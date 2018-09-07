This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule
For a printable version, click here. Pro tip: Save the image below to your phone for quick and easy access all weekend.
(Note: All times are Central)
After the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) this week unveiled the August jobs report, Alabama congressional leaders celebrated the “unprecedented,” booming economy and gave credit to conservative, pro-jobs policies.
Per the White House, the national economy “continues to enjoy its longest, consecutive streak of positive monthly job numbers.” The pace of job growth this year averages 207,000 jobs per month — far exceeding the average monthly gains in 2016 (195,000) and 2017 (182,000). Since President Trump took office, 3.6 million jobs have been created.
Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-5) in a statement said, “Lost or minimized in the national media’s preference for gossip, hearsay and ‘soap opera news’ is another great August jobs report for America and American families!”
More of Alabama’s Republican congressional leaders joined Brooks in applauding the surging economy.
Our economy is booming! U.S. employers added more than 200,000 jobs in the month of August as wages increased at the fastest year-on-year pace since June of 2009. #BetterOffNow #JobsReport pic.twitter.com/tRVGoNbioA
— Rep. Martha Roby (@RepMarthaRoby) September 7, 2018
“More jobs, lower unemployment, and higher wages! The August jobs report confirms that the American economy is booming!” Rep. Bradley Byrne (AL-1) tweeted.
“Unprecedented Jobs Growth Streak Continues as Wages Rise” https://t.co/Mk0WSyjdOe
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2018
Rep. Mike Rogers (AL-3) added his praise, saying, “Great job numbers today! Highest wage growth since ‘09 – think the left will still find a way to complain?”
Brooks credited Trump and congressional Republicans for changing the course of the country since November 2016.
“Congress and President Trump have worked hard and taken substantial political risks to jump start America’s economy,” Brooks explained. “The tax cuts for American families and job creators, the reduction of Obama-era regulatory burdens, the preference for free enterprise principles over socialism, and the cuts in costly economic dictates by federal bureaucrats in their cubicles and windowless D.C. offices are all paying off.”
The numbers show objective proof of the nation’s recent economic successes.
“After a decade of anemic sub-3% economic growth, the American economy sizzled at a 4.2% growth rate in the 2nd quarter of 2018 and appears to be surging again in the 3rd quarter!” Brooks outlined.
He continued, “American families and workers are enjoying a double whammy of good news: plentiful jobs and bigger paychecks brought about by the double dose of higher wages and lower taxes.”
Highlights from the BLS August jobs report are:
America’s economy added 201,000 new, nonfarm payroll jobs in August.
America’s economy has added 1.2 million new, nonfarm payroll jobs over the past 12 months.
America’s August unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.9 percent – the lowest in more than a decade and a 0.5 percent drop from the 4.4 percent unemployment rate of a mere 12 months ago.
Unemployment rates for all major races and ethnicities dramatically improved over the past 12 months.
The African American unemployment rate improved the most – by 1.3 percent.
The Asian American unemployment rate improved by 0.9 percent.
The Hispanic American and Caucasian American unemployment rates both improved by 0.4 percent.
Americans employed in health care rose by 33,000.
The average hourly earnings for all non-farm American workers increased by 10 cents in August and 77 cents (2.9 percent) over the past year.
“A 2.9% boost in average income over one year is fantastic!” Brooks commented.
He then lamented that – as he sees it – illegal immigrants are hurting American workers.
“The one big negative in the August report is that the average hourly earnings of ‘production and nonsupervisory employees’ (those most impacted by the surge in illegal alien labor caused by porous borders) increased at a 15 cents per hour slower pace (at 62 cents per hour) than the average for all American workers (77 cents per hour),” Brooks said.
“I ask American voters to ponder how much higher their incomes would be if there was no competition from lower wage, and often illegal, foreign labor,” Brooks concluded.
This came after Brooks on Wednesday, supported by colleagues and backed by more than 50 sheriffs from across the nation, led a major news conference on the U.S. Capitol grounds urging Congress to pass stronger immigration and border security legislation.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Being a soldier is a tough responsibility, especially when you are fighting a war against dumb, and you think that you’re the second-smartest person in Alabama (behind John Archibald).
So go the life and times of Kyle Edward Whitmire, a self-proclaimed soldier in a war on dumb. And sometimes, fighting that dumb war can evoke awkward and emotional behavior — fitting of a hormonal adolescent whose mom just revoked his Fortnite privileges.
On Thursday, Whitmire lashed out in a column (that somehow snuck past his semi-adult editors at AL(dot)com) against Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
In it, Whitmire took jabs at Sessions about his “Antebellum code” (LOL, his middle name is Beauregard… Get it?), hawkish stances on immigration and marijuana. Whitmire argued that no one from the inside of the system, referring to Sessions’ position as attorney general, can effect change on the status quo.
