This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule
In the heart of lovely Eufaula, Alabama, stands a statue like no other. About waist high, under shady trees, it is a testament to a town hero, Leroy Brown. What’s so unique about that you ask?
Leroy Brown is a fish.
Leroy was a larger than life, livin’ large, largemouth bass. This is the story, his legend, a fish tail – I mean tale.
On a sunny Eufaula Lake day in 1973, Tom Mann caught the bass that changed his life. “Dad knew something was different when the line yanked,” recalls his daughter, Sharon Mann Dixon. “Leroy weighed less than two pounds but fought hard because he was a king and knew it.”
Now most fish caught in Eufaula – “Big Bass Capital of the World” – are either destined for the trophy case or a rendezvous with tartar sauce. In addition, the boisterous bass was not reeled in by an angling amateur. Tom Mann was an expert, owner of Mann’s Bait Company, Tom Mann’s Fish World, and a fishing lure inventor.
Typically gamefish and fishermen are adversaries but not this time. The little fish with the barracuda attitude went home with Tom and placed in the family’s cement pond. Later he was transferred to Mann’s Bait Company’s 18,000-gallon aquarium. Sharon noted, “He instantly owned the tank.”
The aqua-pet was hand fed minnows. It was trained to jump through a hoop held over the aquarium’s water surface. When Tom walked to another side of the massive aquarium, Leroy followed from the inside looking out.
“Its weakness was strawberry jelly worms – dad’s invention,” adds Sharon. “That’s the bait Leroy was caught on.” If other lures didn’t interest Leroy, his majesty the fish allowed tank mates to eat it.
“He was also a ladies’ man,” smiles Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs, who fondly recalls the fish’s life and times. “Leroy had several girlfriends and shielded his love interests from would be suitors.”
But the gilled guy’s heart belonged to Big Bertha, a 12-pound female tank mate. “They were inseparable,” recalls Sharon, who relayed a bittersweet love story. “A critically ill fish typically floats near the water’s surface when it is dying,” she explains, relaying the facts of Bertha’s demise. “In her last days, Bertha floated near the top and Leroy continuously attempted to push her back down, deeper in the water.”
The Mann family named their pet after a popular 1970s song of the day, Jim Croce’s “Bad, Bad, Leroy Brown.” The name fit and word spread. Eufaula was seized by fish fame.
People came from everywhere to behold the bass. He received fan mail from around the world. Leroy made the front page of the Atlanta Constitution, was featured in Southern Living magazine, and in news stories as far away as Africa and Australia.
In August 1980, Tom Mann discovered his prized pet floating. Silence had seized the fish that roared. Leroy Brown died of natural causes.
Tom’s close friend Ray Scott, founder of the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society (B.A.S.S), was consulted. They agreed that Leroy deserved a funeral. Approximately $4,000 was spent on a customized headstone. A casket was made from a satin-lined tackle box complete with strawberry jelly worms to accommodate Leroy in the hereafter.
At Lake Point Lodge, approximately 800 people attended the funeral for a big mouth bass. Pallbearers included Roland Martin and other fishing celebrities. The Eufaula High School Marching Band played “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” and Alabama Gov. Fob James declared a Day of Mourning for the fallen fish.
But at nightfall, something fishy happened. Leroy’s casket was not buried the day of the funeral due to intense rain, making the gravesite too wet. The casket was stored in a freezer. Thieves in the night stole the body and left a ransom note: One million jelly worms for Leroy’s return.
Weeks later the remains were found at the Tulsa, Oklahoma Airport’s Lost Baggage department. The fish carcass was never returned to Eufaula nor the grave robbers ever found.
For years Leroy’s monument lay idle, to be discovered by Tibbs, the mayor. “I was fishing at Ray Scott’s fishing lodge in Pintlala and saw it on the property,” Tibbs recalls. “I thought, ‘Wow, that’s Leroy Brown!’”
Tibbs met with Sharon Dixon to ask Ray Scott’s permission to return the stone to Eufaula. Scott agreed.
On Oct. 13, 2016, the marble monument to Leroy Brown was dedicated on East Broad Street where it remains today. Tom Mann died in 2005. But the legacy lives.
Last April in a re-enactment coinciding with Eufaula Pilgrimage week, 11-year-old Eufaula Elementary School fifth-grader Mackenzie Young dressed in costume of a largemouth bass. Assuming the role of walking Leroy, she told the story to the assembled. “I am Leroy Brown,” she said proudly with fins raised high. “I wasn’t a large fish but you could tell me apart from the others. I was the most famous fish in America.”
Visitors constantly question Mayor Tibbs, asking is the story true? “We answer yes, it is,” Eufaula’s municipal leader notes. “Of course, some of them look at you funny when told we had a funeral for a bass.”
Sharon Dixon works at Southern Charm, a quaint boutique across the street from Leroy Brown’s monument. “I see it from the front window,” she smiles, patting the head of Leroy’s stone likeness. “Every day it brings back memories.”
On the front of the memorial are Tom Mann’s words immortalized in stone:
“Most Bass Are Just Fish But Leroy Brown Was Something Special.”
Rest in Peace, Eufaula’s king of fish.
(Courtesy of Alabama Living)
Former University of Alabama football star Mark Barron, now playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was honored as this week’s NFL Players Association “Community MVP” after giving away 1,500 turkeys in his hometown of Prichard, Alabama.
This is the fourth straight year Barron has hosted the turkey giveaway in Mobile County.
“It is humbling to be named NFLPA Community MVP,” he said in a statement. “This honor isn’t for or about me. It’s about the community I come from.”
Dating back to the inaugural giveaway in 2016, Barron has reportedly impacted more than 20,000 families in the Gulf Coast region, supplying more than 6,000 turkeys and holiday meals while donating $15,000 in cash and $250,000 in gifts.
“The holiday season is a time for families to come together,” Barron remarked. “I love having a hand in making that time a little easier, happier and more memorable for people. These are some of the reasons I do the turkey drive.”
The former Crimson Tide safety, who now plays linebacker, also hosts an annual football camp in Mobile along with providing ACT and SAT prep support services. In 2018, he opened a football workout facility in Alabama’s port city, providing a space where local athletes can have access to coaches, equipment and training opportunities.
“I come from a family of people with big hearts that always taught me to not just be a sideliner,” Barron concluded. “They taught me to contribute to the lives of others when and if I am in a position to do so; and I am. I’ll always be there for my city.”
In honor of Barron being named this week’s community MVP, the NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to a foundation or charity of his choice. Additionally, Pledge It has set up a crowdfunding campaign in Barron’s name to benefit a cause important to him. Supporters can pledge contributions based on every tackle he records the rest of this season, or they can make a flat donation.
Barron, along with the other weekly 2019 community MVPs, will become eligible for this year’s Alan Page Community Award, which is the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn
Governor Ivey has proclaimed Nov. 30, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, as Small Business Saturday in Alabama.
Small business really is the bedrock of Alabama’s economy. It accounts for 99.4 percent of all businesses in the state and employs about 47 percent of the workforce, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Small Business Saturday, then, is a day when we can support the locally owned shops and restaurants that support our communities throughout the year.
Small Business Saturday was created 10 years ago to support the clothing stores and coffee shops struggling to recover from the Great Recession. Since then, it has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year.
We don’t have sales figures for Alabama, but, nationwide, shoppers spent a whopping $17.8 billion last year on Small Business Saturday, according to American Express and NFIB, the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization. To put that in perspective, people spent only $7.9 billion online two days later on Cyber Monday.
Overall, an estimated 104 million Americans supported local stores and restaurants on last year’s Small Business Saturday. And it wasn’t just brick-and-mortar businesses that benefited from the sales holiday. According to American Express and NFIB, 41 percent of those who participated in last year’s Small Business Saturday shopped small online, too.
One of the things I enjoy most about shopping small is the service. When you #ShopSmall, there’s a good chance you’ll be dealing directly with the owner, someone with a personal stake in making you a satisfied customer who’ll become a regular. And it appears they’re succeeding; 96 percent of shoppers surveyed by American Express and NFIB last year said Small Business Saturday makes them want to shop at small businesses the rest of the year, too.
Shopping malls and chain stores can be generic, but small businesses are unique. When you shop small, you stand a better chance of finding clothes and gifts they don’t sell at the mall. Plus, more of the money we spend at a small business stays in the community – 67 cents of every dollar, according to a study by American Express. What’s more, every dollar spent at a small business creates another 50 cents in local business activity because of employee spending and purchases to keep the business up and running.
Small business is important. Small business is fundamental to the economic health of our communities. Small businesses are owned by – and employ – our family, friends, and neighbors. They create jobs and support our local charities and schools.
That’s why I hope you’ll go out on Small Business Saturday. Small business really is the glue that holds our communities together. When we help small businesses, we help everyone.
Rosemary Elebash is the Alabama state director of NFIB, the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization. She lives in Montgomery.
Saturday will be the 84th playing of the Auburn vs. Alabama football game. The first was played in 1893, and following a tie in 1907, the game was not played again until 1948 after a mandate to resume by the state legislature. It’s as well-known as any college football rivalry, and many fans of other teams will acknowledge it as the nation’s most intense.
Why is it called the Iron Bowl, who named it that, and why?
In 1964, Auburn’s Coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan said the “Iron Bowl against Alabama would be Auburn’s bowl game”, and the moniker has stuck tightly ever since. But why?
First of all, it was played in Birmingham’s Legion Field, the “Football Capital of the South,” until Auburn moved their alternating home game to campus in 1989 and Alabama later followed, and Birmingham is well known for her iron and steel industry. In fact, the Magic City grew like magic due to deposits of iron, coal and limestone in the Birmingham-area Jones Valley and the rapid rise of a massive iron and steel industry. All three producers of ductile iron pipe, the primary material for our nation’s public water supply systems, have operations in Birmingham. Other iron and steel manufacturers have operations in the area and across the state producing various applications of iron and steel to build our infrastructure, automobiles and durable goods.
The primary reason the Iron Bowl is so appropriately named is that it’s a tough game, played by tough men, fighting toughly for their teams and universities, and their fans care perhaps even more. Tough, hard-hitting, durable, resilient. All describe both the players in the Iron Bowl and the performance of iron pipe.
What’s not as well known is that today’s modern ductile iron pipe is made of recycled iron and steel, requires less energy to pump water through, has a long and dependable service life, and is recyclable if retired from service. In fact, it’s the only pressure pipe material to be certified as sustainable by the SMaRT gold rating. Iron pipe is good for the environment, good for public health and fire protection, and good for a utility’s long-term financial strength.
So when you tune in to Saturday’s Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, you can be the most clever one in the room and speak of the origin of the name as well as the attributes of ductile iron pipe from Birmingham, Alabama.
Maury D. Gaston is Chairman of the Alabama Iron and Steel Council (AISC), a council of Manufacture Alabama; a 37-year veteran of AMERICAN Ductile Iron Pipe in Birmingham; and an Auburn University mechanical engineering graduate. The AISC operates as an independent industry council of Manufacture Alabama, the state’s only trade association dedicated exclusively to manufacturers and their supplier/vendor partners. AISC member companies include AM/NS Calvert, AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company, CMC Steel, McWane, Inc., Nucor Steel, Outokumpu Stainless USA, SSAB Americas, U.S. Pipe & Foundry, United States Steel, Alabama Power Company, Colburn Construction, Inc., ERP Compliant Coke, OMI-Bisco Refractories, O’Neal Manufacturing Services, Reno Refractories, Southeast Gas and Southern Alloy Corporation.
It’s a heartwarming story that will bring tears to your eyes, and I bring it to you just in time for Thanksgiving. Chris Stewart is back home after spending nearly four months in a Birmingham hospital.
Chris, a University of Alabama Athletics Department play-by-play announcer who calls men’s basketball, Crimson Tide football and baseball (he also hosts the Nick Saban TV show) is feeling blessed to be alive — and now, Chris and his wife, Christy, have agreed to share their story with you: It’s a story of faith, hope and resilience.
Back in April of 2018, Chris suffered a stroke; his wife found Chris unresponsive at their home, and he was rushed to a hospital.
After a year of hard work and rehab, Chris was looking forward to returning to work just in time for the start of this football season. It was not to be, as Chris would find himself undergoing heart bypass surgery a few months ago in August. Only a few weeks later, Chris was readmitted to an area hopsital with pneumomnia and an infection, which soon caused kidney failure. And there was more — doctors decided to put Chris in a medically induced coma and placed him on a ventilator.
As Christy and the couple’s three children prayed at his side, unthinkable thoughts were overcoming them. Then something amazing happened: Chris started to climb back. Oh, he would remain hospitalized for two more months, but he was alive. Chris was soon transferred to Spain Rehab Center where he has spent the last three weeks.
And now the really good news: On Wednesdsay, the day before Thanksgiving, Chris was released from the hospital.
As he gingerly walked up his front porch steps, Chris was greeted by his children — Parker, Hudson and Anne — who had seen him only a few times over the last several months (minors were not allowed in intensive care).
Watch:
What’s next for Chris? Time spent with Christy and more outpatient rehab. Chris says we can look for him getting back to work come January, just in time for him to call Bama basketball games as SEC play begins.
As we all enjoy Thanksgiving with our families, let’s send our best wishes to Chris and his family.
I know that Thanksgiving Day will be a day the Stewart family will never forget!
Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.