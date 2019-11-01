Montgomery couple first from south, central Alabama to be inducted into Rotary International’s Arch Klumph Society
This past weekend, Sam Adams and his wife, the former Mary Virginia Martin, were honored as they became the first ever Arch Klumph Society members from Rotary International’s District 6880, which covers all of central and south Alabama.
Mr. Adams, also a past president of the Montgomery Rotary Club, most recently served as the district governor for Rotary District 6880.
Named after the sixth president of Rotary International, the Arch Klumph Society recognizes the Rotary Foundation’s highest tier of donors — those who have contributed $250,000 or more during their lifetime.
As a result of their generosity, the Montgomery couple were celebrated at a special induction ceremony at the world headquarters of Rotary International in Evanston, IL.
Events during the Adams’ induction weekend included a reception with Rotary senior leaders, including Rotary International president Mark Maloney, who is from Decatur.
“We are so pleased to have Sam and Mary in the Society and thank them for the impact they are making through the work of Rotary around the world,” Rotary Foundation chair Gary Haung of Taiwan said in a statement. “We cannot thank them enough for their commitment to creating a more vibrant, healthy, and equitable world.”
Membership in the Arch Klumph Society is lifelong and as such, the Adams’ will now have a portrait placed in the Arch Klumph Society Gallery, located on the 17th floor of the Rotary headquarters building. Member portraits are etched on glass plaques and create a stunning display of the Rotary Foundation’s most valued supporters.
Mr. Adams is a graduate of Charles Henderson High School in Troy, holds a law degree from the University of Alabama, was appointed as a Circuit Judge for the 12th Judicial Circuit in Enterprise and is a Paul Harris Fellow.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn