215 Degrees
Large Brisket (14-16 lbs) – 9 Hours @ 220 Degrees
• The next morning, pull and wrap with a bunch of foil. Use the heavy duty foil and wrap it 3 layers thick.
• Put back smoker @ 220 degrees for about 2 hours.
• Cook to 202-203 internal temp. Make sure you use an internal thermometer and test it in the thick side of the meat.
• Take immediately off the smoker and put in a cooler. TIP: I use an Orion 65 and it is OK for it to sit in the cooler for 6-8 hours.
• 3 hours before event/dinner: Slice against grain, pour BBQ Sauce on top and wrap in Saran wrap. Then, put it in a ½ pan and put back in cooler.
I did one brisket like this and then I did another one where I left it in the foil and sliced it on site. So, it was in the foil in the cooler for 11 hours. Tip: the one I sliced on site was better.
I cooked this brisket for the same group of friends that I cooked the first one I tested.
After slicing the last few ends off the last brisket of the night, Jeff comes up to me and says, “Brisket was great! Helluva lot better than the first one you did.”
That’s why I love my friends.
Thomas Cox is the founder and owner of mealfit.co