In reading it, one quickly bores of the Sessions aspect of Whitmire’s belles-lettres. Instead, readers are likely to leave with the distinct impression that Whitmire is slowly losing grasp of his sanity.
For those concerned about Whitmire, take solace in the fact that he cannot actually believe his own arguments. If the dumb war’s warrior were actually hoping for a solution to the dysfunction in Washington, he wouldn’t shill for Democratic candidates at AL(dot)com and on social media.
Or perhaps he believes only Democrats are capable of changing things from the inside. I mean, there is real evidence Sessions’ predecessors Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch remade the culture of the Department of Justice under President Barack Obama, which has a lot to do with why we are where we are now with the troubles Donald Trump is facing. Sessions may not be capable of that in Whitmire’s view.
Nonetheless, whatever the reason for his doubts, Whitmire is suffering from a bout of romanticism. Once upon a time, before the great consolidation of three of Alabama’s newspapers owned by the Newhouse media conglomerate, what the scribes put on the pages of The Birmingham News mattered. A petulant screed aimed at one of Alabama’s own politicians by a figure like Whitmire would have mattered and might have influenced people.
But not anymore. After undergoing a transformation from the state’s papers of record to a local (and bad) impression of BuzzFeed Politics, elected officials in Alabama no longer climb over each other to kiss local reporters’ rings. Nor do they sweat what those reporters’ opinion pages might say about them.
Whitmire’s essay is just a return to his Birmingham Weekly alternative newspaper roots, a passing fad that took a symbolic hit with the closure of New York City’s The Village Voice last week. It’s a safe space for him and not meant to be taken seriously – not that you would take it seriously, Attorney General Sessions.
@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.
The Ford Faction’s Ford Brown breaks down the topics of the day, September 7.
The show’s “Final thoughts” segment touches on:
⁃ Gov. Kay Ivey cuts up part of Walt Maddox audio
⁃ Roy Moore Sues Sacha Baron Cohen’s show “Who is America”
⁃ NY Times’ “I Am Part of the Resistance, Inside the Trump Administration” op-ed
⁃ San Francisco now a drug users dream
Watch:
A new website entitled “Craig Ford Exposed” launched Thursday, attempting to show that the candidate running as an independent for state Senate District 10 is trying to hide his liberal past.
The website features clips of Ford speaking side-by-side with contradictory claims he has now made to try and brand himself as a moderate independent.
“I love doing what I’m doing. I love being a Democrat,” Ford says in one clip, from recent years when he was the Democratic House Minority leader. “A lot of people tell me, they go ‘why are you a Democrat?’ I got a lot of different reasons, I could tell you everything you want to hear.”
Below that clip is a before-and-after shot of Ford’s Wikipedia page, showing that it has been altered to hide his Democratic affiliations.
“Craig Ford wants to hide his liberal past! Craig Ford even sanitized his Wikipedia page so you won’t know he’s a Democrat!” the site says.
The website next shows a clip of Ford enthusiastically praising Obamacare.
“We started racking our brains, I said ‘you know what, we’re going to spin that to where it’s a positive thing.’ Obamacare, one day, we’re going to be carrying a card in our wallet – it’s going to be an Obamacare card,” Ford tells a crowd in the clip.
He continues, “How many of y’all have a ‘Bushcare’ card? How many in this room have a ‘Reagancare’ card? … You know why? ‘Cause they don’t care.”
After his criticism of George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan, another clip shows Ford attacking white men and supporters of President Donald Trump.
This draws a sharp contrast between a picture of Ford in a signature “Make America Great Again” hat elsewhere on the website.
The website was paid for by Friends of Andrew Jones, the successful small businessman and Republican running against Ford. Ford has been a member of the State House for over 17 years after he replaced his father, who held the same seat for 26 years, in January 2001.
See the website for yourself and hear Ford describe himself – in his own words – here.
Friday, Congressman Mike Rogers announced that fire departments across Calhoun County would be receiving more than $150,000 in grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Rogers says the grant, which will be split and distributed to Piedmont Fire Department, Weaver Fire Department and Alexandria Fire Department, will be used to purchase new operations and safety equipment.
“Calhoun County’s first responders are our first line of defense,” Rogers said in a statement. “I congratulate the men and women of these fire departments for receiving these grants and hope it will ultimately help increase the safety for all local citizens.”
Rogers, who serves on the Committee on Homeland Security in Congress, said the grant should be awarded under the 2017 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.
Estimated amounts granted to each fire department are as follows:
The Homeland Security Department says this program is set in place to provide funding directly to fire departments, nonaffiliated EMS organizations and state fire training academies that are unaffiliated with a hospital.
“I am pleased to see the federal government is continuing to make these types of investments in the Third District,” Rogers added.
@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller