Homewood police rescue dogs abandoned by home owner

Police in Alabama say around a dozen dogs that had been abandoned when their owner moved out of state have been rescued.

News outlets report officers carried out a search Wednesday after receiving a complaint about several dogs being abandoned at a home in Homewood.

Sgt. John Carr says six dogs were found in the backyard.

Carr says the dogs were in extremely poor health and their drinking water was contaminated.

Four dogs in poor health were found inside of the home.

Police say the dogs could’ve been abandoned up to a month ago.

They are being treated at Vulcan Park Animal Clinic and will remain there until the case is resolved.

Investigators are now working to find the owner and will pursue animal cruelty charges.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

