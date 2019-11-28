Patronize local stores and restaurants on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Governor Ivey has proclaimed Nov. 30, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, as Small Business Saturday in Alabama.

Small business really is the bedrock of Alabama’s economy. It accounts for 99.4 percent of all businesses in the state and employs about 47 percent of the workforce, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Small Business Saturday, then, is a day when we can support the locally owned shops and restaurants that support our communities throughout the year.

Small Business Saturday was created 10 years ago to support the clothing stores and coffee shops struggling to recover from the Great Recession. Since then, it has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

We don’t have sales figures for Alabama, but, nationwide, shoppers spent a whopping $17.8 billion last year on Small Business Saturday, according to American Express and NFIB, the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization. To put that in perspective, people spent only $7.9 billion online two days later on Cyber Monday.

Overall, an estimated 104 million Americans supported local stores and restaurants on last year’s Small Business Saturday. And it wasn’t just brick-and-mortar businesses that benefited from the sales holiday. According to American Express and NFIB, 41 percent of those who participated in last year’s Small Business Saturday shopped small online, too.

One of the things I enjoy most about shopping small is the service. When you #ShopSmall, there’s a good chance you’ll be dealing directly with the owner, someone with a personal stake in making you a satisfied customer who’ll become a regular. And it appears they’re succeeding; 96 percent of shoppers surveyed by American Express and NFIB last year said Small Business Saturday makes them want to shop at small businesses the rest of the year, too.

Shopping malls and chain stores can be generic, but small businesses are unique. When you shop small, you stand a better chance of finding clothes and gifts they don’t sell at the mall. Plus, more of the money we spend at a small business stays in the community – 67 cents of every dollar, according to a study by American Express. What’s more, every dollar spent at a small business creates another 50 cents in local business activity because of employee spending and purchases to keep the business up and running.

Small business is important. Small business is fundamental to the economic health of our communities. Small businesses are owned by – and employ – our family, friends, and neighbors. They create jobs and support our local charities and schools.

That’s why I hope you’ll go out on Small Business Saturday. Small business really is the glue that holds our communities together. When we help small businesses, we help everyone.

Rosemary Elebash is the Alabama state director of NFIB, the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization. She lives in Montgomery.

4 hours ago

Saturday’s Iron Bowl and America’s water pipe

Saturday will be the 84th playing of the Auburn vs. Alabama football game. The first was played in 1893, and following a tie in 1907, the game was not played again until 1948 after a mandate to resume by the state legislature. It’s as well-known as any college football rivalry, and many fans of other teams will acknowledge it as the nation’s most intense.

Why is it called the Iron Bowl, who named it that, and why?

In 1964, Auburn’s Coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan said the “Iron Bowl against Alabama would be Auburn’s bowl game”, and the moniker has stuck tightly ever since. But why?

First of all, it was played in Birmingham’s Legion Field, the “Football Capital of the South,” until Auburn moved their alternating home game to campus in 1989 and Alabama later followed, and Birmingham is well known for her iron and steel industry. In fact, the Magic City grew like magic due to deposits of iron, coal and limestone in the Birmingham-area Jones Valley and the rapid rise of a massive iron and steel industry. All three producers of ductile iron pipe, the primary material for our nation’s public water supply systems, have operations in Birmingham. Other iron and steel manufacturers have operations in the area and across the state producing various applications of iron and steel to build our infrastructure, automobiles and durable goods.

The primary reason the Iron Bowl is so appropriately named is that it’s a tough game, played by tough men, fighting toughly for their teams and universities, and their fans care perhaps even more. Tough, hard-hitting, durable, resilient. All describe both the players in the Iron Bowl and the performance of iron pipe.
What’s not as well known is that today’s modern ductile iron pipe is made of recycled iron and steel, requires less energy to pump water through, has a long and dependable service life, and is recyclable if retired from service. In fact, it’s the only pressure pipe material to be certified as sustainable by the SMaRT gold rating. Iron pipe is good for the environment, good for public health and fire protection, and good for a utility’s long-term financial strength.

So when you tune in to Saturday’s Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, you can be the most clever one in the room and speak of the origin of the name as well as the attributes of ductile iron pipe from Birmingham, Alabama.

Maury D. Gaston is Chairman of the Alabama Iron and Steel Council (AISC), a council of Manufacture Alabama; a 37-year veteran of AMERICAN Ductile Iron Pipe in Birmingham; and an Auburn University mechanical engineering graduate. The AISC operates as an independent industry council of Manufacture Alabama, the state’s only trade association dedicated exclusively to manufacturers and their supplier/vendor partners. AISC member companies include AM/NS Calvert, AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company, CMC Steel, McWane, Inc., Nucor Steel, Outokumpu Stainless USA, SSAB Americas, U.S. Pipe & Foundry, United States Steel, Alabama Power Company, Colburn Construction, Inc., ERP Compliant Coke, OMI-Bisco Refractories, O’Neal Manufacturing Services, Reno Refractories, Southeast Gas and Southern Alloy Corporation.

4 hours ago

UA Athletics play-by-play announcer Chris Stewart released from hospital day before Thanksgiving

It’s a heartwarming story that will bring tears to your eyes, and I bring it to you just in time for Thanksgiving. Chris Stewart is back home after spending nearly four months in a Birmingham hospital.

Chris, a University of Alabama Athletics Department play-by-play announcer who calls men’s basketball, Crimson Tide football and baseball (he also hosts the Nick Saban TV show) is feeling blessed to be alive — and now, Chris and his wife, Christy, have agreed to share their story with you: It’s a story of faith, hope and resilience.

Back in April of 2018, Chris suffered a stroke; his wife found Chris unresponsive at their home, and he was rushed to a hospital.

After a year of hard work and rehab, Chris was looking forward to returning to work just in time for the start of this football season. It was not to be, as Chris would find himself undergoing heart bypass surgery a few months ago in August. Only a few weeks later, Chris was readmitted to an area hopsital with pneumomnia and an infection, which soon caused kidney failure. And there was more — doctors decided to put Chris in a medically induced coma and placed him on a ventilator.

As Christy and the couple’s three children prayed at his side, unthinkable thoughts were overcoming them. Then something amazing happened: Chris started to climb back. Oh, he would remain hospitalized for two more months, but he was alive. Chris was soon transferred to Spain Rehab Center where he has spent the last three weeks.

And now the really good news: On Wednesdsay, the day before Thanksgiving, Chris was released from the hospital.

As he gingerly walked up his front porch steps, Chris was greeted by his children — Parker, Hudson and Anne — who had seen him only a few times over the last several months (minors were not allowed in intensive care).

Watch:

What’s next for Chris? Time spent with Christy and more outpatient rehab. Chris says we can look for him getting back to work come January, just in time for him to call Bama basketball games as SEC play begins.

As we all enjoy Thanksgiving with our families, let’s send our best wishes to Chris and his family.

I know that Thanksgiving Day will be a day the Stewart family will never forget!

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

5 hours ago

Byrne: Much to be thankful for

As the year draws to a close and we enter another holiday season, I’m reminded we have much to be thankful for.

First, I’m thankful for those who answer the call to service at home and abroad.

It’s easy to get bogged down in the never-ending news coverage of political squabbles, but the men and women of our military are doing extraordinary things to keep global threats at bay.

Our country remains the freest nation in the world because of their sacrifices.

Imagine for a moment living in the volatile Middle East, or in Hong Kong in an escalating battle against China for basic rights, or under an oppressive regime like North Korea. Think of how fortunate we are not only for our military but our system of government!

Just recently, our military scored a major victory by taking out the top ISIS commander. The American people are safer as a result of their courage and incredible work and planning.

Earlier this year, I visited our Southern border with Mexico. During this eye-opening visit, I gained a new appreciation for the work our law enforcement agencies and military are doing to stem the tide of drugs, human traffickers and other criminals crossing into our country.

And in a world full of danger, our law enforcement keeps our communities safe. Last week, we were tragically reminded of the very real danger our law enforcement officers face every day when Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams was killed in the line of duty.

We should thank God each day for our military, veterans and law enforcement officers. This great American experiment could not proceed without the daily sacrifices of those like Sheriff Williams. The remembrances and kind words pouring in from across the state have been incredibly moving.

I’m thankful for my brother Dale. My brother retired from the Alabama National Guard as a command sergeant major. I think of Dale and his selflessness in serving our nation every day.

This Spring, I was afforded the opportunity to speak at a naturalization ceremony for new citizens. In a speech titled “what does it mean to be an American?” I discussed the great gifts, and responsibilities, of our representative democracy. It was a treasured experience and poignant reminder of how thankful we should be for this nation.

I’m thankful for the state of Alabama, its wonderful people and the opportunity to serve you in Washington. It is a blessing and an honor to represent you in our nation’s capital, and I do not take it lightly.

I could not serve without my dedicated staff who care deeply for our country and the people we serve. I’m thankful for their commitment to the people of Southwest Alabama.

Little is more important than family, and I have been blessed beyond measure by mine. My wife Rebecca is an amazing woman, and we are so proud of our children. I’m thankful for the opportunity Rebecca and I have gained in recent years to spoil our grandchildren!

I’m thankful for the fall season, the changing leaves in Alabama and football. This time of year reminds me of some of my happiest memories hunting with my boys and spending time with family at the farm.

Most of all, I’m thankful for my God. I would not be able to accomplish anything without His constant encouragement and blessings.

Through the seemingly nonstop bustle of the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons, it’s important to keep the big things big and the little things little. As Philippians 4:6 instructs us, “do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.”

I pray you have a blessed Thanksgiving.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne is a Republican from Fairhope. He is a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate.

6 hours ago

Roby: A time to give thanks

Each November, Americans gather with family members and friends to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. This special day serves as a time for us to pause as a nation and remember all that we are grateful for. It can be easy to lose sight of our blessings when our attention is focused on all that is happening across the country and around the world. As we congregate around tables full of delicious cooking and conversation with people we love, I hope that we all remember just how blessed we are.

I am fortunate to have had the opportunity and responsibility to serve the people of Alabama in the United States Congress for the past nine years. It is my highest honor to come to work every day and be an advocate for those I represent. From assisting veterans with casework, setting up tours for families visiting Washington, or corresponding with my constituents, I am thankful to serve the people of the United States and fight for the greatness of our country.

I am grateful for the freedoms we enjoy as Americans. We owe much gratitude to the men and women in uniform who fight to defend and protect our freedom. Many who serve in our Armed Forces spend their Thanksgiving holiday away from loved ones. Let us remember the servicemembers and their families as they celebrate the holiday apart from those they love, and let us always remember their dedication to our great nation.

I am especially thankful for my family. My husband Riley and our two children Margaret and George bring me immense joy and happiness each day. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to be their mom, and we are thankful for our parents, families and friends. I am appreciative to be able to spend Thanksgiving with them each year.

In the spirit of the holiday, I want to thank you for allowing me to represent Alabama’s Second Congressional District. We are fortunate to call the great state of Alabama our home. Alabama is experiencing extreme economic growth and development, especially with all the new business developments and expansions leading to increased job opportunities over the past year. In fact, our state has reached a record low unemployment rate of 2.8%. Additionally, we are approaching a time of celebration and commemoration of the bicentennial anniversary of Alabama’s statehood. As Alabamians, we have much to be thankful for.

My hope for all on this unique holiday is that we dedicate time to thank God for the ways in which He has blessed each of us. No matter where you are, who you are with, or what your plans are this Thanksgiving, remember that we have many blessings to count. I hope that you all enjoy your Thanksgiving holiday full of your favorite foods and traditions. From the Roby family to yours, we wish you a Happy Thanksgiving.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

6 hours ago

Thanksgiving to God is profoundly American

Aside from Independence Day, no other holiday is as profoundly American as Thanksgiving. With its historical roots in the first English settlers to these lands and their Native America counterparts, it’s even older than our republic.

Days of thanksgiving were a regular occurrence during colonial times, usually called for by the church to encourage parishioners to give thanks to God for blessings big and small. The Continental Congress, which governed from 1774-1789, issued proclamations for several national days of prayer and thanksgiving, a tradition that continued under Presidents Washington and Adams under the US Constitution.

Successive presidents issued similar if irregularly time proclamations. They offered thanks to God for the blessings he had bestowed upon our young nation and its people and encouraged the citizenry to do likewise.

But it was President Abraham Lincoln who canonized Thanksgiving as a permanent feature in the civic culture of our nation.

In 1863, in the first year of the American Civil War, he called for an official day in late November to give thanks for the many blessings God had bestowed upon the nation that year. It seems counterintuitive to suggest that there was much to be thankful for as a bloody civil war ripped the country at the seams. But Lincoln reminded Americans that there had, in fact, been blessings: fruitful fields, no aggression from foreign powers eager to capitalize on the weakness of the Union, a growing population, and more.

About those things he wrote:

“No human counsel hath devised nor hath any mortal hand worked out these great things. They are the gracious gifts of the Most High God, who, while dealing with us in anger for our sins, hath nevertheless remembered mercy. It has seemed to me fit and proper that they should be solemnly, reverently and gratefully acknowledged as with one heart and voice by the whole American people.”

We’ve been doing the same on the last Thursday of November ever since.

But in our increasingly secular culture, I fear that it gets lost that we’re thanking a very specific, very real deity. That we’re offering praise and gratitude to the one Lincoln called the Most High God.

Modern Americans like to talk in therapeutic terms about gratitude. We speak as if we can be grateful for things without clarifying an actual recipient of that gratitude. But that doesn’t even make sense.

When you say “thank you,” you’re thanking someone.

So why has much of our culture pulled back from the obvious association between our national holiday of Thanksgiving and God?

It is because some don’t want to acknowledge that he’s there, let alone owed thanks.

They want to avoid the slippery slope of acknowledging God, because the next thing you know, your conscience will be prompting you to obey him. They fear that relationship because they think it will cost them something.

Little do they know, it’s only within that relationship that real liberty can be found.

However our individual citizens see Almighty God or their relationship to him, there’s no getting around the fact that the founders of our nation, and generations of leaders since that time, have held a clear understanding of the role of providence in our founding and subsequent survival.

Men of faith set out to build a nation, and with God’s help, they did.

Families of faith—protestant, Catholic, Jewish, and others—have sent their sons and daughters to die on distant battlefields, covered in prayers.

And those prayers weren’t to no one in particular. They had a specific destination.

It’s also true that the founders wanted faith to be practiced out of personal conviction and motivation, rather than compelled by the state, or even interpreted by the state. So, they baked into the American pie freedoms that keep our relationship with God in our own hands, and the government out of it.

That means that America is a nation of religious pluralism, and increasingly, those who don’t associate with any religious faith at all. But our cultural and spiritual heritage is one of a people who acknowledged, worshipped and thanked God.

Faith is a profoundly American virtue.

So, when we gather with loved ones this week to celebrate Thanksgiving, let’s remember that thankfulness is more than just a vague feeling, more than an emotion. It’s an acknowledgment and an offering.

We acknowledge that the blessings we have are from the hand of a loving God and that he’s due our praise and thanks for those good gifts.

It’s the American way.

Dana Hall McCain, a widely published writer on faith, culture and politics, is Resident Fellow of the Alabama Policy Institute, alabamapolicy.org.

