This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule
For a printable version, click here. Pro tip: Save the image below to your phone for quick and easy access all weekend.
(Note: All times are Central)
This past weekend, Sam Adams and his wife, the former Mary Virginia Martin, were honored as they became the first ever Arch Klumph Society members from Rotary International’s District 6880, which covers all of central and south Alabama.
Mr. Adams, also a past president of the Montgomery Rotary Club, most recently served as the district governor for Rotary District 6880.
Named after the sixth president of Rotary International, the Arch Klumph Society recognizes the Rotary Foundation’s highest tier of donors — those who have contributed $250,000 or more during their lifetime.
As a result of their generosity, the Montgomery couple were celebrated at a special induction ceremony at the world headquarters of Rotary International in Evanston, IL.
Events during the Adams’ induction weekend included a reception with Rotary senior leaders, including Rotary International president Mark Maloney, who is from Decatur.
“We are so pleased to have Sam and Mary in the Society and thank them for the impact they are making through the work of Rotary around the world,” Rotary Foundation chair Gary Haung of Taiwan said in a statement. “We cannot thank them enough for their commitment to creating a more vibrant, healthy, and equitable world.”
Membership in the Arch Klumph Society is lifelong and as such, the Adams’ will now have a portrait placed in the Arch Klumph Society Gallery, located on the 17th floor of the Rotary headquarters building. Member portraits are etched on glass plaques and create a stunning display of the Rotary Foundation’s most valued supporters.
Mr. Adams is a graduate of Charles Henderson High School in Troy, holds a law degree from the University of Alabama, was appointed as a Circuit Judge for the 12th Judicial Circuit in Enterprise and is a Paul Harris Fellow.
The Semper Fi Community Task Force of North Alabama on Wednesday will kick off the 13th annual Heroes’ Week.
The week will run November 6-12, starting with welcome ceremonies at the Huntsville Airport and the Westin Hotel.
According to a release, the task force’s all-volunteer staff is looking forward to hosting 59 total guests, including wounded or injured service members and their spouses or caregivers.
These service members represent all five branches of the military and will come from all over the United States to enjoy a week of relaxation and recognition. Two local first responders will also be part of this group of heroes, as part of a new pilot program.
The public is invited to join the task force at the Huntsville Airport and/or the Westin on Wednesday to welcome the heroes. Airport welcome ceremonies will be held both at approximately 1:45 p.m. CT and at approximately 4:15 p.m CT. The subsequent welcome opportunities at the Westin will take place approximately 30-45 minutes after the airport events.
The heroes will be greeted at the airport by local community and military leaders as they walk through a flag line established by the Patriot Guard Riders and attending motorcycle groups and clubs, and extended by many community members, community partners and volunteers.
Following each airport welcome ceremony, the guests will be given a full escort to the Westin led by local law enforcement officers and followed by the motorcycle groups, clubs and individual riders. Additionally, the task force anticipates support along the escort route from other first responders and the local community. Upon arrival at the Westin, the guests will receive another warm welcome, supported by the community, community partners and volunteers.
The guests will also be treated to a Veterans’ Day breakfast and parade, the Marine Corps Birthday Ball, an opportunity to visit and speak at local schools, a parade of boats on Lake Guntersville and an aerial tour of North Alabama, as well as numerous lunches and dinners hosted by local organizations and businesses.
Heroes’ Week provides a unique opportunity for the Tennessee Valley/Northern Alabama community to show its deep appreciation and recognition to these men and women for their incredible sacrifices while defending our nation and the freedoms we enjoy each day.
Veterans Day is on November 11.
He was hulking and handsome, a talented Auburn University tight end from Atlanta who was known for his great motor and his big heart. But in the early morning hours of June 29, 2014, Philip Lutzenkirchen was gone — and after making a series of bad decisions, at that.
Over five years later, Mike Lutzenkirchen is carrying on the memory of his son and saving lives along the way.
If Philip Lutzenkirchen was a hero on the football field, Mike is a hero to thousands, as he turns his resilient work ethic into good by visiting schools, companies and organizations to spread his message about the dangers of drinking and driving as well as the importance of seat belt use.
Mike’s only son was loving and kind-hearted, but he was also human — and when he climbed into a car and sat in the back seat behind a driver who was drunk, when he sat in that car without a seat belt and was legally drunk himself, he put his life in danger. It was a life that was snuffed out after a vicious crash in LaGrange, Georgia.
Mike told the Huts And Nuts podcast, “If you make a series of poor decisions in a compressed time frame, there is no discrimination.”
Mike Lutzenkirchen has been saving lives for over half a decade now, and he does so as he thinks about his only son every minute of every day. Only months after Philip’s passing, Mike knew that he had to do something, so he reached out to family members and friends. Soon thereafter, the Lutzie 43 Foundation was born.
Its mission? To educate youth, especially teenagers, on the importance of decision making.
The Foundation’s motto? “Live Like Lutz, Love Like Lutz, Learn From Lutz” — and Mike has been traveling the country to preach that message for years.
In the midst of speaking nationwide to some 170,000 students, thoughts of Philip never leave him.
As Mike remarked, “If you have faith, you know that the person you have lost has gone to heaven. I credit the man upstairs and my family for giving me strength.”
It’s that kind of passion that Mike brings to his speeches all year long, and when he speaks to young people, they respond. The foundation’s “43 Key Seconds” initiative reminds teens of a checklist before starting their car engine– it’s easy and sensical. The foundation (which can be found here at Lutzie43.org) has also raised over $2 million for scholarships, as the foundation has served as a worldwide platform of advice and encouragement.
Each and every day the Lutzenkirchen family grieves. Mike, Mary, (his wife of 34 years), and his daughters Amy, Ann and Abby never go a day without thinking of their son or brother.
Mike advised, “The loss of our son will not impact our love for one another.”
Still, five years later, Mike still wonders, adding, “You wonder what he would look like. You wonder who he would be dating. You wonder what he’d be like as an uncle to your own granddaughter.”
Thoughts of Philip are always in his mind, and those thoughts continue to motivate Mike, who, like a loving father and a proud soldier, continues to share advice that saves lives.
Mike Lutzenkirchen never played tight end at Auburn. He never caught a touchdown pass from Cam Newton. He never played in the NFL. But what Mike has done is remember his son by continuing his mission of character education. And for that, Mike Lutzenkirchen is a hero of the game.
Listen to the full interview:
Insurgents seeking new leadership for Alabama Democrats argued with the party’s old-line officers in court Thursday over a lawsuit to block a potential revamping of the party in a deeply Republican state.
Circuit Judge Greg Griffin gave lawyers time to submit additional documents, but issued no immediate decision on the suit, filed Wednesday by longtime party chair Nancy Worley and others.
Any ruling is sure to be appealed.
The lawsuit seeks to block some members of the party’s governing committee from meeting Saturday to elect new leaders.
The suit contends the meeting would be illegal, a claim that supporters of new party leadership deny.
The legal fight comes as the party’s lone statewide officeholder, Sen. Doug Jones, faces a tough reelection battle.
The Democratic National Committee is siding with the upstart group that’s aligned with Jones rather than Worley and party vice chairman Joe Reed, the longtime head of the black caucus.
During a conference call Thursday with reporters, Jones said he goes “way, way back” with the family of state Rep. Chris England of Tuscaloosa, whom he said would make a “strong chair” of the state party.
England, a defendant in the lawsuit, said the meeting set for Saturday has been properly authorized.
At the courthouse, lawyers for Worley and vice chair Randy Kelly argued that allowing a vote for new officers could split the party and create confusion over finances and next March’s primary, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.
“There will be utter chaos,” said attorney Bobby Segall. “The Democratic Party itself will be in trouble.”
Attorneys for the upstart faction said the group was trying to carry out orders from the national party and revise state party bylaws.
National Democrats have warned that state delegates may not be seated at next year’s convention without changes.
Barry Ragsdale, representing Worley critics, said she had repeatedly missed or ignored DNC deadlines and blocking the meeting “is beyond the power of this court.”
(Associated Press, copyright 2019)
Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) on Thursday took to the Senate floor to passionately advocate for a critical appropriations measure supporting America’s armed forces. However, Democrats in the chamber subsequently proceeded to filibuster H.R. 2740, blocking its passage for the second time this year.
The legislation is a package of Fiscal Year 2020 (FY2020) spending bills passed by the House of Representatives and includes measures for the Appropriations Subcommittees on Defense; Energy and Water Development; Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies; and State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs.
Shelby, the powerful chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, pressed his colleagues to put partisan politics aside and support funding for our troops on the ground – providing our men and women in uniform with the resources needed to protect our nation.
“Our men and women in uniform should never find themselves on the battlefield wondering if they will be able to support their families back home,” he said on the floor in a speech spanning almost six minutes.
“They should never wonder if their training needs, support requirements or mission objectives will be held hostage by partisan bickering,” Shelby added. “They should never wonder why America’s adversaries are doubling down on their military investments while America is sitting idle.”
Alabama’s senior senator outlined, “Unfortunately, my Democratic colleagues seem more focused on scoring political points than ensuring our military has the certainty and funding it needs to counter our adversaries. … Funding America’s military should be our priority – it should come first. Our men and women in uniform don’t get to hit the pause button. They don’t get to shirk their duty. And neither should Congress. We cannot afford additional delay. Our service men and women – those troops whom we have entrusted to keep us safe and protect our democracy – cannot afford additional delay. We must not kick the can down the road when it comes to America’s military. Let’s come together – Republicans and Democrats – and provide the resources necessary to maintain the greatest fighting force the world has ever known. Let’s show our troops that we actually can get our work done.”
Watch:
In a tweet on Friday, Shelby slammed Senate Democrats for blocking the crucial defense appropriations package.
My Democratic colleagues seem more focused on scoring political points than ensuring our military has the certainty and funding it needs to counter our adversaries.
— Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) November 1, 2019
